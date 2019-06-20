PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MICHAEL TOLSON

Stafford

The Indians’ senior ace went 10-0 with a 1.40 ERA and was named Commonwealth District player of the year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

TOMMY HARRISON

Stafford

The veteran coach led the Indians to a 26-2 record and the first state title in county history, winning nail-biters in the semifinals and final.

JOHN CHAPMAN

Caroline

The Battlefield District co-player of the year was 6-1 with a 1.21 ERA and batted .304 during the regular season.

TRENDON CRAIG

Washington & Lee

The Louisburg-bound senior outfielder batted .526 with 28 RBIs for the Eagles and struck out just once all season.

TREVOR CROSON

Spotsylvania

A rare returnee from the 2018 state champs batted .423, had a 1.92 ERA and was named Battlefield co-player of the year.

MASON DELANE

Colonial Beach

The senior batted .347, scored 22 runs and had a 1.60 ERA with a 5-3 record, helping the Drifters reach the state quarterfinals.

ELIJAH LAMBROS

Stafford

The sophomore led the Class 5 state champions in batting average (.427) and stolen bases (17).

OWEN LEDFORD

North Stafford

The versatile Roanoke-bound senior went 6-4 with a 1.61 ERA and batted .357 for the Wolverines.

CALEB McALISTER

Stafford

The all-Commonwealth senior batted .395 and stole 16 bases in 18 tries for the state champions.

ANDREW NEFF

Mountain View

The all-Commonwealth District choice went 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA and batted .333 for the Wildcats.

TUCKER SULLIVAN

Stafford

The junior hit .395, served as the Indians’ closer and delivered the game-winning hit in the state final.

AIDEN TIERNEY

Colonial Forge

The all-state outfielder batted .431 with 25 RBIs, struck out just four times and didn’t commit an error.

KEENAN WILLIAMS

Orange

The Hornets’ senior catcher threw out 12 of 14 would-be base stealers, and hit .367 with 22 RBIs.

SECOND TEAM

P—Aidan Henderson, Colonial Forge: Senior pitched Eagles’ big games (6-3, 3.00 ERA).

P—Jordan Peyton, Washington & Lee: Junior went 4-0 with 0.35 ERA before an injury.

C—Till Butler, Eastern View: Cyclones’ junior hit .379, was named second-team all-state.

IF—Nate Zimmerman, Colonial Forge: Senior batted .377, struck out twice all year.

IF—Jake Dudley, Culpeper: Senior batted .431, was Region 3B player of the year.

IF—Tristan McAlister, Stafford: Senior batted .342 and drove in 15 runs for the Indians.

IF—Cody Carter, North Stafford: All-Region 5D choice batted .333 for the Wolverines.

OF—Addie Burrow, Courtland: Virginia-bound senior hit .338, was 14 for 14 on steals.

OF—Aaron Leinenbach, Massaponax: Junior batted .414 with 20 RBIs, committed one error.

OF—George Aste, Chancellor: Senior was named all-Battlefield, second-team all-state.

U—Joel Tarrh, Fredericksburg Christian: Junior hit .457, was named all-Delaney Athletic Conference.

DH—Mike Shanahan Massaponax: All-Commonwealth sophomore hit .348 from cleanup spot.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mike Adams, Chancellor

George Aste, Chancellor

Brian Baker, Spotsylvania

Robbie Baker, Stafford

Ryan Bellamy, Brooke Point

Cody Carter, North Stafford

J.T. Carter, Fred. Christian

Josh Daas, Colonial Forge

Canon Davies, Orange

Keegan Doyle, Colonial Forge

Cole Ely, Courtland

Trevin Edwards, Chancellor

Elvin Figueroa, North Stafford

Trevor Ferares, Courtland

Cade Fletcher, Riverbend

Jackson Foreman, Brooke Point

Tucker Hensley, Orange

Samuel Horn, James Monroe

Brett Jennings, Orange

Bryan Kovach, Caroline

Hunter Lange, Eastern Viiew

Ty Lowe, Courtland

Patrick Millner, Courtland

Cameron Murray, Mountain View

Jonathan Olsberg, Spotsylvania

Sabin Roane, Fred. Christian

Nico Rodriguez, Mountain View

Kaiden Rosenbaum, Massaponax

Matthew Shaeffer, Fredericksburg Christian

Seth Shannon, Caroline

Trevor Smith Colonial Beach

Jordan Tauriac, Colonial Forge

Hunter Trimarchi, North Stafford

Aidan Vanvickle, Riverbend

Eric Wilson, Culpeper

Jamison Woodard, Eastern View

Jake Wortman, Colonial Forge

Britt Yount, Mountain View

