March 1
Former Nationals slugger Bryce Harper signs a
13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, an NL East Division rival of the Nationals.
March 2
Although the Nationals knew Harper wasn’t returning to Washington, the team initially struggled with his absence in training camp. “It’s been a little different,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “I’ve had a really good relationship with Harp and we talked all the time.”
March 28
On the day before the season opener, the Associated Press predicts the Nationals will finish 82–80, second to the Atlanta Braves, in the NL East. The team’s roster is the third oldest in the majors in 2019 (average age: 29.94).
March 29
Max Scherzer fans 12, but the Nationals drop their season opener to the New York Mets, 2–0, at Nationals Park.
April 1 (1–2 RECORD)
Trea Turner hits a solo home run in the ninth to give the Nationals a 6–5 win over the Mets—their first victory of the season.
April 2 (1–3)
New Phillie Harper returns to Nationals Park; Nationals fans are modestly respectful at first but hurl boos in later at-bats. Harper homers and the Phillies win, 8–2. During the game, shortstop Turner breaks his index finger on a bunt attempt, gets placed on 10-day Injured List.
April 13 (6–6)
Washington’s bullpen falls to the bottom of the rankings in the majors with an ERA of 8.12.
April 19 (9–8)
Prized offseason acquisition Patrick Corbin wins his first game as a National, striking out nine over 7 2/3 innings in a 4–2 win over the visiting Giants.
April 25 (11–12)
The ERA of reliever Trevor Rosenthal, whom the Nationals paid a hefty sum in the offseason, climbs to 36.00.
April 29 (12–14)
First baseman Ryan Zimmerman goes on the 10-day Injured List due to plantar fascitis in his right foot. It’s the first of several bouts he’ll have with the condition.
May 3 (13–17)
With the team’s ERA at 4.95, general manager Mike Rizzo announces the Nationals have fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and promoted minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart to replace him.
May 10 (14–22)
Team agrees to a one-year deal with free agent outfielder Gerardo Parra. A day later, his eighth-inning grand slam sparks a 5–2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. His “Baby Shark” walkup music becomes a sensation around the majors, and he quickly becomes the Nationals’ inspirational leader.
May 24 (19–31)
Mets complete a sweep of the Nationals as Washington drops its fifth in a row. Martinez is ejected; he responds by barking at the umpire and kicking dirt on home plate. Their record is fourth worst in the majors.
May 26 (20-31)
Rizzo publicly supports Martinez as manager: “We’re not making any decisions [to change] with a third of the season gone.”
May 30 (24–32)
After a difficult start to the season, pitcher Anibal Sanchez wins his first game, over the Atlanta Braves, 14–4. His record is 1–6.
June 20 (35–38)
A day after bunting a ball into his face during batting practice, Scherzer throws seven shutout innings with a black eye in a 2–0 win over the visiting Phillies. The Nationals announce they will expand protective netting during the All-Star break.
June 22 (37–38)
Nationals players begin wearing “Stay in the Fight” T-shirts, top visiting Braves, 4–3.
June 23 (37–39)
Nationals’ bullpen blows 8–4 lead as the Braves rally for 13–9 win. Rosenthal walks all three men he faced; he is released the following day and the team eats his $8 million salary.
June 28 (40–40)
Juan Soto and Victor Robles homer to propel Nationals to an 8–5 win over Miami to reach .500 for the first time all season.
July 1 (42–41)
Rendon, Scherzer are named to NL All-Star team. Neither end up playing due to injuries; Scherzer would later go on the 10-day IL twice with shoulder issues.
July 14 (49–42)
Soto’s two-run home run with two outs in the ninth stuns Phillies; Nationals move past them into second place in the NL East.
July 19 (51–44)
Strasburg hits a three-run home run and drives in five runs, pitches 5 1/3 innings to help the Nationals drub Atlanta, 13–4.
July 22 (52–46)
Nationals fail to gain ground on division-leading Braves, splitting a series in Atlanta, 2–2.
July 26 (55–47)
Scherzer is reinstated, struggles in an 8–7 loss to the Rockies.
Aug. 1 (57–31)
At the trade deadline, the Nationals acquire relievers Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland to shore up their shaky bullpen. Five days later, they release Kyle Barraclough.
Aug. 7 (59–53)
Nationals sign Asdrubal Cabrera on one-year contract to add depth to the infield.
Aug. 10 (61–54)
Closer Sean Doolittle, handed a 6–3 lead in the ninth, gives up four runs and allows the Mets a stunning 7–6 home win. He would later go on the 10-day IL for knee tendinitis.
Aug. 23 (70–57)
Scherzer returns from IL, pitches four innings in Nationals’ 7–1 road win over Pirates.
Aug. 26 (73–57)
Nats sweep series with Cubs, build three-game lead in the wild-card playoff race over Chicago.
Sept. 2 (76–58)
Soto’s post-home run dugout dance catches on with team; Sean Doolittle is reinstated from the IL.
Sept. 4 (78–59)
Kurt Suzuki caps team-record seven runs in the ninth inning with a three-run homer as Nationals rally to beat the Braves 11–10.
Sept. 17 (82–67)
Martinez has a heart procedure and does not travel to St. Louis, where Washington falls, 4–2, in its series opener.
Sept. 21 (84–68)
Martinez rejoins the team in Miami, where the Nationals beat the Marlins, 6–4. The team went 2–2 in his absence.
Sept. 25 (88–69)
Turner hits a grand slam as the Nationals sweep a home doubleheader with the Phillies and clinch a wild card berth.
Sept. 30 (93–69)
Nationals complete the season, beating Cleveland 8–2 for their eighth straight win, locking up home-field advantage for the wild card playoff with the Brewers.
Oct. 1
Trailing Milwaukee 3–1 in the NL wild card game, Washington rallies for three eighth-inning runs to win 4–3 and advance in the playoffs for the first time.
Oct. 9
Howie Kendrick’s 10th-inning grand slam gives Washington a 7–3 victory over the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series, two days after Max Scherzer pitches seven strong innings in a 6–1 Game 4 win that sent the series back to L.A. Anthony Rendon and Soto homered on back-to-back pitches from Clayton Kershaw in the eighth inning of Game 5.
Oct. 15
The Nationals wrap up a four-game sweep of St. Louis in the NL Championship Series, outscoring the Cardinals 20–6 to advance to the city’s first World Series since 1933.
Oct. 22
The visiting Nationals top Houston 5–4 in the first game of the World Series, with Soto’s two-run fifth-inning double the big hit.
Oct. 23
Strasburg works six innings and Asdrubal Cabrera drives in three runs in Washington’s 12–3 Game 2 victory.
Oct. 25
Washington’s long-awaited World Series home opener is spoiled by a 4–1 loss. The Nationals will manage just three runs and go 1 for 21 with runners in scoring position in losing all three home games. Worse yet, Scherzer misses his Game 5 start with neck stiffness.
Oct. 29
Strasburg pitches 8 1/3 masterful innings and Rendon homers and drives in five runs as the Nationals return to Houston and force a decisive Game 7 with a 7–2 win.
Oct. 30
Buoyed by a cortizone shot, Scherzer guts out five innings and Kendrick hits a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh as the Nationals, held to one hit through six innings by Zack Greinke, rally again for a 6–2 win and the city’s first World Series title since 1924.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.