Chase Harley and Mason Rega glanced at each other on the field during the Class 6 state semifinal at Oscar Smith Dec. 7. They each took a deep breath and reminded one another they were in for the long haul, with no plans to come off the field on offense or defense.
The Colonial Forge senior two-way linemen had the same observation in three hard-fought contests against Freedom–Woodbridge and Massaponax.
“They’d look at me and say, ‘Nope, we’re not coming out,’ ” Colonial Forge head coach John Brown said. “Against Freedom and both ’Ponax games and at Oscar Smith they just played the whole game … They’re throwbacks. They would’ve been fine 20 years ago when football was a little different.”
Harley and Rega, the Free Lance–Star’s co-players of the year, combined for 142 tackles in 2019, including 20 for loss side-by-side as a defensive end/defensive tackle and nose guard, respectively. They also played next to each other on the offensive line and helped paved the way for the Eagles’ ground game and protected senior quarterback Madden Lowe.
They helped the Eagles (11–3) advance one game from their first-ever state championship appearance in an 18–16 loss to Oscar Smith.
“They work really well together,” Brown said. “They’ve always lifted together and pushed one another.”
Harley and Rega were promoted from the freshman to the junior varsity team at the same time as ninth-graders and then joined varsity together later that season. Their bond has strengthened and the duo has considered playing together at the college level. They not only lift and perform football drills in tandem; they also hang out away from athletics as avid hunters and fishermen.
But they have distinctly different styles of play.
Rega (6-foot-1, 285 pounds) is a mauler who enjoyed plowing over people on offense and defense.
“He’s a really big guy and he’s very strong,” Harley said. “When he’s on offense, he blows guys off the ball three or four yards constantly. He’s a fast guy along with being big and very powerful.”
Brown said Rega especially enjoyed pulling from his left guard position because he can take on a smaller defender with enough space to get a head start.
For the second straight year, he was awarded the Eagles’ “Mrs. Butterworth” award which comes with a gift card to IHOP. He led the team with more than 25 “pancake” blocks this season.
“You can see how excited he is when he gets to pull,” Brown said. “It’s not that six or seven-inch up-front collision. It’s that long-range collision. We’ve had to tell him, ‘We don’t need this kid dead if he’s on the scout team. We’ve got that you can devastate him pretty good, but just let him stand up.’”
Harley (6-foot-1, 240 pounds) likes contact, as well. Still, Brown and Rega said he’s more of a technician. He piled up 75 tackles (16 for loss) and was a force at left tackle.
“I’d say we both like getting after it and putting people in the dirt,” Rega said. “That’s how the whole offensive line is. That’s just our mindset.”
Brown said Harley is a “super smart kid,” who picks the brains of the coaching staff about the schematics of the game. Brown said he also has a high motor. That stood out recently when the coaching staff was watching film.
“You see him going 1,000 miles an hour playing defense and he’s just exhausted,” Brown said. “Talking about it just excites coaches to no end to know you have a kid out there giving every ounce of effort. He stands out when it comes to that stuff.”
Harley and Rega were key reasons the Eagles shut down Massaponax’s high-powered option offense in a 21–3 regular season victory and a 42–21 win in the Region 6B championship game. They combined for 22 tackles in the first meeting with Rega finishing with 13.
The Eagles allowed just 12.3 points per game, recorded three shutouts and had five games allowing six points or fewer.
Throughout the season Harley sensed frustration in Colonial Forge opponents attempting to move the ball.
“There were definitely a few games we were shutting them down and they’re trying to get going,” Harley said. “It’s a good feeling to be able to stop a team no matter what they try to throw at you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.