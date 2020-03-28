PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KHAI SEARGEANT
Courtland
In his only season with the Cougars, the electric senior guard averaged 21.3 points in earning district and region player of the year honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
DARREN BERKLEY
Massaponax
Despite losing key players to transfer, Berkley guided the Panthers to a 20–8 record and the first state semifinal appearance in school history.
FIRST TEAM
CORVION DAVIS
Colonial Beach
The senior averaged 22.6 points and two 3-pointers, helping the Drifters reach the Class 1 state semifinals for the first time since 2009.
JACOB DUNIVER
Stafford
The Indians’ versatile all-Commonwealth District performer averaged 17.9 points and 2.3 3-pointers per game for the Indians.
DORION STAPLES
Massaponax
The second-team all-state senior averaged 17 points and eight rebounds for the Class 6 state semifinalists.
JAVON SWINTON
North Stafford
The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 25 points and finished his career with over 1,800.
SECOND TEAM
Joshua Campbell, Carmel: First-team VISAA all-state pick averaged 17.5 points and 3.1 3-pointers for the Wildcats.
Arkese Claiborne, Massaponax: Senior averaged 13 points and was the Panthers’ top defender.
Ricky Goode-Wright, James Monroe: Junior averaged 20.1 points and 2.7 3-pointers, became JM’s career scoring leader.
Martin Kawa, Colonial Forge: First-team all-Commonwealth senior averaged team-high 16.1 points.
Anthony Melvin, Chancellor: Senior all-Battlefield point guard averaged 14.2 points to lead the Chargers’ balanced offense.
THIRD TEAM
Donovan Arnason, Stafford: Second-team all-region pick did a little of everything for Indians, averaged 10 points and two 3s per game.
Isaiah Coleman, Chancellor: Freshman made an instant impact for the Chargers averaging 13.3 points per game.
Zane Fox, Courtland: First-team all-Battlefield pick was a solid No. 2 scoring (13.9 ppg) option for the Cougars.
Jarett Hunter, Louisa: Senior added all-Jefferson District honors to his football accomplishments.
Tejahn Whiting, Caroline: First-team all-Battlefield selection averaged 16.4 points per game for the Cavaliers.
HONORABLE MENTION
Shane Batten, Chancellor
Elisha Brown, North Stafford
Andy Castillo, Riverbend
A.J. Coghill, Chancellor
Zaccheus Courtney, Colonial Beach
Holt Egan, North Stafford
Trevor Franklin, Colonial Forge
Jake Harter, Mountain View
Joshua Hill, Fredericksburg Christian
Brandon Hilliard, Courtland
Xavien Hunter, Louisa
Jace Jett, Colonial Beach
Corey John, Courtland
Elijah Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian
Blake Leake, Eastern View
Tavares Lucas, Colonial Beach
Dejour McCray, Culpeper
DeShawn Mears, Brooke Point
Sihle Mthethwa, Orange
Mahlik Munnerlyn, Louisa
Andrew Pitts, Mountain View
Xavier Purnell, Brooke Point
Elijah Roye, Carmel School
Jalen Smith, Stafford
Alex Spangler, Eastern View
Jaylen Suber, Riverbend
Kaylen Taylor, Caroline
Von Whiting, King George)
Tyler Whitman, James Monroe
Nate Widener, Spotsylvania
Alphonso Williams, Massaponax
