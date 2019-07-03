Fourth of July is known for its barbecues, family gatherings, parades—and most notably for fireworks. As you rush to spark the fuse this Fourth of July, remember these tips to keep both you and your family safe.
Fireworks-related accidents were cited in five deaths in 2018 in firework-related accidents with about 9,100 injuries reported in the calendar year, according to the 2018 Fireworks Annual Report.
To help prevent any injury or death, use only fireworks that are legal in Virginia. The state prohibits any fireworks that “explode, travel laterally, rise into the air or fire projectiles,” according to a report compiled by the American Pyrotechnics Association.
Always have a water source near you when lighting any fuse in case of emergency—whether it’s a bucket or a hose.
Dr. Alejandro Garcia, a plastic surgeon at Johns Hopkins Medical Center, cautions to never let a child light or throw away any type of firework—even ones as harmless looking as a sparkler. While sparklers and other simple fireworks may seem safe and are legal in Virginia, sparklers burn at temperatures higher than 1,000 degrees.
People who are not lighting a firework should be on the lookout for any misuse or malfunction and keep at least 75 feet away, according to a release from State Farm insurance. Garcia notes that one out of four people injured by fireworks were not the user.
Also remember to let any used fireworks stand for 20 minutes, then submerge them in water and throw them away in a closed trash can.
Fireworks aren't the only safety consideration for the holiday.
With temperatures expected to be in the 90s again on the Fourth, experts remind those going to an outdoor event to be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. It’s also important to dress appropriately by wearing wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and clothing that will protect you from the sun, said Johns Hopkins dermatologist Dr. Nashay Clemetson.
While barbecuing isn't unique to the Fourth of July, it is a popular activity on the holiday. Use caution and check gas lines before grilling, and be sure to cook in a well-ventilated area. Eighteen percent of grill fires happen because the grill is too close to combustibles such as gasoline, according to State Farm.
The insurance company also reminds backyard chefs to keep a safe zone around the grill to protect children and pets from burns, and to cook at least 10 feet away from all buildings.
Finally, don't forget your pets, who usually aren't as fond of fireworks as their owners. If you are attending a public event, remember to leave pets at home and safely indoors. According to a press release from State Farm, more pets go missing during the Fourth of July than on any other holiday.