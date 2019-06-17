As a sixth-grader, Anthony Merida presented as astute, if somewhat averse to physical exertion. Upon joining an upstart youth lacrosse league at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Merida observed that only one player was exempt from running sprints.
“So I volunteered, hopped in net and that’s how I started playing goalie,” Merida said.
When Kadence Stanton arrived as a freshman at Colonial Forge, the coaching staff quickly identified her myriad strengths—as well as her obvious weakness.
“I’ve never really been a good defender,” she said. “So they always put me on attack.”
However they secured their spots, The Free Lance–Star’s lacrosse players of the year positioned the Eagles for success as seniors.
Stanton netted 58 goals and racked up 47 assists while leading Colonial Forge’s girls to the Region 6B championship. Merida, meanwhile, fashioned his imposing frame into a nearly impenetrable backstop with 246 saves on the season.
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Merida didn’t require a nuanced approach to stonewall shooters.
“I take up most of the goal,” he said. “That’s how I make most of my saves—I get hit with the ball.”
Lacking the top-down dominance of years’ past, the Forge boys depended on the VMI-bound Merida to keep shootouts from becoming blowouts. In the Eagles’ 14–3 loss to South County in the Class 6 state quarterfinals, he denied a staggering 30 shots.
“He afforded us an opportunity to stay in games because we were able to force a lot of teams to shoot from the outside,” Colonial Forge boys coach Phil Fant said.
Athleticism served Merida well between the pipes. So did acute-onset amnesia.
“You will get scored on no matter how good you are,” he said. “The best trait that a goalie can have—doesn’t matter how old he is—is a short-term memory. You have to let that goal go and focus on the next save.”
With the ball on her stick, Stanton was equally inclined to dazzle or defer, depending on the situation.
“She knows when it’s the right time to go, or when it’s the right time to pass it off if someone else has a better matchup or a better lane,” Eagles second-year coach Nate Medic said. “She’s not a one-dimensional player. If it was baseball, she’d be a five-tool player.”
The Eagles averaged 17 goals per game, and Stanton had a hand in most of them. When calling her own number, Stanton used a sudden first step to create shooting space. She’d often roll left, then finish by finessing a soft flick into the top-right corner.
“I definitely like to shoot high,” she said.
Of Colonial Forge’s four captains, Stanton was most willing to voice her displeasure when teammates drifted from the task at hand, Medic said.
“When we’re not focused—when I’m not focused—we’re not playing the best,” Stanton said. “I just try to bring them back together. If you don’t have that attitude or that philosophy, you can’t get from A to B.”
She believes the Eagles (19–2) reached their full potential on May 9, avenging their only defeat of the regular season with 13–11 win over Mountain View.
“It was kind of a make-or-break game to see if we could actually come back from how bad we lost,” said Stanton, who will play lacrosse at Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) University. “We came together, and that was definitely the big highlight of the season.”