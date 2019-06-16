They finished the season as the Fredericksburg area’s top high school tennis players. But for a while this spring, Kiersten Chang and Adam Payne weren’t even the No. 1 seeds on their respective teams.
Chang missed the start of Riverbend’s season while recovering from a case of tennis elbow, but recovered to win the Region 6B singles title. Payne lost a challenge match to James Monroe teammate Noah Adams and briefly slipped to No. 2 on the Yellow Jackets’ ladder, then regained the top spot and became Region 3B champion.
Those exploits earned Chang and Adams Player of the Year honors from The Free Lance–Star, and gave the underclassmen incentive for even bigger things in the future.
“This was probably one of my favorite seasons,” said Chang, a junior who got a late start to the season after suffering her injury during a USTA event in Virginia Beach in February. She missed the season-opening Commonwealth District tournament and several early dual matches while rehabbing at Hilltop Physical Therapy.
“I really wanted to go out there and play and be with my teammates. But it was actually kind of cool. My teammates all had to play up a spot, and it was fun to get to see some people play who might not have normally played.”
Even after returning to the court, Chang never reached full strength during the high school season. Bears coach Marta Ansley said the injury affected her backhand, and Chang switched to synthetic strings on her racquet to reduce the strain on her elbow
“It didn’t affect my style of play, but I definitely had to work through some mental challenges. ... I felt I was kind of lacking some power,” said Chang, who estimated she was back to 80 percent efficiency by the end of the season.
That was good enough for Chang to win her first 13 singles matches and sweep through three opponents without losing a set in the regional singles final. In the Class 6 state semifinals, she suffered her first and only loss of the season, 7–6 (3), 6–3 to Landstown freshman Chelsea Samuels.
“She is a fighter,” Ansley said. “At times it seemed as if she wanted to quit, but she finished and won.”
Payne also improved as his sophomore season wore on. After transferring from Fredericksburg Academy, he immediately earned the No. 1 seed on James Monroe’s balanced team—but suffered a couple of early losses. One was against Culpeper’s Liam Addy, who used some mental games to get the better of his younger opponent.
Said Payne: “[Addy] really got in my head. I really wasn’t giving him the credit he deserved. After that, I went on the practice court, tweaked some things and figured out how to beat him.”
Payne did just that, sweeping Addy 6–0, 6–0 in the Region 3B semifinals en route to the individual title.
To get there, though, he had to surpass Adams for JM’s top seed. Adams took that honor for a week by beating Payne head to head in practice.
“That got me pretty upset,” Payne said. “I had put in a lot of work to be on top, and that loss got me down. I started to think, ‘Is it really worth doing all the work?’ But [JM coach George Christoforatos] said, ‘Dude, play him again next week, and you’ll beat him.’ And I did.”
Payne fell to York’s R.J. Novak 6–3, 6–2 in the state semifinals to finish 17–5 on the season. He’s motivated to try to win the state title in 2020.
“He’s a good No. 1, but he’s got the game to be a great No. 1, once he figures things out,” Christoforatos said. “He’s a power player from the baseline. He just needs to learn to move forward and finish points. We’re working on his consistency.
“He’s got a lot of spin on his forehand. He hits what I cal a ‘heavy ball.’ He’s a big, strong kid with a huge forehand. He’s got to learn to use those weapons to set him up for the short ball. We want to improve his attacking game moving forward and refine his first serve during the summer.”