Is it time to call a plumber?

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS
EVENING...

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP AND MOVE THROUGH THE REGION
THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHERN, CENTRAL
AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, THE
EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE AND THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR,
INCLUDING THE WASHINGTON DC AND BALTIMORE MARYLAND METRO AREAS.
ISOLATED INSTANCES OF HAIL AND DAMAGING WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE.

REMAIN ALERT FOR CHANGES IN THE WEATHER, AND BE PREPARED TO HEAD
TO SHELTER SHOULD SEVERE WEATHER THREATEN OR A WARNING BE ISSUED.
REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE
STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
WEST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND...
STAFFORD COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...
NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHWESTERN KING GEORGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...
NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 615 PM EDT.

* AT 522 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM NEAR MONTCLAIR TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF STAFFORD TO
13 MILES SOUTH OF BEALETON, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH.

HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES
TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS
DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY
DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
STAFFORD, FREDERICKSBURG, QUANTICO, FAIRVIEW BEACH, POTOMAC CREEK,
NANJEMOY CREEK, AQUIA CREEK, MONTCLAIR, TRIANGLE, DUMFRIES,
MASSAPONAX, SPOTSYLVANIA, CHERRY HILL, INDEPENDENT HILL, FALMOUTH,
PASSAPATANZY, STONES CORNER, ROSEVILLE, GARRISONVILLE AND
IRONSIDES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

&&


HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
sponsored

Is it time to call a plumber?

  • 1 min to read
TSP

Home plumbing systems are designed to handle heavy usage. When everything is working as it should, toilets flush, showers drain properly, and sink basins empty of water in a snap. But when a clog is present in a system, water can quickly back up.

There are various techniques to clear clogged drains. Minor clogs may be cleared without the help of a plumber or even any tools. More significant blockages will require more elbow grease.

The first step to clearing a clog is to locate the problem. Drainage issues that affect a particular sink or toilet may be isolated to that fixture. Clogs that are present throughout the house may be indicative of a larger problem in the plumbing that is directing waste away from the house and into the sewer system.

Sometimes a clog can be freed by pouring boiling hot water or a combination of baking soda and vinegar down the drain. If that doesn't help, move on to a plunger, advise the experts at This Old House. By creating pressure within the pipes, a plunger can dislodge whatever is causing the backup. If the clog seems to be further down the drain, hair or grime may have become trapped. An auger, often referred to as a "plumber's snake," can be inserted into the drain to remove the grime and free up the water flow. Homeowners without access to an auger can try to fish the clog out of the drain with a wire hanger.

If clogs cannot be alleviated, drain traps may need to be accessed. Those who do not know their way around pipes and wrenches should hire a professional. 

If you find it is time to hire a professional, call Alexander and Sons for all your plumbing and HVAC needs - https://www.myalexanderandsons.com/ . Alexander and Sons is locally family owned and has been in business for more than 40 years. They are licensed and insured and have a Master Plumber on staff.

Services include residential plumbing, commercial plumbing, HVAC, Sewers, Water Lines and Hydro-jetting, kitchens, bathrooms, laundry and utility rooms, home, office and apartments and renovations. 24 Hour emergency services for clogged drains, overflowing toilets, severe leaks, burst hoses and more are also available.

If you are in need of an estimate or repair, we are open Monday - Friday from 8AM - 5PM and by appointment on the weekends or for an emergency. Call 888-959-8285.

About Us, Alexander & Sons, Alexander family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News