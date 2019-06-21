As Megan Watts wrapped up her girls soccer career at Mountain View more than two weeks ago, Wildcats head coach Fernando Ramos reflected on her stellar four-year run.
Ramos said Watts won’t be remembered solely as a soccer star. Her presence in the school will be missed, as well.
Watts’ unending desire to discuss soccer was often a welcome distraction for Ramos in his teaching duties.
“We’re going to miss her more as a person in the building,” Ramos said. “She’s a big role model for everybody.”
That’s quite a statement considering how effective Watts was on the soccer field.
She scored 115 career goals. The Wildcats went 51–10–3 the past three years with Watts’ speed and quick-strike ability leading the way. They reached the Class 5 state quarterfinals in each of her final three seasons.
Watts scored 45 goals and dished out 19 assists this spring as the Wildcats went 17-3-2 and advanced to the state’s final eight for the third straight year.
Her performance earned her Free Lance-Star player of the year honors for the third consecutive season. She first earned the award after her sophomore campaign in which she helped lead the Wildcats to an appearance in the state final, and she never relinquished it.
“I believe she’s not only leaving a legacy at Mountain View, but she’s leaving a legacy in Stafford for being one of the greatest soccer players to come out of the county, girl or boy,” Ramos said. “She’s leaving such a high standard for others to kind of follow.”
Watts’ career goals total ranks 14th all-time in Virginia High School League history and it’s the most in the Fredericksburg area. Her most recent single season total is also an area record.
Watts has signed to play at Old Dominion University.
“Obviously scoring 115 goals, not many people have done that,” Watts said. “That’s pretty cool, but I honestly wouldn’t have been able to do that if I didn’t have a good team all four years. So I feel like our team left a legacy and it helped me out in the process.”
Watts now turns her attention to the Monarchs who recruited her to play forward.
Ramos said her experiences with the Wildcats and the Braddock Road Youth Club have prepared her for what she’ll face at the next level.
Watts said the key to having early success at ODU is adapting to the speed of the game and acclimating herself to a college workout regimen.
She departs for Norfolk on July 1 and will begin practicing for the season which begins Aug. 22 with a trip to Towson. Old Dominion finished 8-7-4 (5-3-2 Conference USA) last season.
“I think she has the ability to step in and play right away,” Ramos said. “But I’ve told her to keep her head on straight and be realistic. When she gets there she’ll be surrounded by a lot of Megan Wattses. She’ll have to work in the off-season to earn her way and get as much time as possible her first year.”
Watts is one of only three seniors on the Mountain View roster from this past season. The Wildcats fell to eventual state champion Albemarle—the same program that defeated them in the 2017 state title game—in the Region 5D championship game. Stone Bridge ended Mountain View’s season 3-2 in the state quarterfinals.
In addition to Watts, standouts Carly Lane and Cassidy Butler have also graduated. Still, Mountain View returns first-team All-Area performers Brooke Burzynski and Ruby Darling next spring and a host of other talented players.
Watts is hopeful the foundation she and others helped form continues to grow and eventually Mountain View wins a state title.
“Our team was very, very young and the fact we got a young team that far into states says a lot,” Watts said. “The more the team plays together and keeps getting older, I think they’ll be just fine.”