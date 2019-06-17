PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ANTHONY MERIDA
Colonial Forge
The senior goalie stopped 67 percent of the shots he faced in helping the Eagles reach the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
GEORGE PUGH
Mountain View
Pugh led the Wildcats to a 20-4 record and berths in the Region 5D championship game and state quarterfinals.
JACOB BROWN
North Stafford
Brown earned all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D honors as an attackman for the Wolverines.
ZACH FERNOW
Mountain View
The senior all-region defenseman scooped up 129 ground balls and caused 55 turnovers for the Wildcats.
J.T. HARVEY
Riverbend
The all-Commonwealth District junior midfielder collected 26 goals and 14 assists for the Bears.
TYLER HOWARD
Colonial Forge
The senior midfielder notched 46 goals and 40 assists while grabbing 73 ground balls for the Eagles.
REESE LANE
Stafford
The senior defender was a first-team all-Region 5D selection for the Indians.
SAM SHARPS
Colonial Forge
The senior won 71 percent of his faceoffs (213 of 302) and added 164 ground balls and 35 goals.
JAMES STEWART
Riverbend
The junior scored a team-high 42 goals and added 28 assists for the Bears.
TANNER VAN LIEW
Mountain View
A first-team all-Region 5B selection, he led the Wildcats with 56 goals and secured 75 ground balls.
DANIEL WEBER
Riverbend
The junior attackman had 33 goals and 31 assists en route to all-Region 6B recognition.
NICK WOODARD
North Stafford
The first-team all-Region 5B selection was a stabilizing force on defense for the Wolverines.
SECOND TEAM
A-Tyler Ferron, Mountain View: Wildcats’ senior had 39 goals, 13 assists, 33 ground balls.
A-Lee Whaley, North Stafford: Earned second-team all-Region 5D honors for the Wolverines.
A-Sam Duggan, Colonial Forge: Senior amassed 43 goals, 12 assists and 50 ground balls.
MF-James Mooney, Mountain View: Junior rolled up 32 goals and 39 ground balls.
MF-Ivan Torres, Mountain View: Junior notched 45 ground balls to go with 19 goals, 10 assists.
MF-Joseph Lower, North Stafford: Gianed second-team all-Region 5D recognition at midfield.
D-Thomas Chown, Colonial Forge: Senior collected 52 ground balls and caused 30 turnovers.
D-Clarence Hogan, Mountain View: Junior forced 42 turnovers and picked up 68 ground balls.
D-Dylan Allen, Massaponax: Named second-team all-Commonwealth district, all-Region 5D.
D-Chase McGown, North Stafford: Another second-team all-Region 5D selection.
GK-Joseph Davis, Culpeper--Senior was named Region 4B defensive player of the year.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KADENCE STANTON
Colonial Forge
The Commonwealth District player of the year had 58 goals, 47 assists and collected 32 ground balls.
COACH OF THE YEAR
LINDA DELANEY
James Monroe
In just the program’s third varsity season, she led the Yellow Jackets (12-5) to the Region 3B final and state tournament.
MARY D’LUGOS
Mountain View
The first-team all-Region 5B senior attack had 72 goals, 22 assists and collected 45 ground balls.
KINSLEY GREENLAW
Stafford
The senior midfielder scored 33 times for the Indians and had 47 draw controls and 54 ground balls.
RACHEL LYNCH
Riverbend
The first-team all-Region 6B defender scored 17 goals while earning 57 ground balls and 33 draw controls.
GRACE MARCHOSKY
James Monroe
The junior played every minute of every game, controlling the acton in the midfield for the Yellow Jackets.
EMMY PONCE
Colonial Forge
The senior midfielder scored 55 goals and assisted on 24 others for the state quarterfinalists.
LIZZIE RANBERGER
Mountain View
The junior midfielder collected 44 goals, 25 assists, 43 ground balls and won 38 draw controls.
MACKENZIE SCHAEFFER
Mountain View
The second-team all-Region 5D sophomore goalie stopped 175 shots while allowing just 118 goals.
MARY ELLEN SCHUSTER
Colonial Forge
The versatile sophomore had 42 goals, 45 assists, 84 draw controls and 47 forced turnovers.
ELENA TIPPETT
Massaponax
The Panthers’ senior was voted as the top defender in the Commonwealth District and Region 5D.
CAROLINE WACK
James Monroe
The senior attack scored a team-high 57 goals to lead the Jackets to the state quarterfinals.
SECOND TEAM
A-Rosa Williams, James Monroe--Her 41 goals were second-highest for the Jackets.
A-Elizabeth Butler, Massaponax: The sophomore scored a team-high 35 goals for the Panthers.
A-Hannah Navarro, Mountain View: Freshman collected 53 goals, 33 ground balls, 18 draw controls.
A-Morgan Tricarico, Eastern View: The senior was a first-team all-Region 4B selection.
MF-Grace Pietro, Massaponax: First-team all-region pick led Panthers in ground balls, caused turnovers.
MF-Emma Stalteri, Mountain View: Freshman had 24 goals, 31 assists, 64 ground balls, 101 draw controls.
MF-Sydney Ulmer, Stafford: Freshman scored 33 times, forced 50 turnovers for the Indians.
D-Gina Elkins, James Monroe: The all-region senior anchored the Yellow Jackets’ defense.
D-Tyarra Sisson, Mountain View: Second-team all-region pick collected 12 ground balls.
D-Lauren Lowe, Colonial Forge: A first-team all-Commonwealth District pick on the back line.
GK-Mel Rodgers, Colonial Forge: The senior saved 55 percent of the shots she faced.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Turner Camp, Stafford
Garrett Cunningham, Mountain View
Nick DeCola, North Stafford
Kellan Egan, North Stafford
Riley Harrison, Culpeper
Mac Holland, James Monroe
Jack Hook, Mountain View
Cole Jasso, Brooke Point
Christian Leap, Brooke Point
Joseph Lower, North Stafford
Luke Mehr, Mountain View
George Mosley, Culpeper
Nate Pettyjohn, Culpeper
Elia Reaves, Eastern View
Ronta Robinson, Eastern View
Andrew Sammel, Brooke Point
Blair Scott, Stafford
Matthew Stoecker, Brooke Point
Kuan Vila, Brooke Point
Turner White, James Monroe
Micah Young, Culpeper
GIRLS
Ayanna Alston, Mountain View
Paige Barnett, Riverbend
Katherine Basso, Riverbend
Annika Benson, North Stafford
Liz Britten, Mountain View
Ellen Bustamante, Stafford
Kailey Clausen, Colonial Forge
Haven Doherty, Riverbend
Danielle Iglesias Duenas, North Stafford
Amelia Gilley, Brooke Point
Jenna Haugher, Riverbend
Maggie Hatton, Colonial Forge
Emma Kruus, James Monroe
Isabelle Larimore, Fredericksburg Academy
Lauren Laveroni, Stafford
Annie McCormack, James Monroe
Kaia McGee, North Stafford
Peyton Neville, North Stafford
Grace Norair, Fredericksburg Academy
Kayla Perry, Stafford
Mackenzie Proffitt, Mountain View
Carrie Stinchcomb, James Monroe
Logan Stockton, Eastern View
Kayla Surles, Riverbend
Mackenzie Torres, North Stafford
Morgan Tyson, Colonial Forge
Emma Welborn, Eastern View