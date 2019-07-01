AAU: New World VA girls basketball team competes at national tournaments

New World VA girls, a 13U AAU team based out of Fredericksburg, finished 4–1 at the United States Junior Nationals tournament in Hershey, Pa. Guards Olivia Long and Maya Johnson were named to the all-star team for the pool New World VA played in. The team is coached by Brandon Hilliard and Petey Lewis. Next up for New World VA is the USJN held in Washington, D.C., July 24–27. Some of the top colleges in the nation will be at this event watching teams compete.
Pictured top row: Maya Johnson, Tamia Nelson, Desirae Ashton, Kiyah Lewis; bottom row: Maniyah Alston, Olivia Long, Kayla Mattey, Olivia Hilliard and Logan Conner.