BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
LUCAS JOHNSON
Colonial Forge
The Duke-bound senior finished fifth in the state meet in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
GEORGIA JOHNSON
Mountain View
The South Carolina-bound senior capped her career by finishing second in the Class 5 state breaststroke and fourth in the IM.
COACH OF THE YEAR
BIANCA WEST
Colonial Forge
She led both of the Eagles’ teams to strong showings at the Class 6 state meet.
BOYS TEAM
JOE DUROCHER
Riverbend
The junior was the area’s best backstroker, winning a Commonwealth District title in the event.
BEN EICHBERG
Stafford
The sophomore won a Region 5D title in the 100 breaststroke and placed seventh in the state.
COLLIN FELICIANO
Brooke Point
The senior won district and regional titles in the 200 IM before an illness short-circuited his state meet.
JAKOB FRICK
Colonial Forge
The junior placed fifth in the Class 6 state meet in the 100 butterfly with the area’s best time (57.67).
WILLIAM ROSS
Riverbend
The junior posted the area’s best 50 freestyle time (21.42) and placed seventh in the Class 6 state meet.
CONNOR SMITH
Colonial Forge
The junior posted the area’s best 500 free time (4:46.25) and won the Commonwealth District title.
GIRLS TEAM
TESSA CAMPBELL
Courtland
The sophomore placed sixth in the Class 4 state 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 IM.
CARLIE CLEMENTS
Massaponax
The freshman made quite a splash by winning Region 6B titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
JORDAN DUROCHER
Riverbend
The sophomore was Class 6 state runner-up in the 500 freestyle and was fifth in the 200 IM.
ASHLEY WANG
Colonial Forge
The precocious freshman was second in the Class 6 state backstroke and third in the 500 free.
SHAY WALKER
Mountain View
The senior won regional titles in the 100 breast and 100 free and was fifth and seventh, respectively, in them at state.
ANKA WHELAN
Mountain View
The junior was second in the 200 and 500 freestyles in in the district and placed 13th in the Class 5 state 200 free.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYSDevin Bateman, Stafford
Ashton Bishop, Fredericksburg Academy
Owen Geddes, Fredericksburg Academy
Jimmy Granger, King George
A.J. Green, King George
Chase Hensen, Colonial Forge
Trevor Hudson, Riverbend
Jackson Hunter, Courtland
Ian Jones, Stafford
Tyler Lowe, Courtland
Jackson Lusk, King George
Matthew Marquis, Orange
Michael Megna, Brooke Point
Peyton Meyer, Mountain View
Jack O’Reilly, Mountain View
Luke Osleger, Stafford
Nicholass Pachek, Spotsylvania
Nathan Puchalski, Massaponax
Marty Schalk, Stafford
Massimo Serafini, Riverbend
Russell Smith, Colonial Forge
Jack Spinnanger, Stafford
Andrew Turbyfill, FCS
Jonah Unruh, Stafford
GIRLSKennedy Darensbourg, Riverbend
Aleena De Sir, Massaponax
Corinn Ford, Fredericksburg Christian
Jeanie Graham, King George
Ciara Graves, King George
Natalie Hidrobo, Brooke Point
Asher Joseph, Courtland
Nikki Koch, Riverbend
Annika Luce, Fredericksburg Academy
Allison Masterson, Massaponax
Macy O’Reilly, Mountain View
Bridgette Pearson, Mountain View
Sophia Penton, Colonial Forge
Marissa Ross, Riverbend
Jenni Ryniewicz, Stafford
Reid Schattgen, Fredericksburg Academy
Chloe Schmitz Mountain View
Brooke Simila, Chancellor
Lena Steckler Mountain View
Caroline Storen, Courtland
Taylor Walker, Mountain View
Carter Wasser, King George
