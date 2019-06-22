PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ELI CARR
Chancellor
The first-team all-state senior scored a school single-season record 41 goals and assisted on 11 others.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MIKE WEBB
Chancellor
The only coach the Chargers have known earned his 500th career victory—and was an overtime goal away from a third state title.
GADSONI ABEL
Massaponax
The first-team all-Region 5D midfielder posted seven goals and six assists in his senior season for the Panthers.
TAREQ AL–JUMAILI
Massaponax
The Commonwealth District player of the year led the Panthers with 27 goals and 15 assists as a senior.
GABE BAILEY
Massaponax
The first-team all-region striker presented a strong complement to Al–Jumaili with 15 goals and 10 assists.
KEVIN BLANCO Mountain View
The junior midfielder earned first-team all-Region 5D honors after scoring five goals and registering three assists.
CARSON CROSSMAN
Colonial Forge
The senior was a stabilizing force on defense for the Eagles and also contributed five goals and two assists.
MATT GOLDBERG
Massaponax
The senior defender earned first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D recognition.
CHRISTOPHER GONZALES
Mountain View
The senior was named second-team all-state after playing every minute for a defense that posted nine shutouts.
MIKE KREIDER
Chancellor
A first-team Class 4 all-state defender, he took part in 17 shutouts and also had 10 goals on the season.
JOSH RASURE
Chancellor
Another first-team all-state choice in the midfield, his value went far beyond his nine goals and 10 assists.
JOSH REID
Chancellor
The first-team all-state senior posted 17 shutouts and allowed only 10 goals in 23 games all season.
SECOND TEAM
F—Steven Dunn, Brooke Point: Speedy junior had seven goals, two in a regional playoff win.
F—Godfrey Abel, Massaponax: Sophomore had 11 goals, five assists for the regional champs.
F—Rafe Croce, Mountain View: Senior captain scored 11 goals in the regular season.
F—Eduardo Vargas, Chancellor: Senior was second on the team with 14 goals, eight assists.
MF—Andres Correa, Chancellor: Had 18 of his school-record 51 career assists as a senior.
MF—Jacob Davis, Colonial Forge: All-district senior had five goals, four assists for the Eagles.
MF—Justin Healey, King George: The senior had five goals, four assists and was named all-Battlefield.
D—Marcos Gonzalez, Mountain View: Junior had four assists and controlled game for Wildcats.
D—Dylan Healy, Eastern View: Senior defender earned first-team all-Region 4B honors.
D—Trevor Foster, Orange: Senior was a second-team all-Region 5D pick for the Hornets.
GK—Colin Weinberger, Mountain View: Senior posted nine shutouts, allowed nine regular-season goals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Justin Aggrey, Culpeper
Piero Alva, Colonial Forge
Derrick Amissah, North Stafford
Yahir Antunez, Washington & Lee
David Arthur, Culpeper
Gabe Barros, Culpeper
Alex Baughman, Eastern View
Massi Belkadi, Brooke Point
Phillip Beck, Riverbend
Isaiah Benton, Chancllor
Trevor Bottomley, Massaponax
Ryan Boyette, Courtland
Ian Chapman, Courtland
Jack Connolly, North Stafford
Rafe Croce, Mountain View
A.J. Dale, King George
Bryce Graf, Brooke Point
Alejandro Gonzalez, Chancellor
Jason Healey, King George
Kyle Hoffman, Caroline
Ryan Hornung, Riverbend
Hunter Iden, Spotsylvania
Ryan Kuberek, King George
Ben Little, Stafford
Josh Maloney, Brooke Point
Angel Martinez, Spotsylvania
Carl McAninch, Eastern View
Matthew McCeney, Caroline
Jake Mendoza, Brooke Point
Eseophe Pela, Eastern View
Jake Peterson, Chancellor
Andrew Porter, King George
Luke Ruble, Culpeper
Emmanuel Sarfo, Brooke Point
Harry Schwab, Colonial Forge
Kyle Shelton, Spotsylvania
Kaden Sims, Riverbend
Ryan Smith, North Stafford
Connor Smoot, Eastern View
Anthony Solorzano, Mountain View
Stephen Thorstead, King George
Noah Tidman, Caroline
Alex Timis, Spotsvlania
Christian Toliver, Mountain View
Cheickna Toure, Eastern View
Jireek Washington, Orange
Sam Wiler, North Stafford
Clayton Wheeler, Chancellor
Julius Williams, Massaponax