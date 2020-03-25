BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

LUCAS JOHNSON

Colonial Forge

The Duke-bound senior finished fifth in the state meet in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

GEORGIA JOHNSON

Mountain View

The South Carolina-bound senior capped her career by finishing second in the Class 5 state breaststroke and fourth in the IM.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BIANCA WEST

Colonial Forge

She led both of the Eagles’ teams to strong showings at the Class 6 state meet.

BOYS TEAM

JOE DUROCHER

Riverbend

The junior was the area’s best backstroker, winning a Commonwealth District title in the event.

BEN EICHBERG

Stafford

The sophomore won a Region 5D title in the 100 breaststroke and placed seventh in the state.

COLLIN FELICIANO

Brooke Point

The senior won district and regional titles in the 200 IM before an illness short-circuited his state meet.

JAKOB FRICK

Colonial Forge

The junior placed fifth in the Class 6 state meet in the 100 butterfly with the area’s best time (57.67).

WILLIAM ROSS

Riverbend

The junior posted the area’s best 50 freestyle time (21.42) and placed seventh in the Class 6 state meet.

CONNOR SMITH

Colonial Forge

The junior posted the area’s best 500 free time (4:46.25) and won the Commonwealth District title.

GIRLS TEAM

TESSA CAMPBELL

Courtland

The sophomore placed sixth in the Class 4 state 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 IM.

CARLIE CLEMENTS

Massaponax

The freshman made quite a splash by winning Region 6B titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

JORDAN DUROCHER

Riverbend

The sophomore was Class 6 state runner-up in the 500 freestyle and was fifth in the 200 IM.

ASHLEY WANG

Colonial Forge

The precocious freshman was second in the Class 6 state backstroke and third in the 500 free.

SHAY WALKER

Mountain View

The senior won regional titles in the 100 breast and 100 free and was fifth and seventh, respectively, in them at state.

ANKA WHELAN

Mountain View

The junior was second in the 200 and 500 freestyles in in the district and placed 13th in the Class 5 state 200 free.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYSDevin Bateman, Stafford

Ashton Bishop, Fredericksburg Academy

Owen Geddes, Fredericksburg Academy

Jimmy Granger, King George

A.J. Green, King George

Chase Hensen, Colonial Forge

Trevor Hudson, Riverbend

Jackson Hunter, Courtland

Ian Jones, Stafford

Tyler Lowe, Courtland

Jackson Lusk, King George

Matthew Marquis, Orange

Michael Megna, Brooke Point

Peyton Meyer, Mountain View

Jack O’Reilly, Mountain View

Luke Osleger, Stafford

Nicholass Pachek, Spotsylvania

Nathan Puchalski, Massaponax

Marty Schalk, Stafford

Massimo Serafini, Riverbend

Russell Smith, Colonial Forge

Jack Spinnanger, Stafford

Andrew Turbyfill, FCS

Jonah Unruh, Stafford

GIRLSKennedy Darensbourg, Riverbend

Aleena De Sir, Massaponax

Corinn Ford, Fredericksburg Christian

Jeanie Graham, King George

Ciara Graves, King George

Natalie Hidrobo, Brooke Point

Asher Joseph, Courtland

Nikki Koch, Riverbend

Annika Luce, Fredericksburg Academy

Allison Masterson, Massaponax

Macy O’Reilly, Mountain View

Bridgette Pearson, Mountain View

Sophia Penton, Colonial Forge

Marissa Ross, Riverbend

Jenni Ryniewicz, Stafford

Reid Schattgen, Fredericksburg Academy

Chloe Schmitz Mountain View

Brooke Simila, Chancellor

Lena Steckler Mountain View

Caroline Storen, Courtland

Taylor Walker, Mountain View

Carter Wasser, King George

