PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CAMEREN DOWNS

Colonial Forge

The Eagles’ senior point guard controlled the action and earned second-team Class 6 all-state honors, while averaging 15.3 ppg.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MIKE McCOMBS

Eastern View

McCombs led the scrappy Cyclones (20-5) to the Battlefield District tournament title and a spot in the regional semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

OMA AGUOLU

King George

The Battlefield District player of the year was one of the leading scorers in the area, averaging 17.1 ppg for the Foxes.

BRAYLA BOGIER

Colonial Forge

The first-team all-Commonwealth pick teamed with Downs for the area’s best inside-outside duo.

TERESE GREENE

Eastern View

The all-district junior averaged 17 points, five rebounds and four steals and topped 1,000 career points.

OLIVIA McGHEE

Louisa

The 6-foot-1 freshman was named Jefferson District player of the year after averaging a Fredericksburg-area-best 19.4 ppg and is already a hot college prospect.

SECOND TEAM

Jenna Grey, Colonial Forge: The senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth pick for the Eagles. Averaged a Fredericksburg-area-leading 2.9 3-pointers per game

Sarah Hatfield, Eastern View: The senior was the Cyclones’ heart and averaged nine points, nine rebounds.

A’Mira Roy, Massaponax: The first-team all-Commonwealth selection averaged 13.6 ppg as a junior.

Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: The all-Commonwealth sophomore averaged 15.3 ppg for the surprising Black-Hawks.

Jasmine Talley, Chancellor: Senior was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection for the Chargers after averaging 13.9 ppg and being one of the Fredericksburg area's leaders in 3-pointer, averaging 1.9 per game.

THIRD TEAM

Aiyana Ellis, King George: All-Battlefield junior helped Foxes win the regular-season district title, averaging 12.0 ppg.

Laila Glymph, Culpeper: All-district senior averaged 12 points, eight rebounds for Blue Devils.

Briana Morton, Caroline: First-team all-Battlefield pick averaged 12.3 ppg and 1.3 3-pointers per game.

Taylor Thomas, FCS: All-DAC sophomore averaged 18.2 points, including a 45-point outburst.

Raine Tweedy, Massaponax: The Panthers’ junior earned first-team all-Commonwealth honors.

HONORABLE MENTION

M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor

Hadasha Aquin, Orange

Letaysha Arrington, Colonial Forge

Eryka Avery, Brooke Point

Lailah Campbell, Courtland

Kyla Cole, Massaponax

Brianna Ellis, King George

Mariah Evans, Spotsylvania

Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper

Illianah Flood, Stafford

Aviannah Hopewell, Caroline

Genesis Houston, Stafford

Zamariah Hutchinson, Brooke Point

Daysia Hyslop, Brooke Point

Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian

Deziree Johnson, Courtland

Gabby Mack, King George

Ayanna Parker, Brooke Point

Desiree Roy, North Stafford

Akilah Smith, Chancellor

Tianna Smith, Riverbend

Emma Stalteri, Mountain View

Harmoni Swain, James Monroe

Maya Taylor, North Stafford

Trinity Washington, Eastern View

