BREAKFAST LINKS
- Brotherly love was put on hold when Chancellor faced Caroline on Friday night. The Scotts—Krisshaun and Jamier—put their father in quiet the rooting dilemma, writes Taft Coghill Jr.
- With superstar Victoria Barrett back in the fold, North Stafford's volleyball team avenged an earlier loss to Colonial Forge.
- Brady Falk was ready to leave Fawn Lake Country Club. But instead of driving away, the Riverbend junior hit the driving range before advancing to Class 5 states in a three-way playoff.
GET OUT THE VOTE
- The FLS Varsity student section challenge is underway. Here's a look at the current tallies and where each school stands.
