PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JESSIE KANTOR

Mountain View

The junior transfer posted a 17-3 record, 1.40 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 140 innings.

CAROLINE ADAMS

Stafford

The senior outfielder batted .547, stole 20 bases, scored 28 runs and made just one error all season.

PAIGE BACHMAN

FCS

The sophomore dominated Delaney Conference foes, batting a stunning .729 and striking out 122 in 67 1/3 innings.

ALEXI BENSON

Riverbend

The senior won 16 games with a 1.07 ERA and struck out 147 batters (26 in one extra-inning game).

ALYSSA BOSKET

Stafford

Just a freshman, she batted .339 with three home runs and was a stabilizing force behind the plate.

CAMERON BUZZELL

Courtland

The Battlefield player of the year pitched every inning and batted .415 with seven homers, 26 RBIs.

ALISON CARTER

North Stafford

The Wolverines’ sophomore was a first-team all-Region 5D selection in the outfield.

JAYLA HILL

Caroline

The sophomore outfielder batted .469 and slugged five homers for the resurgent Cavaliers.

RONNI HOWARD

Courtland

The all-Battlefield sophomore shortstop batted .590 and slugged five home runs for the Cougars.

HANNAH MEADOWS

Orange

She struck out 149 batters with a 1.36 ERA and batted .475 for the Hornets.

MACKENZIE SNELL

Riverbend

The Bears’ sophomore shortstop finished with a .434 average and seven triples from the leadoff spot.

SAVANNAH STONE

Stafford

The senior first baseman batted .397 with a.695 slugging percentage and 18 RBIs for the Indians.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIANNA WORLEY

Mountain View

In her first season as head coach, she led the Wildcats to a 19-3 record, a Region 5D title and a spot in the state final.

P-Lauren Sheehan, King George: Sophomore was strong in the circle and had 20 extra-base hits.

P-Kyleigh Richardson, North Stafford: Wolverines’ pitcher was first-team all-Commonwealth.

C-Mya Lyburn, King George: Senior hit .460 (.515 with runners in scoring position) for the Foxes.

IF-Sarah Tiller, Chancellor: Senior batted .489 with a .589 on-base percentage.

IF-Rachel Foster, Massaponax: Senior hit .429 with two home runs and 16 RBIs for the Panthers.

IF-Baylor Dunlap, Riverbend: Senior hit .375 en route to a second straight all-district nod.

IF-Kamryn Gray, Caroline: Sophomore hit a staggering .617 with six homers and 33 RBIs.

OF-Angela Harris, Brooke Point: Junior batted .424 and earned first-team all-Commonwealth honors.

OF-Kaylee DeJesus, Riverbend: The all-Commonwealth sophomore led the Bears in homers, RBIs.

OF-Sam Ferguson, Orange: Batted .452 and stole 10 bases without committing an error.

DP-Kayla Gayle, Mountain View: Batted .339 and drove in 10 runs.

U-Brenna Morefield, Massaponax: All-Commonwealth sophomore batted .391 with 16 stolen bases.

Lillian Almond, Riverbend

Kaitlyn Bestick, Chancellor

Regan Bestick, Chancellor

Taylor Boggs, Spotsylvania

Jenny Broglin, Washington & Lee

Melania Brown, King George

Hailey Bruce, Courtland

Maggie Burch, King George

Olivia Chenault, Louisa

Bri Correa, Brooke Point

Jordan Delaney, Spotsylvania

Tessa Dodson, Chancellor

Cammi Easter, Eastern View

Ashley Elliott, Stafford

Cierra Foss, Brooke Point

Anne Carter Harding, Washington & Lee

Madison Kaufman, Culpeper

Peyton Kilmer, Massaponax

Hailey Kortman, North Stafford

Jenna Marsden, Brooke Point

Lily Martinez, Spotsylvania

Brianna Morton, Caroline

Maya Morton, Caroline

Annaliese Pudimott, Mountain View

Amaya Roane, FCS

Brandy Roberts, Spotsylvania

Karmen Rodgers, Spotsylvania

Brooke Rolocut, King George

Alison Sanitra, Culpeper

Destiny Schroeder, Caroline

Desiree Scott, Eastern View

Katie Scott, Eastern View

Brooke Shelton, Brooke Point

Aliyah Smith, Colonial Forge

Emily Sowa, Massaponax

Madison Steder, Culpeper

Noelle Sterner, Brooke Point

Kayla Stevenson, Colonial Forge

Brie Tyler, Louisa

Jessica Underwood, Massaponax

Hannah Werth, Eastern View

Sydney Whittaker, FCS

