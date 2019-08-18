ASHBURN—Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy likely won’t play again this preseason, and may not be ready for the regular season.
McCoy, who was at one point during training camp considered the favorite to win the starting job after early struggles by Case Keenum, has been dealing with setbacks related to offseason surgery on his leg, which he broke last year in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
After that injury, McCoy attempted to rehab on an accelerated timetable so he could potentially start a playoff game for the Redskins, who ultimately finished the season 7–9.
“I think that was part of the issue—he probably rushed back, we probably rushed him back a little too quick and it didn’t have a chance to heal so they had to go back in a little bit,” coach Jay Gruden said on Sunday. “But that was nobody’s fault—that was just a fluke-type deal that something else happened. Hopefully we’ll get him right. He’s working hard, man. Colt is a hard worker and he’ll do whatever he can to get right.
McCoy said he has gone to see specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, one of the top doctors in the field, twice in recent weeks in the hopes of getting answers. He added that not being out on the field has been frustrating to him.
Gruden said at the moment there is no timetable for recovery, but seemed to hint that it wouldn’t be imminent.
“Might not be the end of camp,” the coach said. “Might be two or three weeks into the season; we don’t know yet. There is no timetable for him until he feels he can 100 percent push off that leg.”
The injury leaves two players in the team’s quarterback competition—Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins.
Gruden said if McCoy’s injury becomes more serious, the team would discuss potentially bringing in another option to have a third quarterback at the start of the season.
As for Keenum and Haskins, the coach indicated that both will get work on Thursday in the third preseason game, and that most of the starters will play about a quarter and a half.
One exception has been newly signed left tackle Donald Penn, who may need to start if the Trent Williams holdout hasn’t been resolved yet. Penn has played most of the preseason games.
“He needs the work,” Gruden said. “He came off the streets and is getting himself into shape. This is good work for him. Getting the pass sets down, the terminology, the cadence, all that. It’s very important.
“He’s done good. There’s some things we’ve got to clean up, but he’s picked it up quickly. He’s a smart guy.”
Gruden also offered a defense for the team’s medical staff. After the McCoy news, some national analysts criticized the team for the number of medical mishaps that have happened in the past year, including a post-surgery infection suffered by Derrius Guice and other players who have taken longer than expected to return.
“It’s up to the players to do the work, the doctors to give them the direction and the trainers to work them. And I feel like we have a good enough staff to do that,” he said. “We just have had different types of injuries, and some have lasted longer than others. We’ve had a lot of guys that have had injuries that have come back quickly, and they don’t get talked about. So there is some good also.”