Scholarships are waiting for Culpeper County students to apply. The following list is provided by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation of the scholarships they manage, and may be for students or adults. Most applications may be submitted online, but a few require a hard copy submission.
The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation scholarship application process is open now until March 13, 2019. Please visit NPCF.org/scholarship or contact Dede McClure, Program Officer: communityservices@npcf.org or 540-349-0631.
The Agnes Cunningham Brown Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship was established to honor Agnes Cunningham Brown. One scholarship will be awarded to a senior graduating from Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School. Successful applicants should demonstrate academic excellence, have community service experience, display leadership, initiative, and demonstrate financial need. This $3,000-award is eligible for renewal for all four years, provided the student maintains a GPA of 3.0 or higher and submits transcripts annually to NPCF.
The Bobby Lenn Memorial Scholarship
To honor Bobby Lenn’s memory, this scholarship will be awarded to applicants who are residents of Culpeper County and are graduates or candidates for graduation in the current year from Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School. Students must be planning to attend training or school in the state of Virginia. First priority is given to applicants who demonstrate financial need, are in good academic standing, have community service or work experience, or are involved in organized athletics. Candidates should possess an academic record that displays initiative and diligence. Award amounts vary.
Celebrate Education! Ruth Lea Davies
The Celebrate Education! Ruth Lea Davies Fund provides financial assistance to outstanding Culpeper County public and private school teachers to enable them to participate in conferences, seminars, workshops or cultural programs to further their professional development. Financial assistance is also available for necessary school supplies or to sponsor a speaker to present at the teacher’s school. This $500 award is presented to a recipient whose professional excellence demonstrates the highest teaching standards and leadership.
Culpeper Rotary Foundation Scholarship
This scholarship is for a two-year technical or trade degree or technical school diploma or certificate.
Established by the Rotary Club of Culpeper, qualifying applicants must show a desire and aptitude to succeed in their career. Applicants must be a resident of Culpeper County and have been accepted at a technical school, trade school, certificate program or two-year college. Applicants must demonstrate a financial need with Preference given to applicants who demonstrate community involvement and volunteerism. This is a one-time $500 award.
Culpeper Rotary Foundation Scholarship
This scholarship is for a four-year degree.
Established by the Rotary Club of Culpeper, qualifying applicants must show a desire and aptitude to succeed in their college career and must be a resident of Culpeper County. Applicants must plan to enroll in a four-year institution and show a financial need for the scholarship. Preference is given to applicants who demonstrate community involvement and volunteerism. This $1,000-award is eligible for renewal for all four years provided the student maintains GPA of 2.5 or higher and submits transcripts annually.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation Health & Wellness Scholarship
This scholarship was established by The Culpeper Wellness Foundation to benefit students of any age who are residents of Culpeper, Madison or Orange counties. Applicants must be accepted into a health or wellness-related certificate or degree program at Germanna Community College. All health fields will be considered. Applicants should demonstrate good academic standing, have community service experience, possess an academic record that displays leadership and initiative, show a commitment to their chosen field of study, and demonstrate financial need. This is a $1,000 award with the potential to renew. Three $1,000 scholarships will be offered, one scholarship for Madison County, one scholarship for Culpeper County and one scholarship for Orange County.
The Ina Kate Carter Scholarship
This scholarship in honor of Ina Kate Carter will be awarded to a female senior graduating from Culpeper County High School who has participated in varsity athletics. Qualifying applicant must demonstrate financial need and be in good academic standing. A one-time $500 scholarship will be awarded.
The St. Luke’s Foundation Scholarship Fund
The St. Luke’s Foundation Scholarship is open to seniors who are residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, or Rappahannock counties, and are alumni of any private school in Culpeper County, although priority is given to St. Luke’s alumni. The qualifying candidate should possess a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrate good academic standing, have community service experience and possess an academic record that displays leadership and initiative. Up to three scholarships are available for $1,000 – $2,000 depending on GPA. This award is renewable for all four years provided the student maintains a GPA of 3.0 and submits transcripts annually to NPCF
Established in 2000, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that builds philanthropic capital to enhance and preserve the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, and Rappahannock counties and to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations.
