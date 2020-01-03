Washington's football team has a new sheriff in town, with a catchy new nickname. But for "Riverboat Ron" to succeed where so many others have failed in D.C., owner Daniel Snyder must retreat into his luxury box, writes our Steve DeShazo.
ICYMI: Courtland claimed the James Monroe Holiday Basketball Festival title with a 56-44 win over Riverbend.
