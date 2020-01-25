By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
PHILADELPHIA—Marcus Santos-Silva registered 16 points and nine rebounds as VCU topped La Salle 76–65 on Saturday.
Nah’Shon Hyland had 15 points for VCU (15–5, 5–2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike’L Simms added 13 points. Issac Vann had 10 points.
David Beatty had 16 points for the Explorers (10–9, 1–6), who have now lost five consecutive games.
Radford 83, Hampton 79
RADFORD—Carlik Jones scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 assists as the Highlanders (11–9, 6-2 Big South) edged past the Pirates. Travis Fields, Jr. had 11 points for Radford, which bounced back from consecutive losses.
Stanley scored 23 points with seven rebounds and four blocks for Hampton (9–11, 4–3).
Stetson 48, Liberty 43
DELAND, Fla.—Freshman Rob Perry finished with 22 points and seven rebounds as the Hatters (11–11, 5–2 Atlantic Sun) dominated the second half and beat the Flames.
Scottie James paced Liberty (19–3, 5–2) with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the year.
Towson 70, William & Mary 58
WILLIAMSBURG—Jason Gibson had a season-high 21 points as the Tigers (12–9, 6–3 Colonial Athletic) got past the Tribe.
Nathan Knight had 20 points for William & Mary (15–7, 7–2). Andy Van Vliet added 10 points.
Elon 82, James Madison 73
ELON, N.C.—Marcus Sheffield II had a season-high 31 points to carry the Phoenix (6–16, 2–7 Colonial Athletic) over the Dukes. Sheffield was out-dueled by the James Madison’s Matt Lewis, who had 33 points.
Julien Wooden contributed 10 points for the Dukes (8–12, 1–8).
Davidson 68, George Mason 53
DAVIDSON, N.C.—Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Wildcats (10–9, 4–3 Atlantic 10) defeated the Patriots.
AJ Wilson led George Mason (13–7, 2–5) with 18 points and Javon Greene scored 12.
Mercer 69, VMI 66
LEXINGTON, Ky.—Djordje Dimitrijevic sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help the Bears (10–11, 4–4 Southern) hold off the Keydets.
Myles Lewis paced the Keydets (6–16, 1–8) with 14 points and nine rebounds for VMI. Greg Parham had 12 points and four assists off the bench.
OLD 65, FAU 55
NORFOLK—A.J. Oliver II scored a career-high 21 points as the Monarchs (8–13, 4–4 Conference USA) raced away after halftime to defeat the Owls.
Jailyn Ingram had 16 points for Florida Athletic (12–9, 4–4).
Longwood 72, High Point 62
HIGH POINT, N.C. —Juan Munoz went 12 for 12 from the foul line and scored a career-high 27 points as the Lancers (7–14, 2–6 Big South) defeated the Panthers (5–16, 2–6) to end a four-game losing streak.
Norfolk St. 73, SC State 62
NORFOLK—Jermaine Bishop posted 17 points for the Spartans (9–11, 5–0 (MEAC).
Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (9–9, 4-2).
George Washington 85, St. Joseph’s 69
WASHINGTON—Jameer Nelson Jr. had a season-high 22 points as the Colonials (9–11, 3–4 Atlantic 10) beat the Hawks. Jamison Battle had 15 points for George Washington.
Ryan Daly had 16 points and six rebounds for St. Joseph’s (4–16, 0–7).
Army 73, Navy 66
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Tommy Funk matched his career high with a season-high 26 points as the Black Knights (9-10, 4-4 Patriot) defeated the Midshipmen.
Cam Davis scored a career-high 26 points for Navy (11–8, 5–3). Evan Wieck added 13 points and four assists.
Colgate 79, American 69
WASHINGTON—Will Rayman scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, four players reached double-figure scoring and the Raiders (16–5, 7–1 Patriot) defeated the Eagles.
Saéed Nelson led American (9–10, 5–3) with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
