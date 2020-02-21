One snowflake's avocado toast
I always figured we'd be writing Rich Serbay's editorial obit—the story about his departure from this earth—before (or, really, as part of) the one about him leaving as James Monroe football coach.
Make no mistake: Serbay, 69, was hobbled and hanging on. The day before Thanksgiving, I watched as Serbay sat on a stool 25 yards removed from the action as his lieutenants ran a pivotal practice ahead of the Yellow Jackets' Region 3B final against Hopewell.
He shot the breeze with backups and managers and muttered the occasional truism about hustling ("This isn't baseball, you know"). When George Coghill or one of the other assistant coaches blew their whistle, Serbay echoed with his own, alebit half a beat late—like a drummer who'd fallen off tempo and couldn't catch back up.
Unlike my boss Steve DeShazo, I never knew the youthful, vivacious version of Serbay. I started covering his team in 2012, as the Sports Editor for a (now defunct) hyperlocal site called Fredericksburg Patch. That fall, the Yellow Jackets had a bucking bronco of a running back in Ethan Preston (what ever happened to that guy?) and a bevy of playmakers surrounding him.
JM made it all the way to the state championship game that year, falling 24-14 to Brookville. Serbay made a neophyte reporter (dude, I seriously cringe going back and reading some of those game stories) feel at ease. It helped that I covered only one team and reported in a somewhat homerish manner.
When I returned to Fredericksburg as a more seasoned sports journalist in 2016, Serbay was still at JM, and for some reason, that was comforting. There was a lot of upheaval that fall—but still the same bloviating-yet-benevolent fellow roaming the sidelines at Maury.
After practice this past November, I asked Serbay about the end. He admitted that he'd been planning for life after football since a particularly gut-wrenching loss to Magna Vista back in 2014.
"I'm getting close," he told me. "I'm getting close to retirement. A couple more years, maybe one. It all depends on my health."
Ultimately, despite Serbay's four state championships and VHSL hall of fame status, it depended on factors outside his control. Rich Serbay is no longer the James Monroe football coach.
I guess this is sort of an obit, after all.
