This elegant plan. No. 430-191 from ePlans.com, features generous bedrooms, open gathering areas, and tons of handy storage.
For example, check out the master suite’s big walk-in closet, which opens to both a safe room and the laundry room.
In the kitchen, a large pantry holds a family-size load of groceries.
Another perk? Each secondary bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet, with linen storage in the nearby hallway.
Don’t miss the spacious workshop in the garage.
