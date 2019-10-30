Listings subject to change; age restrictions and covers not listed may apply.

thursday

Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd.: Waney Edges, 9 p.m., free, all ages.

Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Hwy.: Open mic with Larry Hinkle, 7 p.m., free.

friday

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Dr.: Beatles night with Acoustic Onion, 8 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Made In The USA, 8 p.m., free.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille, 2801 Plank Road: True Soul (soul, R&B), 9 p.m., 21+.

saturday

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing, 1140 International Pkwy.: Marc Allred, 7:30 p.m., free.

Colonial Tavern: Jazz for Justice, 8 p.m.

The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave.: Rebel Soul (Kid Rock tribute), 6:30 p.m., $10–$15.

Shannon’s Bar & Grille: True Soul, 9 p.m., 21+.

UMW’s Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave.: Jazz 4 Justice, $5–$10, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Coffee, 35 Walpole St.: The Human Jukebox, 6:30 p.m., free.

sunday

The Rec Center, 213 William St.: Open mic, 2 p.m., free.

Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St.: Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m.

monday

Colonial Tavern: Open mic with Tom Schiff, 8 p.m., 21+.

tuesday

Colonial Tavern: Colonial Music Project, 8 p.m., 21+.

Hard Times Cafe: Thunder on The Rise: Smokin’ Locals acoustic open mic, 6:30 p.m., free, 21+.

wednesday

Colonial Tavern: Troy & Mark P., 8 p.m., 21+.

Red, White, Bleu & Brew, 4201 Germanna Hwy.: Songwriter Showcase with Dave Goodrich, Ward Warren and Kate Hohman , 6 p.m.

The Rec Center: Open mic, 8-11 p.m., free, all ages.

