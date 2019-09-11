Is it time to call a plumber?

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND... STAFFORD COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN KING GEORGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 615 PM EDT. * AT 522 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MONTCLAIR TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF STAFFORD TO 13 MILES SOUTH OF BEALETON, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STAFFORD, FREDERICKSBURG, QUANTICO, FAIRVIEW BEACH, POTOMAC CREEK, NANJEMOY CREEK, AQUIA CREEK, MONTCLAIR, TRIANGLE, DUMFRIES, MASSAPONAX, SPOTSYLVANIA, CHERRY HILL, INDEPENDENT HILL, FALMOUTH, PASSAPATANZY, STONES CORNER, ROSEVILLE, GARRISONVILLE AND IRONSIDES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH