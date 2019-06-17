PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ANTHONY MERIDA

Colonial Forge

The senior goalie stopped 67 percent of the shots he faced in helping the Eagles reach the Class 6 state quarterfinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

GEORGE PUGH

Mountain View

Pugh led the Wildcats to a 20-4 record and berths in the Region 5D championship game and state quarterfinals.

JACOB BROWN

North Stafford

Brown earned all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D honors as an attackman for the Wolverines.

ZACH FERNOW

Mountain View

The senior all-region defenseman scooped up 129 ground balls and caused 55 turnovers for the Wildcats.

J.T. HARVEY

Riverbend

The all-Commonwealth District junior midfielder collected 26 goals and 14 assists for the Bears.

TYLER HOWARD

Colonial Forge

The senior midfielder notched 46 goals and 40 assists while grabbing 73 ground balls for the Eagles.

REESE LANE

Stafford

The senior defender was a first-team all-Region 5D selection for the Indians.

SAM SHARPS

Colonial Forge

The senior won 71 percent of his faceoffs (213 of 302) and added 164 ground balls and 35 goals.

JAMES STEWART

Riverbend

The junior scored a team-high 42 goals and added 28 assists for the Bears.

TANNER VAN LIEW

Mountain View

A first-team all-Region 5B selection, he led the Wildcats with 56 goals and secured 75 ground balls.

DANIEL WEBER

Riverbend

The junior attackman had 33 goals and 31 assists en route to all-Region 6B recognition.

NICK WOODARD

North Stafford

The first-team all-Region 5B selection was a stabilizing force on defense for the Wolverines.

SECOND TEAM

A-Tyler Ferron, Mountain View: Wildcats’ senior had 39 goals, 13 assists, 33 ground balls.

A-Lee Whaley, North Stafford: Earned second-team all-Region 5D honors for the Wolverines.

A-Sam Duggan, Colonial Forge: Senior amassed 43 goals, 12 assists and 50 ground balls.

MF-James Mooney, Mountain View: Junior rolled up 32 goals and 39 ground balls.

MF-Ivan Torres, Mountain View: Junior notched 45 ground balls to go with 19 goals, 10 assists.

MF-Joseph Lower, North Stafford: Gianed second-team all-Region 5D recognition at midfield.

D-Thomas Chown, Colonial Forge: Senior collected 52 ground balls and caused 30 turnovers.

D-Clarence Hogan, Mountain View: Junior forced 42 turnovers and picked up 68 ground balls.

D-Dylan Allen, Massaponax: Named second-team all-Commonwealth district, all-Region 5D.

D-Chase McGown, North Stafford: Another second-team all-Region 5D selection.

GK-Joseph Davis, Culpeper--Senior was named Region 4B defensive player of the year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KADENCE STANTON

Colonial Forge

The Commonwealth District player of the year had 58 goals, 47 assists and collected 32 ground balls.

COACH OF THE YEAR

LINDA DELANEY

James Monroe

In just the program’s third varsity season, she led the Yellow Jackets (12-5) to the Region 3B final and state tournament.

MARY D’LUGOS

Mountain View

The first-team all-Region 5B senior attack had 72 goals, 22 assists and collected 45 ground balls.

KINSLEY GREENLAW

Stafford

The senior midfielder scored 33 times for the Indians and had 47 draw controls and 54 ground balls.

RACHEL LYNCH

Riverbend

The first-team all-Region 6B defender scored 17 goals while earning 57 ground balls and 33 draw controls.

GRACE MARCHOSKY

James Monroe

The junior played every minute of every game, controlling the acton in the midfield for the Yellow Jackets.

EMMY PONCE

Colonial Forge

The senior midfielder scored 55 goals and assisted on 24 others for the state quarterfinalists.

LIZZIE RANBERGER

Mountain View

The junior midfielder collected 44 goals, 25 assists, 43 ground balls and won 38 draw controls.

MACKENZIE SCHAEFFER

Mountain View

The second-team all-Region 5D sophomore goalie stopped 175 shots while allowing just 118 goals.

MARY ELLEN SCHUSTER

Colonial Forge

The versatile sophomore had 42 goals, 45 assists, 84 draw controls and 47 forced turnovers.

ELENA TIPPETT

Massaponax

The Panthers’ senior was voted as the top defender in the Commonwealth District and Region 5D.

CAROLINE WACK

James Monroe

The senior attack scored a team-high 57 goals to lead the Jackets to the state quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

A-Rosa Williams, James Monroe--Her 41 goals were second-highest for the Jackets.

A-Elizabeth Butler, Massaponax: The sophomore scored a team-high 35 goals for the Panthers.

A-Hannah Navarro, Mountain View: Freshman collected 53 goals, 33 ground balls, 18 draw controls.

A-Morgan Tricarico, Eastern View: The senior was a first-team all-Region 4B selection.

MF-Grace Pietro, Massaponax: First-team all-region pick led Panthers in ground balls, caused turnovers.

MF-Emma Stalteri, Mountain View: Freshman had 24 goals, 31 assists, 64 ground balls, 101 draw controls.

MF-Sydney Ulmer, Stafford: Freshman scored 33 times, forced 50 turnovers for the Indians.

D-Gina Elkins, James Monroe: The all-region senior anchored the Yellow Jackets’ defense.

D-Tyarra Sisson, Mountain View: Second-team all-region pick collected 12 ground balls.

D-Lauren Lowe, Colonial Forge: A first-team all-Commonwealth District pick on the back line.

GK-Mel Rodgers, Colonial Forge: The senior saved 55 percent of the shots she faced.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Turner Camp, Stafford

Garrett Cunningham, Mountain View

Nick DeCola, North Stafford

Kellan Egan, North Stafford

Riley Harrison, Culpeper

Mac Holland, James Monroe

Jack Hook, Mountain View

Cole Jasso, Brooke Point

Christian Leap, Brooke Point

Joseph Lower, North Stafford

Luke Mehr, Mountain View

George Mosley, Culpeper

Nate Pettyjohn, Culpeper

Elia Reaves, Eastern View

Ronta Robinson, Eastern View

Andrew Sammel, Brooke Point

Blair Scott, Stafford

Matthew Stoecker, Brooke Point

Kuan Vila, Brooke Point

Turner White, James Monroe

Micah Young, Culpeper

GIRLS

Ayanna Alston, Mountain View

Paige Barnett, Riverbend

Katherine Basso, Riverbend

Annika Benson, North Stafford

Liz Britten, Mountain View

Ellen Bustamante, Stafford

Kailey Clausen, Colonial Forge

Haven Doherty, Riverbend

Danielle Iglesias Duenas, North Stafford

Amelia Gilley, Brooke Point

Jenna Haugher, Riverbend

Maggie Hatton, Colonial Forge

Emma Kruus, James Monroe

Isabelle Larimore, Fredericksburg Academy

Lauren Laveroni, Stafford

Annie McCormack, James Monroe

Kaia McGee, North Stafford

Peyton Neville, North Stafford

Grace Norair, Fredericksburg Academy

Kayla Perry, Stafford

Mackenzie Proffitt, Mountain View

Carrie Stinchcomb, James Monroe

Logan Stockton, Eastern View

Kayla Surles, Riverbend

Mackenzie Torres, North Stafford

Morgan Tyson, Colonial Forge

Emma Welborn, Eastern View

