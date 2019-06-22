PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ELI CARR

Chancellor

The first-team all-state senior scored a school single-season record 41 goals and assisted on 11 others.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MIKE WEBB

Chancellor

The only coach the Chargers have known earned his 500th career victory—and was an overtime goal away from a third state title.

GADSONI ABEL

Massaponax

The first-team all-Region 5D midfielder posted seven goals and six assists in his senior season for the Panthers.

TAREQ AL–JUMAILI

Massaponax

The Commonwealth District player of the year led the Panthers with 27 goals and 15 assists as a senior.

GABE BAILEY

Massaponax

The first-team all-region striker presented a strong complement to Al–Jumaili with 15 goals and 10 assists.

KEVIN BLANCO Mountain View

The junior midfielder earned first-team all-Region 5D honors after scoring five goals and registering three assists.

CARSON CROSSMAN

Colonial Forge

The senior was a stabilizing force on defense for the Eagles and also contributed five goals and two assists.

MATT GOLDBERG

Massaponax

The senior defender earned first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D recognition.

CHRISTOPHER GONZALES

Mountain View

The senior was named second-team all-state after playing every minute for a defense that posted nine shutouts.

MIKE KREIDER

Chancellor

A first-team Class 4 all-state defender, he took part in 17 shutouts and also had 10 goals on the season.

JOSH RASURE

Chancellor

Another first-team all-state choice in the midfield, his value went far beyond his nine goals and 10 assists.

JOSH REID

Chancellor

The first-team all-state senior posted 17 shutouts and allowed only 10 goals in 23 games all season.

SECOND TEAM

F—Steven Dunn, Brooke Point: Speedy junior had seven goals, two in a regional playoff win.

F—Godfrey Abel, Massaponax: Sophomore had 11 goals, five assists for the regional champs.

F—Rafe Croce, Mountain View: Senior captain scored 11 goals in the regular season.

F—Eduardo Vargas, Chancellor: Senior was second on the team with 14 goals, eight assists.

MF—Andres Correa, Chancellor: Had 18 of his school-record 51 career assists as a senior.

MF—Jacob Davis, Colonial Forge: All-district senior had five goals, four assists for the Eagles.

MF—Justin Healey, King George: The senior had five goals, four assists and was named all-Battlefield.

D—Marcos Gonzalez, Mountain View: Junior had four assists and controlled game for Wildcats.

D—Dylan Healy, Eastern View: Senior defender earned first-team all-Region 4B honors.

D—Trevor Foster, Orange: Senior was a second-team all-Region 5D pick for the Hornets.

GK—Colin Weinberger, Mountain View: Senior posted nine shutouts, allowed nine regular-season goals.

HONORABLE MENTION

Justin Aggrey, Culpeper

Piero Alva, Colonial Forge

Derrick Amissah, North Stafford

Yahir Antunez, Washington & Lee

David Arthur, Culpeper

Gabe Barros, Culpeper

Alex Baughman, Eastern View

Massi Belkadi, Brooke Point

Phillip Beck, Riverbend

Isaiah Benton, Chancllor

Trevor Bottomley, Massaponax

Ryan Boyette, Courtland

Ian Chapman, Courtland

Jack Connolly, North Stafford

Rafe Croce, Mountain View

A.J. Dale, King George

Bryce Graf, Brooke Point

Alejandro Gonzalez, Chancellor

Jason Healey, King George

Kyle Hoffman, Caroline

Ryan Hornung, Riverbend

Hunter Iden, Spotsylvania

Ryan Kuberek, King George

Ben Little, Stafford

Josh Maloney, Brooke Point

Angel Martinez, Spotsylvania

Carl McAninch, Eastern View

Matthew McCeney, Caroline

Jake Mendoza, Brooke Point

Eseophe Pela, Eastern View

Jake Peterson, Chancellor

Andrew Porter, King George

Luke Ruble, Culpeper

Emmanuel Sarfo, Brooke Point

Harry Schwab, Colonial Forge

Kyle Shelton, Spotsylvania

Kaden Sims, Riverbend

Ryan Smith, North Stafford

Connor Smoot, Eastern View

Anthony Solorzano, Mountain View

Stephen Thorstead, King George

Noah Tidman, Caroline

Alex Timis, Spotsvlania

Christian Toliver, Mountain View

Cheickna Toure, Eastern View

Jireek Washington, Orange

Sam Wiler, North Stafford

Clayton Wheeler, Chancellor

Julius Williams, Massaponax

