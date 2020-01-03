Redskins Rivera Football

Washington Redskins new head coach Ron Rivera holds up a helmet during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility, Thursday, in Ashburn, Va.

 Alex Brandon/

Washington's football team has a new sheriff in town, with a catchy new nickname. But for "Riverboat Ron" to succeed where so many others have failed in D.C., owner Daniel Snyder must retreat into his luxury box, writes our Steve DeShazo.

