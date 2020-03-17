Six people were arrested as the result of an altercation involving knives late Sunday at a Stafford County motel, authorities said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the disturbance erupted shortly after 10 p.m. at the Super 8 motel on Warrenton Road in southern Stafford. A woman called 911 to report that a group of people were attempting to attack her and her boyfriend. The alleged victims were able to lock their motel room door and were not injured, Vicinanzo said.
The altercation apparently began with a dispute between two women over a man, police said. A group eventually followed the couple to their room and two men pulled out knives and made threats, Vicinanzo said.
Responding deputies found several suspects walking in the area of Hardee's and the old Ponderosa building and two others were found in the woods.
John Childs II, 25, of Manassas and Terrell Kelly, 19, of Stafford were charged with assault by mob and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Shawnette Wright, 18, of Manassas; Natori Henry, 22, of Winchester; Alexis Doggett, 20, of Spotsylvania County; and Macy Macewen, 20, of Warrenton were all charged with attempted assault by mob and released.
