By the time this newsletter hits your inbox, we'll know whether three Fredericksburg area boys basketball teams—Courtland, Massaponax, and Colonial Beach—are still in the running for state championships.
The Drifters are trying to recapture the magic of a title run 11 years ago, while 6-foot-7 senior Dorion Staples leads the postseason charge for the Panthers.
Participation trophy of the week
The NBA regular season is the sports world's equivalent of the Iowa caucuses—not that important as it pertains to the final result. Which makes Steph Curry's return to a woeful Golden State lineup that much more admirable. With the Warriors season lost, Curry scored 23 points Thursday night, in his first game since October. He's the hero we didn't need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.