PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JESSIE KANTOR
Mountain View
The junior transfer posted a 17-3 record, 1.40 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 140 innings.
CAROLINE ADAMS
Stafford
The senior outfielder batted .547, stole 20 bases, scored 28 runs and made just one error all season.
PAIGE BACHMAN
FCS
The sophomore dominated Delaney Conference foes, batting a stunning .729 and striking out 122 in 67 1/3 innings.
ALEXI BENSON
Riverbend
The senior won 16 games with a 1.07 ERA and struck out 147 batters (26 in one extra-inning game).
ALYSSA BOSKET
Stafford
Just a freshman, she batted .339 with three home runs and was a stabilizing force behind the plate.
CAMERON BUZZELL
Courtland
The Battlefield player of the year pitched every inning and batted .415 with seven homers, 26 RBIs.
ALISON CARTER
North Stafford
The Wolverines’ sophomore was a first-team all-Region 5D selection in the outfield.
JAYLA HILL
Caroline
The sophomore outfielder batted .469 and slugged five homers for the resurgent Cavaliers.
RONNI HOWARD
Courtland
The all-Battlefield sophomore shortstop batted .590 and slugged five home runs for the Cougars.
HANNAH MEADOWS
Orange
She struck out 149 batters with a 1.36 ERA and batted .475 for the Hornets.
MACKENZIE SNELL
Riverbend
The Bears’ sophomore shortstop finished with a .434 average and seven triples from the leadoff spot.
SAVANNAH STONE
Stafford
The senior first baseman batted .397 with a.695 slugging percentage and 18 RBIs for the Indians.
COACH OF THE YEAR
BRIANNA WORLEY
Mountain View
In her first season as head coach, she led the Wildcats to a 19-3 record, a Region 5D title and a spot in the state final.
P-Lauren Sheehan, King George: Sophomore was strong in the circle and had 20 extra-base hits.
P-Kyleigh Richardson, North Stafford: Wolverines’ pitcher was first-team all-Commonwealth.
C-Mya Lyburn, King George: Senior hit .460 (.515 with runners in scoring position) for the Foxes.
IF-Sarah Tiller, Chancellor: Senior batted .489 with a .589 on-base percentage.
IF-Rachel Foster, Massaponax: Senior hit .429 with two home runs and 16 RBIs for the Panthers.
IF-Baylor Dunlap, Riverbend: Senior hit .375 en route to a second straight all-district nod.
IF-Kamryn Gray, Caroline: Sophomore hit a staggering .617 with six homers and 33 RBIs.
OF-Angela Harris, Brooke Point: Junior batted .424 and earned first-team all-Commonwealth honors.
OF-Kaylee DeJesus, Riverbend: The all-Commonwealth sophomore led the Bears in homers, RBIs.
OF-Sam Ferguson, Orange: Batted .452 and stole 10 bases without committing an error.
DP-Kayla Gayle, Mountain View: Batted .339 and drove in 10 runs.
U-Brenna Morefield, Massaponax: All-Commonwealth sophomore batted .391 with 16 stolen bases.
Lillian Almond, Riverbend
Kaitlyn Bestick, Chancellor
Regan Bestick, Chancellor
Taylor Boggs, Spotsylvania
Jenny Broglin, Washington & Lee
Melania Brown, King George
Hailey Bruce, Courtland
Maggie Burch, King George
Olivia Chenault, Louisa
Bri Correa, Brooke Point
Jordan Delaney, Spotsylvania
Tessa Dodson, Chancellor
Cammi Easter, Eastern View
Ashley Elliott, Stafford
Cierra Foss, Brooke Point
Anne Carter Harding, Washington & Lee
Madison Kaufman, Culpeper
Peyton Kilmer, Massaponax
Hailey Kortman, North Stafford
Jenna Marsden, Brooke Point
Lily Martinez, Spotsylvania
Brianna Morton, Caroline
Maya Morton, Caroline
Annaliese Pudimott, Mountain View
Amaya Roane, FCS
Brandy Roberts, Spotsylvania
Karmen Rodgers, Spotsylvania
Brooke Rolocut, King George
Alison Sanitra, Culpeper
Destiny Schroeder, Caroline
Desiree Scott, Eastern View
Katie Scott, Eastern View
Brooke Shelton, Brooke Point
Aliyah Smith, Colonial Forge
Emily Sowa, Massaponax
Madison Steder, Culpeper
Noelle Sterner, Brooke Point
Kayla Stevenson, Colonial Forge
Brie Tyler, Louisa
Jessica Underwood, Massaponax
Hannah Werth, Eastern View
Sydney Whittaker, FCS