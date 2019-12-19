When Sarah Hatfield was a freshman, Eastern View field hockey coach Peggy Allen decided it would be best for her to start the season on the Cyclones’ junior varsity team.
Disappointed, the eager ninth-grader made a promise that Allen still remembers vividly.
“She told me, ‘I will be the best player to ever play for Eastern View,’” Allen recalled. “She said, ‘I’m going to break every record and leave here with my picture on the wall.’”
More than three years later, it’s safe to say Hatfield has kept her promise—much to the chagrin of opponents she’s victimized along the way.
Hatfield led the Cyclones to the Class 4 state championship game in three consecutive seasons, earning first-team all-state and first-team Free Lance-Star All-Area honors in each of those campaigns.
She scored a school-record 136 goals in her career, which ranks second all-time in Virginia High School League history and 10th nationally. In addition, her school-record 69 career assists narrowly missed landing her in the national top 10 in that category as well.
“Sarah was driven to be the best, and she did everything she said she was going to do,” Allen said. “I don’t see any of her records being broken any time soon.”
Of all her accomplishments, Hatfield’s last one was the most meaningful. With Eastern View locked in an overtime battle with perennial power Great Bridge in the Class 4 title game on Nov. 16, she tipped a shot attempt from teammate Cassidy Morrison into the cage to give the Cyclones an emotional 3-2 victory and their first state crown in program history.
“That entire final sequence was the most memorable one of my high school career,” said Hatfield, who started Eastern View’s game-winning rush with a steal at the opposite end of the pitch. “After I made that steal, I knew we were going to score. Cassidy made a great shot, and all I was trying to do was make sure it went in, so I dove to get my stick on it.”
Eastern View assistant coach Marianne Bretschneider said that while Hatfield’s scoring prowess was well-known—she netted 53 goals as a senior after tallying 51 last year—it was her vision and unselfishness that took her game to another level this season.
“Sarah always had very good stick skills and ball handling, but her ability to draw multiple players to her and distribute the ball to the teammate with the best chance of scoring is where she improved the most as a senior,” Bretschneider said, referencing three critical assists Hatfield made over the final two games of the state tournament. “Her timing and vision on the field was impeccable.”
Hatfield dished out a pair of assists late in the first half of Eastern View’s state semifinal contest with Lee-Davis, turning a 1-0 deficit on its ear in an eventual 7-1 win. In the title game against Great Bridge, she opened the second half by drawing a handful of Wildcat defenders and dumping the ball off to teammate Lizzie Street for the game-tying salvo.
Hatfield’s parents, Greg and Susie, said the key to her development as a player was her unwillingness to take days off and engage in extracurricular activities that other teenagers routinely participate in.
“We sacrificed family vacations so that she could work hard on her development,” Susie said, noting that Sarah spent two days a week training with players from far and wide in hockey-crazed Williamsburg over the past two summers. “We have no regrets about it whatsoever, because you can’t be the athlete she is without the work she’s done. She’s incredible, and I’m so proud of her.
“I take pride as a father and a coach that nobody has outworked her,” added Greg, who is Eastern View’s head football coach. “The diving play she made at the end of the state title game epitomized her entire career and her willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed.”
After signing a national letter of intent last month with VCU, Hatfield knows there’s plenty of hard work left.
“It’s going to be a whole different challenge,” she said. “I fell in love with the coaches from the time I first visited the campus, but it’s going to be all business once I get down there.”
For her part, Allen believes that her now-former charge will flourish at the next level.
“They don’t make very many players like Sarah Hatfield, be it high school or otherwise,” Allen said. “She is the total package.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.