On game days, when well-intentioned teachers would encounter Stafford baseball coach Tommy Harrison in the hallways and wish him good luck, he’d offer the same response: “We’ll need it.”
Except when Mike Tolson was on the mound.
“I don’t want to sound cocky,” said Harrison, “but with Mike it’s just a different atmosphere. From the stands to the players on the field to the dugout. We’re going to win this ballgame because our horse is on the field.”
The Indians rode Tolson’s right arm all the way to a Class 5 state title, the first in Stafford County history. The Free Lance–Star player of the year capped his illustrious high school career with a 10–0 record and 94 strikeouts while posting a 1.54 ERA.
Over 77 innings of work, Tolson tormented hitters with a knee-buckling curveball and a fastball that often rendered it unnecessary. As the stage got bigger, his stuff got better. North Stafford sent 27 batters to face Tolson in the Region 5D quarterfinals; none of them came away with a hit.
“When you’re on the mound, it’s all on you,” Tolson said. “The win is on you or the loss is on you. It’s like being a quarterback or a point guard.”
While Tolson realized his potential from a pitching standpoint, his hitting regressed. After posting a .379 batting average as a junior in 2018, a mid-season slump had him straddling the Mendoza line this season.
But even as Tolson’s struggles at the plate deepened, Harrison never considered benching him or demoting him from the No. 3 spot in the Indians’ order.
“I didn’t take Mike out of that lineup, because it only takes one swing,” Harrison said.
It couldn’t have been more timely. In the state championship game, Tolson led off the sixth by lining a single to right. The ball took a sideways hop off the turf at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field. Tolson raced to third on the two-base error, then scored the tying run with a headfirst slide.
Even when his college prospects took a dive, Tolson persevered. Old Dominion offered him a scholarship in the fall of 2017, only to rescind it six months later. Instead of adapting his goals, he adjusted his alarm clock for daily 5 a.m. workouts at a nearby Gold’s Gym.
“He stays a little more upbeat than I do,” said Mike’s older brother Marty Tolson Jr., a 2016 Stafford graduate who pitches at the University of Maryland–Eastern Shore. “He tends to stay more positive. He’s always ready to go, and nothing really seems to bring him down.”
Competition was a constant in the Tolson household. Their father Martin Tolson pitted his sons against one another in an endless series of competitions.
Who could hit more balls off the back of the net?
Who could hit dad’s glove without him having to move it?
“Who could put their cleats on fastest,” Mike Tolson said. “Anything you could think of, we’d compete.”
In August, Tolson will leave Cullowhee, North Carolina, to begin his career at Western Carolina University. He departs as a state champion and Stafford’s likely all-time leader in wins with 22 career victories.
Tolson said he owes the opportunity to hard work, Harrison, and family.
But not luck.