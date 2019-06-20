PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MICHAEL TOLSON
Stafford
The Indians’ senior ace went 10-0 with a 1.40 ERA and was named Commonwealth District player of the year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
TOMMY HARRISON
Stafford
The veteran coach led the Indians to a 26-2 record and the first state title in county history, winning nail-biters in the semifinals and final.
JOHN CHAPMAN
Caroline
The Battlefield District co-player of the year was 6-1 with a 1.21 ERA and batted .304 during the regular season.
TRENDON CRAIG
Washington & Lee
The Louisburg-bound senior outfielder batted .526 with 28 RBIs for the Eagles and struck out just once all season.
TREVOR CROSON
Spotsylvania
A rare returnee from the 2018 state champs batted .423, had a 1.92 ERA and was named Battlefield co-player of the year.
MASON DELANE
Colonial Beach
The senior batted .347, scored 22 runs and had a 1.60 ERA with a 5-3 record, helping the Drifters reach the state quarterfinals.
ELIJAH LAMBROS
Stafford
The sophomore led the Class 5 state champions in batting average (.427) and stolen bases (17).
OWEN LEDFORD
North Stafford
The versatile Roanoke-bound senior went 6-4 with a 1.61 ERA and batted .357 for the Wolverines.
CALEB McALISTER
Stafford
The all-Commonwealth senior batted .395 and stole 16 bases in 18 tries for the state champions.
ANDREW NEFF
Mountain View
The all-Commonwealth District choice went 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA and batted .333 for the Wildcats.
TUCKER SULLIVAN
Stafford
The junior hit .395, served as the Indians’ closer and delivered the game-winning hit in the state final.
AIDEN TIERNEY
Colonial Forge
The all-state outfielder batted .431 with 25 RBIs, struck out just four times and didn’t commit an error.
KEENAN WILLIAMS
Orange
The Hornets’ senior catcher threw out 12 of 14 would-be base stealers, and hit .367 with 22 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
P—Aidan Henderson, Colonial Forge: Senior pitched Eagles’ big games (6-3, 3.00 ERA).
P—Jordan Peyton, Washington & Lee: Junior went 4-0 with 0.35 ERA before an injury.
C—Till Butler, Eastern View: Cyclones’ junior hit .379, was named second-team all-state.
IF—Nate Zimmerman, Colonial Forge: Senior batted .377, struck out twice all year.
IF—Jake Dudley, Culpeper: Senior batted .431, was Region 3B player of the year.
IF—Tristan McAlister, Stafford: Senior batted .342 and drove in 15 runs for the Indians.
IF—Cody Carter, North Stafford: All-Region 5D choice batted .333 for the Wolverines.
OF—Addie Burrow, Courtland: Virginia-bound senior hit .338, was 14 for 14 on steals.
OF—Aaron Leinenbach, Massaponax: Junior batted .414 with 20 RBIs, committed one error.
OF—George Aste, Chancellor: Senior was named all-Battlefield, second-team all-state.
U—Joel Tarrh, Fredericksburg Christian: Junior hit .457, was named all-Delaney Athletic Conference.
DH—Mike Shanahan Massaponax: All-Commonwealth sophomore hit .348 from cleanup spot.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mike Adams, Chancellor
George Aste, Chancellor
Brian Baker, Spotsylvania
Robbie Baker, Stafford
Ryan Bellamy, Brooke Point
Cody Carter, North Stafford
J.T. Carter, Fred. Christian
Josh Daas, Colonial Forge
Canon Davies, Orange
Keegan Doyle, Colonial Forge
Cole Ely, Courtland
Trevin Edwards, Chancellor
Elvin Figueroa, North Stafford
Trevor Ferares, Courtland
Cade Fletcher, Riverbend
Jackson Foreman, Brooke Point
Tucker Hensley, Orange
Samuel Horn, James Monroe
Brett Jennings, Orange
Bryan Kovach, Caroline
Hunter Lange, Eastern Viiew
Ty Lowe, Courtland
Patrick Millner, Courtland
Cameron Murray, Mountain View
Jonathan Olsberg, Spotsylvania
Sabin Roane, Fred. Christian
Nico Rodriguez, Mountain View
Kaiden Rosenbaum, Massaponax
Matthew Shaeffer, Fredericksburg Christian
Seth Shannon, Caroline
Trevor Smith Colonial Beach
Jordan Tauriac, Colonial Forge
Hunter Trimarchi, North Stafford
Aidan Vanvickle, Riverbend
Eric Wilson, Culpeper
Jamison Woodard, Eastern View
Jake Wortman, Colonial Forge
Britt Yount, Mountain View