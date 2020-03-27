PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CAMEREN DOWNS
Colonial Forge
The Eagles’ senior point guard controlled the action and earned second-team Class 6 all-state honors, while averaging 15.3 ppg.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MIKE McCOMBS
Eastern View
McCombs led the scrappy Cyclones (20-5) to the Battlefield District tournament title and a spot in the regional semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
OMA AGUOLU
King George
The Battlefield District player of the year was one of the leading scorers in the area, averaging 17.1 ppg for the Foxes.
BRAYLA BOGIER
Colonial Forge
The first-team all-Commonwealth pick teamed with Downs for the area’s best inside-outside duo.
TERESE GREENE
Eastern View
The all-district junior averaged 17 points, five rebounds and four steals and topped 1,000 career points.
OLIVIA McGHEE
Louisa
The 6-foot-1 freshman was named Jefferson District player of the year after averaging a Fredericksburg-area-best 19.4 ppg and is already a hot college prospect.
SECOND TEAM
Jenna Grey, Colonial Forge: The senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth pick for the Eagles. Averaged a Fredericksburg-area-leading 2.9 3-pointers per game
Sarah Hatfield, Eastern View: The senior was the Cyclones’ heart and averaged nine points, nine rebounds.
A’Mira Roy, Massaponax: The first-team all-Commonwealth selection averaged 13.6 ppg as a junior.
Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: The all-Commonwealth sophomore averaged 15.3 ppg for the surprising Black-Hawks.
Jasmine Talley, Chancellor: Senior was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection for the Chargers after averaging 13.9 ppg and being one of the Fredericksburg area's leaders in 3-pointer, averaging 1.9 per game.
THIRD TEAM
Aiyana Ellis, King George: All-Battlefield junior helped Foxes win the regular-season district title, averaging 12.0 ppg.
Laila Glymph, Culpeper: All-district senior averaged 12 points, eight rebounds for Blue Devils.
Briana Morton, Caroline: First-team all-Battlefield pick averaged 12.3 ppg and 1.3 3-pointers per game.
Taylor Thomas, FCS: All-DAC sophomore averaged 18.2 points, including a 45-point outburst.
Raine Tweedy, Massaponax: The Panthers’ junior earned first-team all-Commonwealth honors.
HONORABLE MENTION
M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor
Hadasha Aquin, Orange
Letaysha Arrington, Colonial Forge
Eryka Avery, Brooke Point
Lailah Campbell, Courtland
Kyla Cole, Massaponax
Brianna Ellis, King George
Mariah Evans, Spotsylvania
Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper
Illianah Flood, Stafford
Aviannah Hopewell, Caroline
Genesis Houston, Stafford
Zamariah Hutchinson, Brooke Point
Daysia Hyslop, Brooke Point
Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian
Deziree Johnson, Courtland
Gabby Mack, King George
Ayanna Parker, Brooke Point
Desiree Roy, North Stafford
Akilah Smith, Chancellor
Tianna Smith, Riverbend
Emma Stalteri, Mountain View
Harmoni Swain, James Monroe
Maya Taylor, North Stafford
Trinity Washington, Eastern View
