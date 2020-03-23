GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
BREANA SPAIN
Colonial Forge
The senior won regional titles in vault and floor exercise and went on to tie for third in the state meet in floor.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MARCI WINEBARGER
Colonial Forge
She led the Eagles to the Commonwealth District team title and their first Region 6B team championship in four years.
ZARA CHRISTOPHE
Mountain View
The Commonwealth District and Region 5B all-around champion later tied for 10th in the state in floor exercise.
SOPHIA HOUSAND
Stafford
She finished second behind Christophe in the regional all-around competition after winning the vault and bars events.
GRACEEMAE MURRAY
Colonial Forge
The freshman won the Region 6B all-around title and qualified for the state meet in all four events.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaitlyn Biecker, Brooke Point
Lizzie Cole, Colonial Forge
Mackenzie Fox, North Stafford
Keagan Habina, Stafford
Yasmine Hasan, Mountain View
Victoria Simone, Mountain View
Sophie Sterling, Colonial Forge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.