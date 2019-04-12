201900406_SPO_UVABB_DH

Virginia’s Kyle Guy (center) and Ty Jerome celebrated the Cavaliers’ Final Four victory over Auburn on Saturday evening after Guy hit three free throws to decide the outcome at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Guy and Jerome will try to lead UVA to its first national championship in men’s basketball Monday night against Texas Tech.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH

This was a very good week if you went to U.Va., and a fairly insufferable one if you didn't. Since approximately midnight Tuesday, my twitter feed has been brimming with bros who refer to freshmen as "first-years."

Still, it's practically impossible not to like Tony Bennett. His Hoos seemed to never lose their cool and now have a national championship to show for it.

An inspirational comeback story, if not an improbable one. Let's not forget, the reason the UMBC upset made such waves last year was because U.Va. was a No. 1 seed. 

BREAKFAST LINKS

