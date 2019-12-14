Right after you finish a book, you may be convinced it’s one of your favorites of all time. What’s more telling, though, is how you feel about it weeks and months afterward.
Here, Free Lance–Star book reviewers revisit their favorite books of 2019—the ones that stayed with them long after they finished the last page.
Readers who fancy learning about individuals who’ve lived extraordinary lives will be amazed to learn about the life of Eugene Bullard in ”All Blood Runs Red.” Phil Keith and Tom Clavin uncover the story of a dirt-poor son of a mill worker in late-19th century Georgia. Bullard escapes a likely future of poverty and discrimination to be become (among other things) a champion horse jockey, world class boxer, French Foreign Legion member, soldier, jazz drummer, nightclub owner, World War II spy and civil rights crusader. Oh, did we not mention he was the first man of color to be a fighter pilot (in World War I) and is believed to be the first African American to down enemy aircraft in combat?
—Jeff Schulze
”American Pop” by Snowden Wright is a multigenerational Southern Gothic tale of a fictional soda dynasty. The person who appreciates some history, interesting characters, a Southern setting, and wit—and can tolerate a widespread unraveling at the end would—enjoy this début novel.
—Wendy Migdal
”Blue Moon,” the latest in the Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series, may be the best. The plot deals with current events, characters are well drawn, and the action is almost nonstop. It’s absolutely the best in thrillers. If you or someone likes escape literature, don’t miss this.
—Alfred M. King
Fond of our position atop the species pyramid, humans enjoy flaunting our superiority. But Anne Sverdrup–Thygeson provides proof of our many inferiorities in “Buzz, Sting, Bite: Why We Need Insects.” Educational and entertaining, it generates respect for insects and the ways they improve our lives.
—Jay Strafford
Inspired by Fleetwood Mac and other iconic groups, novelist Taylor Jenkins Reid set out to write about rock ’n’ roll and the blurred lines between real life and art. ”Daisy Jones & the Six” tells the story about the complicated and raw emotions of the members of a band that catapults to fame. Told in an oral history format that rings authentic, any music-loving reader is sure to dig this dive into sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll of the 1970s. Look for an upcoming Amazon Video miniseries based on the book.
—Andi Russell
Baseball fans will find ”For the Good of the Game” by Bud Selig a treasure because it is truly “inside baseball.” The author, a former baseball commissioner, goes over the history of the game for the past 20 years. He discusses drug testing, baseball’s financial problems and negotiating with the players’ union. Readable, entertaining and substantive.
—Alfred M. King
Ocean Vuong’s debut novel, ”On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” was one of my most anticipated reads of the year, and it did not disappoint. Looking at themes such as the immigrant experience, war, queer identity, masculinity, mental illness, trauma, and abuse, Vuong’s novel is both beautiful and heartbreaking.
—Ashley Riggleson
Like detective stories? Try Charles Lane’s ”Freedom’s Detective.” Hiram C. Whitley was part Elliott Ness, part J. Edgar Hoover and part Wyatt Earp as he tried to break the newly formed Ku Klux Klan in the 1870s–80s. For all his investigative prowess, Whitely couldn’t police himself from the temptations of the times.
—Jeff Schulze
Historical fiction fans, especially those who enjoyed Kate Quinn’s “The Alice Network,” are sure to love Quinn’s follow-up novel, ”The Huntress.” This one follows varying timelines and focuses on three protagonists: an aspiring photographer in Boston, a British ex-journalist Nazi hunter, and a female Russian fighter bomber pilot. A Nazi dubbed The Huntress is the eventual common thread of this unlikely trio. Quinn tells a gripping, well-researched tale that illustrates how the aftermath of WWII seeped into all kinds of pockets of life.
—Andi Russell
As the world’s highest peaks, notably Mount Everest, have grown increasingly popular, bands of intrepid climbers have raised the ante of challenge. Author Mark Synnott enlarges his account to highlight these adventurers, focusing on one daring soul who aspires to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan alone and without the usual assists. ”The Impossible Climb” is a gripping account, to say the least.
