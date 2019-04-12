This was a very good week if you went to U.Va., and a fairly insufferable one if you didn't. Since approximately midnight Tuesday, my twitter feed has been brimming with bros who refer to freshmen as "first-years."
Still, it's practically impossible not to like Tony Bennett. His Hoos seemed to never lose their cool and now have a national championship to show for it.
An inspirational comeback story, if not an improbable one. Let's not forget, the reason the UMBC upset made such waves last year was because U.Va. was a No. 1 seed.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- Chancellor's boys soccer team has no issue jumping on opponents. The Chargers' toughest task? Not letting up.
- For the Capitals, the best offense comes from a good defenseman, writes Steve DeShazo.
- Faceoffs are a passion project for Colonial Forge's Sam Sharps. In our latest installment of "Don't Sweat the Technique."
- Louisa receiver Noah Robinson wasted little time committing to ODU. Read about that and more in Taft Coghill's weekly high school notebook.