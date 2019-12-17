When Van Green had his initial meeting with the Colonial Forge cross country team, the first-year coach knew right away Ali DiClemente was poised to blossom in her sophomore campaign.
Louisa veteran head coach Jerry Cutright had the same feeling watching Branden Wood work tirelessly over the summer to prepare for a breakthrough junior season.
Green’s foresight proved to be correct, and so did Cutright’s.
DiClemente captured the Commonwealth District championship, placed third in Region 6B and was the only Fredericksburg-area girl to place in the top 10 in the state when she finished 10th at the Class 6 meet.
Wood won Jefferson District and Region 4B titles and placed sixth at the Class 4 meet. They both earned Free Lance–Star cross country runner of the year honors.
“We talked about goals throughout the season and she accomplished all of them,” Green said of DiClemente. “I could tell she was serious about running and wanted to be good.”
Wood is quite serious, too. During the summer, he led a group of Lions on daily runs of at least six miles. And on Saturdays, they did 10-mile runs. The group journeyed through the trails and woods at the school and also up hills.
“I think that helped me get to where I was this past season,” Wood said. “I stayed training over the summer, so I could just move into cross country and already be up there.”
DiClemente had a goal of finishing all-state, which is a top-15 finish. But once she arrived at the Great Meadow course in The Plains, she altered her expectations. She informed Green she wanted to finish in the top 10, which she did.
Green said DiClemente’s willingness to “empty the tank” every race is what makes her special. He said she never leaves anything to chance, and that’s how she ran the state race.
Said DiClemente: “I always try to keep a positive mindset and try my best in every race. Even in workouts, I just push myself as hard as I can so I can become a better runner.”
DiClemente and Wood are both set up for even better seasons in 2020. Four runners who finished ahead of DiClemente in the state are seniors. All five that placed above Wood are set to graduate in the spring. He was third for much of the state race before he faded a bit in the final 600 meters.
Wood is now focused on dominating the indoor track and field season. He has his eyes on Daniel Kane’s 2003 school records in the 1,600 (4:15) and 3,200 meters (9:20).
“Basically, he’s hungry,” Cutright said of Wood. “He works hard. He wants to get better and he loves a challenge. The better the competition, the more excited he gets about participating.”
DiClemente remains unsure if she’ll compete in the indoor and outdoor seasons. With Green’s blessing, she’s taking a break from running until after the holidays and then she’ll decide if she wants to run indoor track.
Last spring she played lacrosse for the Eagles, but has ruled out participating in that sport. Instead, she’s weighing her options between track and soccer.
DiClemente would be a welcome addition to the Eagles’ distance running group but Green said he doesn’t put any pressure on her to come aboard.
“When I was younger, I enjoyed playing different sports and I just tried to do as many things as I could,” DiClemente said. “It’s just fun for me … I have plenty of time, and I’m just trying to do stuff for fun at this point. Track is my goal for college, but I still love other sports, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.