—Dan Dervin
Set in the far reaches of Canada in the late 1700s, “The Innocents” by Michael Crummey is a compelling and shocking story about two children trying to scratch out a living from an unforgiving landscape after their parents die in quick succession. It’s the kind of novel that is memorable for the conflicted emotions it pulls from the reader. Crummey’s prose is as elegant as the land is barren.
—Drew Gallagher
A slender, self-published collection of short fairy tales produces change for timid spinster Martha Storm in Phaedra Patrick’s “The Library of Lost and Found.” Filled with quirky characters, Patrick’s novel will appeal to fans of Anne Tyler and anyone who loves a sweet, life-affirming story.
—Jay Strafford
“Love Poems (For People With Children)” by John Kenney—The only problem I had with this collection of hilarious poetry is that the parenthetical in the title is too restrictive. These poems are especially instructive for people who think they might want children at some point in the future or for people who have friends and relatives with children who seem unflinchingly content in life whereas the truth, as portrayed by Kenney, is that they were probably covered in poop and thoroughly exhausted at some point in the magical journey of parenting. It is a slender volume which will fit neatly into any stocking hung by a chimney with care.
—Drew Gallagher
”Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb tells the story of four patients and their journey through therapy—and a fifth patient, the therapist herself. People who are analytical, introspective, and keep an eye toward growth would appreciate this book.
—Wendy Migdal
It seems people either love or hate Sally Rooney’s new novel, “Normal People,” and I loved it. Looking at the so-called “Millennial Experience,” Rooney’s novel charts the relationship between two not always sympathetic characters as they come of age. In many ways, it’s a “Pride and Prejudice” for the
present era.
—Ashley Riggleson
In Peter Heller’s “The River,” two college friends set out on a canoe trip on the Maskwa River in Canada. Despite their collective hope to escape society for a few weeks, they witness a fight between a man and a wife on the shore and fear the fight may have escalated to murder. Further complicating this attempt at peace in nature, a wildfire rages near their preferred route and Jack and Wynn have to decide if they risk the fire to save the woman. The smoldering embers of my fondness for reading took light in Heller’s pages and prose, and my faith in storytelling was renewed.
—Drew Gallagher
In Patrick Radden Keefe’s ”Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” the political and militant turmoil in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles and largely unknown in the States has been rendered in the fullest account we’re likely to find. Keefe has interviewed some of the key figures and developed them into fully realized characters in an even-handed and eminently readable narrative.
—Dan Dervin
Troubling political times require a calm voice to remind Americans what’s important in life, and David Brooks accomplishes this with ”The Second Mountain.” In it, Brooks introduces the reader to “the weavers”: Americans across the continent who do the little things to improve their communities. They serve as an example of what needs to be done to lower the rancor in American life and bring citizens together.
—Jeff Schulze
“The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott is sure to be included on many end-of-year “Best of” lists for fiction. This début novel by Prescott centers on Boris Pasternak’s magnum opus, “Doctor Zhivago,” and the difficulties in getting Zhivago published in Russia and the ensuing backlash from the Russia state when counterfeit copies were smuggled into the country in an effort to show the populace the danger and power wielded by America’s Cold War foe. “The Secrets We Kept” features two forbidden love stories that emerged in and around the book that won Pasternak the Nobel Prize, which he had to reject after enormous pressure from the Russian government. An unforgettable novel.
—Drew Gallagher
Mushrooms and mourning don’t mix, until they do. Long Litt Woon had planned to join a mushroom hunt until her life was upended by a catastrophic loss. Out of desperation, she opts to throw herself into the company of professional mush-kateers. Her training as an anthropologist disposes her to turn the experience into a field study. The result is ”The Way through the Woods: On Mushrooms and Mourning,” a captivating account of survival, renewal, discovery of a new world and rediscovery of her self.
—Dan Dervin
”The World That We Knew” by Alice Hoffman may sound like it’s been done before—World War II, Jews escaping, the Resistance—but the addition of elements of Jewish folklore make for a unique take on the subject.
—Wendy Migdal
