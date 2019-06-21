PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MEGAN WATTS
Mountain View
She scored 45 of her 115 career goals as a senior and was named Commonwealth District and Region 5D player of the year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
FERNANDO RAMOS
Mountain View
Under his steady leadership, the Wildcats went 17-5-2 and reached the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
MacKENZIE BURNS
Riverbend
The junior led the Bears with 21 goals and earned first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.
MORGAN BURZYNSKI
Mountain View
The junior was the Wildcats' facilitator (17 goals, 10 assists) and earned first-team Class 5 all-state recognition.
RUBY DARLING
Mountain View
The all-Region 5D sophomore contributed nine goals and nine assists from her defensive spot for the Wildcats.
MIKKI EASTER
Eastern View
A first-team Group 4 all-state selection in goal, she allowed just three goals all year and will play at Marquette.
SARA FRENSELY
Massaponax
The freshman defender took part in 10 shutouts and won Commonwealth tournament MVP and all-Region 4B honors.
KATE IGNUDO
Courtland
The Cougars' senior all-Battlefield captain topped 20 goals and led the district in scoring.
ERIN JONES
FCS
Bound for Liberty University, the senior was named Delaney Conference player of the year after dishing out 15 assists
CARLY LANE
Mountain View
The second-team all-state senior anchored the Wildcats' defense with her intelligence and athleticism.
KAITLYN RIGGLEMAN
Riverbend
Already committed to Fairfield, the all-Commonwealth junior anchored a stingy Bears defense.
KRISTINA VENZEN
Massaponax
One of the Panthers' fabulous freshmen, she was all-Region 4B at midfield (10 goals, four assists).
SECOND TEAM
F—Kaylani Lee-Green, Colonial Forge: Howard-bound senior shrugged off ankle injury to score six times
F—Kaitlyn Venzen, Massaponax: Freshman scored 13 goals, named first-team all-Region 4B.
F—Ava Baugh, North Stafford: Jjunior was named first-team all-district, second-team all-region.
F—Sarah Hatfield, Eastern View: Versatile all-Battlefield junior had 12 goals, nine assists.
MF—Cassidy Butler, Mountain View: Senior midfielder had two goals, five assists.
MF—Gracie Tritt, Riverbend: Senior earned first-team all-Commonwealth honors.
MF—Kaitlyn Butcher, Riverbend: George Mason-bound senior was named all-district.
D—Meghan Lewton, Colonial Forge: Sophomore solidified the Eagle' stingy defense.
D—Macy Burnette, Courtland: First-team all-Battlefield junior was Cougars' anchor.
D—Megan Smith, W&L: Senior was Northern Neck player of year, second-team all-state.
GK—Elena Beasley, Colonial Forge; Rollins-bound senior had 10 shutouts in fourth year as starter.
HONORABLE MENTION
Melissa Alsop, Spotsylvania
Dakota Brown, Eastern View
Hailey Brown, Brooke Point
Morgan Butler, Mountain View
Kelly Calderon, Stafford
Ally Cook, Chancellor
Lailah Daniel, Colonial Forge
Catherine Dittmer, Mountain View
Brianna DeAtley, Eastern View
Aramis Doniguez, Massaponax
Cheyenne Downs, North Stafford
Morgan Dugan, Mountain View
Devonna Fisher, Washington & Lee
Camilla Gonzalez, Culpeper
Alexis Gress, North Stafford
Lauren Hall, Culpeper
Kat Healey, King George
Hannah Hough, Brooke Point
Aliyah Hunter, North Stafford
Bella Izadi, FCS
Allyson Juarez, Riverbend
Karisa Kimble, Eastern View
Sofia Kimble, Eastern View
Rachel Martin, Culpeper
Madison McDermott, Courtland
Brynley Meadows, Eastern View
Kasey Mize, Culpeper
Charlotte Patton, Riverbend
Madison Pittman, Spotsylvania
Jenni Pugh, Orange
Kylie Reid, Courtland
Javiera Sanchez, Riverbend
Taryn Saunders, Massaponax
Parker Sims, Fredericksburg Academy
Hailey Smith, North Stafford
Abby Shadle, Eastern View
Alexa Stohr, Massaponax
Jaelei Spears, Colonial Forge
Mary Taylor, Fredericksburg Academy
Taylor Thomas, FCS
Amanda Trapp, Courtland
Bailey Weatherby, Brooke Point
Leann West, Spotsylvania
Emily Winkels, Mountain View
Cardyn Winn, Courtland
Audra Wise, Spotsylvania