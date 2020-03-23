GYMNAST OF THE YEAR

BREANA SPAIN

Colonial Forge

The senior won regional titles in vault and floor exercise and went on to tie for third in the state meet in floor.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MARCI WINEBARGER

Colonial Forge

She led the Eagles to the Commonwealth District team title and their first Region 6B team championship in four years.

ZARA CHRISTOPHE

Mountain View

The Commonwealth District and Region 5B all-around champion later tied for 10th in the state in floor exercise.

SOPHIA HOUSAND

Stafford

She finished second behind Christophe in the regional all-around competition after winning the vault and bars events.

GRACEEMAE MURRAY

Colonial Forge

The freshman won the Region 6B all-around title and qualified for the state meet in all four events.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kaitlyn Biecker, Brooke Point

Lizzie Cole, Colonial Forge

Mackenzie Fox, North Stafford

Keagan Habina, Stafford

Yasmine Hasan, Mountain View

Victoria Simone, Mountain View

Sophie Sterling, Colonial Forge

