PLAYER OF THE YEARADAM PAYNE

James Monroe

The sophomore transfer took over JM’s No. 1 singles spot, went 17–5 and won Region 3B titles in singles and doubles.

COACH OF THE YEAR

GEORGE CHRISTOFORATOS

James Monroe

The veteran coach led the Yellow Jackets to a 19–2 record and its first state final since the 2002 season.

NOAH ADAMS

James Monroe

Despite a wrist injury, the junior teamed with Payne to win the regional doubles title and help JM win the regional team crown.

CONNOR HYLDAHL

Massaponax

The senior was a Region 5D singles semifinalists and led the Panthers to the regional team semifinal round.

MATT LEONARD

Courtland

The sophomore posted a 13–7 record at No. 1 singles for the Cougars and reached the Region 4B semifinals.

WILL RUSSELL

Colonial Forge

The Eages’ junior reached the Region 6B semifinal round in singles and doubles.

BEN TIVIN

Brooke Point

In his first season as the Black–Hawks’ No. 1 player, the senior was a Region 5D singles semifinalist.

HONORABLE MENTION

Liam Addy, Culpeper

Donny Brewster, Massaponax

Garrett Corker, Louisa

Bryce Daltan, Spotsylvania

Michael Freitag, King George

Dylan Galenski, Eastern View

Ronan Gick, Riverbend

Gabe Gillespie, Colonial Forge

Michael Hatfield, Brooke Point

Erik Ngo, Stafford

Jakob Oldendick, Stafford

Mark Shelton, Mountain View

Cooper Sims, James Monroe

James Srich, Eastern View

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KIERSTEN CHANG

Riverbend

Unbeaten until a state semifinal loss, the junior overcame an early-season injury to win the Region 6B singles title.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOHN SHINBERGER

Massaponax

The veteran coach led the Panthers to an 18–1 record and their first district and regional titles in over a decade.

ALEXA BREWSTER

Massaponax

The Panthers senior won her second straight Region 5D singles title and went 21–2 on the season.

HALEY CASPERSEN

James Monroe

The senior reached the Class 3 state singles semifinals and led the Jackets to a state runner-up team finish.

CASEY JACKSON

Mountain View

The senior played No. 1 singles for all four years of her career with the Wildcats.

SARA SELBY

Stafford

The senior reached the Region 5D singles final, capping a strong four-year run on the varsity.

MARISSA McCOY

Eastern View

The junior reached the Region 4B doubles final with teammate Sing Kim and qualified for regionals in singles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lauren Bates, Culpeper

Caroline Bignell, Colonial Forge

Olivia Byram, Chancellor

Abby Cinco, Massaponax

Winny Hall, James Monroe

Zoe Harrington, Culpeper

Sink Kim, Eastern View

Taylor Larned, Mountain View

McNamee, Spotsylvania

Lauren Michaud, Courtland

Grace Nelson, Brooke Point

Caroline Patton, Colonial Forge

Greta Robertson, Spotsylvania

Sydney Selby, Stafford

Katherine Sullivan, Massaponax

Lauren Wentzel, King George

Corinne Wong, Riverbend

