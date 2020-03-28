PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KHAI SEARGEANT

Courtland

In his only season with the Cougars, the electric senior guard averaged 21.3 points in earning district and region player of the year honors.

COACH OF THE YEAR

DARREN BERKLEY

Massaponax

Despite losing key players to transfer, Berkley guided the Panthers to a 20–8 record and the first state semifinal appearance in school history.

FIRST TEAM

CORVION DAVIS

Colonial Beach

The senior averaged 22.6 points and two 3-pointers, helping the Drifters reach the Class 1 state semifinals for the first time since 2009.

JACOB DUNIVER

Stafford

The Indians’ versatile all-Commonwealth District performer averaged 17.9 points and 2.3 3-pointers per game for the Indians.

DORION STAPLES

Massaponax

The second-team all-state senior averaged 17 points and eight rebounds for the Class 6 state semifinalists.

JAVON SWINTON

North Stafford

The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 25 points and finished his career with over 1,800.

SECOND TEAM

Joshua Campbell, Carmel: First-team VISAA all-state pick averaged 17.5 points and 3.1 3-pointers for the Wildcats.

Arkese Claiborne, Massaponax: Senior averaged 13 points and was the Panthers’ top defender.

Ricky Goode-Wright, James Monroe: Junior averaged 20.1 points and 2.7 3-pointers, became JM’s career scoring leader.

Martin Kawa, Colonial Forge: First-team all-Commonwealth senior averaged team-high 16.1 points.

Anthony Melvin, Chancellor: Senior all-Battlefield point guard averaged 14.2 points to lead the Chargers’ balanced offense.

THIRD TEAM

Donovan Arnason, Stafford: Second-team all-region pick did a little of everything for Indians, averaged 10 points and two 3s per game.

Isaiah Coleman, Chancellor: Freshman made an instant impact for the Chargers averaging 13.3 points per game.

Zane Fox, Courtland: First-team all-Battlefield pick was a solid No. 2 scoring (13.9 ppg) option for the Cougars.

Jarett Hunter, Louisa: Senior added all-Jefferson District honors to his football accomplishments.

Tejahn Whiting, Caroline: First-team all-Battlefield selection averaged 16.4 points per game for the Cavaliers.

HONORABLE MENTION

Shane Batten, Chancellor

Elisha Brown, North Stafford

Andy Castillo, Riverbend

A.J. Coghill, Chancellor

Zaccheus Courtney, Colonial Beach

Holt Egan, North Stafford

Trevor Franklin, Colonial Forge

Jake Harter, Mountain View

Joshua Hill, Fredericksburg Christian

Brandon Hilliard, Courtland

Xavien Hunter, Louisa

Jace Jett, Colonial Beach

Corey John, Courtland

Elijah Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian

Blake Leake, Eastern View

Tavares Lucas, Colonial Beach

Dejour McCray, Culpeper

DeShawn Mears, Brooke Point

Sihle Mthethwa, Orange

Mahlik Munnerlyn, Louisa

Andrew Pitts, Mountain View

Xavier Purnell, Brooke Point

Elijah Roye, Carmel School

Jalen Smith, Stafford

Alex Spangler, Eastern View

Jaylen Suber, Riverbend

Kaylen Taylor, Caroline

Von Whiting, King George)

Tyler Whitman, James Monroe

Nate Widener, Spotsylvania

Alphonso Williams, Massaponax

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments