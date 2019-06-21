PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MEGAN WATTS

Mountain View

She scored 45 of her 115 career goals as a senior and was named Commonwealth District and Region 5D player of the year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

FERNANDO RAMOS

Mountain View

Under his steady leadership, the Wildcats went 17-5-2 and reached the Class 5 state quarterfinals.

MacKENZIE BURNS

Riverbend

The junior led the Bears with 21 goals and earned first-team all-Commonwealth District honors. 

MORGAN BURZYNSKI

Mountain View

The junior was the Wildcats' facilitator (17 goals, 10 assists) and earned first-team Class 5 all-state recognition.

RUBY DARLING

Mountain View

The all-Region 5D sophomore contributed nine goals and nine assists from her defensive spot for the Wildcats.

MIKKI EASTER

Eastern View

A first-team Group 4 all-state selection in goal, she allowed just three goals all year and will play at Marquette.

SARA FRENSELY

Massaponax

The freshman defender took part in 10 shutouts and won Commonwealth tournament MVP and all-Region 4B honors.

KATE IGNUDO

Courtland

The Cougars' senior all-Battlefield captain topped 20 goals and led the district in scoring.

ERIN JONES

FCS

Bound for Liberty University, the senior was named Delaney Conference player of the year after dishing out 15 assists

CARLY LANE

Mountain View

The second-team all-state senior anchored the Wildcats' defense with her intelligence and athleticism.

KAITLYN RIGGLEMAN

Riverbend

Already committed to  Fairfield, the all-Commonwealth junior anchored a stingy Bears defense. 

KRISTINA VENZEN

Massaponax

One of the Panthers' fabulous freshmen, she was all-Region 4B at midfield (10 goals, four assists).

SECOND TEAM

F—Kaylani Lee-Green, Colonial Forge: Howard-bound senior shrugged off ankle injury to score six times

F—Kaitlyn Venzen, Massaponax: Freshman scored 13 goals, named first-team all-Region 4B.

F—Ava Baugh, North Stafford: Jjunior was named first-team all-district, second-team all-region.

F—Sarah Hatfield, Eastern View: Versatile all-Battlefield junior had 12 goals, nine assists.

MF—Cassidy Butler,  Mountain View: Senior midfielder had two goals, five assists.

MF—Gracie Tritt, Riverbend: Senior earned first-team all-Commonwealth honors.

MF—Kaitlyn Butcher, Riverbend: George Mason-bound senior was named all-district.

D—Meghan Lewton, Colonial Forge: Sophomore solidified the Eagle' stingy defense. 

D—Macy Burnette, Courtland: First-team all-Battlefield junior was Cougars' anchor.

D—Megan Smith, W&L: Senior was Northern Neck player of year, second-team all-state.

GK—Elena Beasley, Colonial Forge; Rollins-bound senior had 10 shutouts in fourth year as starter.

HONORABLE MENTION

Melissa Alsop, Spotsylvania

Dakota Brown, Eastern View

Hailey Brown, Brooke Point

Morgan Butler, Mountain View

Kelly Calderon, Stafford

Ally Cook, Chancellor

Lailah Daniel, Colonial Forge

Catherine Dittmer, Mountain View

Brianna DeAtley, Eastern View

Aramis Doniguez, Massaponax

Cheyenne Downs, North Stafford

Morgan Dugan, Mountain View

Devonna Fisher, Washington & Lee

Camilla Gonzalez, Culpeper

Alexis Gress, North Stafford

Lauren Hall, Culpeper

Kat Healey, King George

Hannah Hough, Brooke Point

Aliyah Hunter, North Stafford

Bella Izadi, FCS

Allyson Juarez, Riverbend

Karisa Kimble, Eastern View

Sofia Kimble, Eastern View

Rachel Martin, Culpeper

Madison McDermott, Courtland

Brynley Meadows, Eastern View

Kasey Mize, Culpeper

Charlotte Patton, Riverbend

Madison Pittman, Spotsylvania

Jenni Pugh, Orange

Kylie Reid, Courtland

Javiera Sanchez, Riverbend

Taryn Saunders, Massaponax

Parker Sims, Fredericksburg Academy

Hailey Smith, North Stafford

Abby Shadle, Eastern View

Alexa Stohr, Massaponax

Jaelei Spears, Colonial Forge

Mary Taylor, Fredericksburg Academy

Taylor Thomas, FCS

Amanda Trapp, Courtland

Bailey Weatherby, Brooke Point

Leann West, Spotsylvania

Emily Winkels, Mountain View

Cardyn Winn, Courtland

Audra Wise, Spotsylvania

