PLAYER OF THE YEARADAM PAYNE
James Monroe
The sophomore transfer took over JM’s No. 1 singles spot, went 17–5 and won Region 3B titles in singles and doubles.
COACH OF THE YEAR
GEORGE CHRISTOFORATOS
James Monroe
The veteran coach led the Yellow Jackets to a 19–2 record and its first state final since the 2002 season.
NOAH ADAMS
James Monroe
Despite a wrist injury, the junior teamed with Payne to win the regional doubles title and help JM win the regional team crown.
CONNOR HYLDAHL
Massaponax
The senior was a Region 5D singles semifinalists and led the Panthers to the regional team semifinal round.
MATT LEONARD
Courtland
The sophomore posted a 13–7 record at No. 1 singles for the Cougars and reached the Region 4B semifinals.
WILL RUSSELL
Colonial Forge
The Eages’ junior reached the Region 6B semifinal round in singles and doubles.
BEN TIVIN
Brooke Point
In his first season as the Black–Hawks’ No. 1 player, the senior was a Region 5D singles semifinalist.
HONORABLE MENTION
Liam Addy, Culpeper
Donny Brewster, Massaponax
Garrett Corker, Louisa
Bryce Daltan, Spotsylvania
Michael Freitag, King George
Dylan Galenski, Eastern View
Ronan Gick, Riverbend
Gabe Gillespie, Colonial Forge
Michael Hatfield, Brooke Point
Erik Ngo, Stafford
Jakob Oldendick, Stafford
Mark Shelton, Mountain View
Cooper Sims, James Monroe
James Srich, Eastern View
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KIERSTEN CHANG
Riverbend
Unbeaten until a state semifinal loss, the junior overcame an early-season injury to win the Region 6B singles title.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JOHN SHINBERGER
Massaponax
The veteran coach led the Panthers to an 18–1 record and their first district and regional titles in over a decade.
ALEXA BREWSTER
Massaponax
The Panthers senior won her second straight Region 5D singles title and went 21–2 on the season.
HALEY CASPERSEN
James Monroe
The senior reached the Class 3 state singles semifinals and led the Jackets to a state runner-up team finish.
CASEY JACKSON
Mountain View
The senior played No. 1 singles for all four years of her career with the Wildcats.
SARA SELBY
Stafford
The senior reached the Region 5D singles final, capping a strong four-year run on the varsity.
MARISSA McCOY
Eastern View
The junior reached the Region 4B doubles final with teammate Sing Kim and qualified for regionals in singles.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lauren Bates, Culpeper
Caroline Bignell, Colonial Forge
Olivia Byram, Chancellor
Abby Cinco, Massaponax
Winny Hall, James Monroe
Zoe Harrington, Culpeper
Sink Kim, Eastern View
Taylor Larned, Mountain View
McNamee, Spotsylvania
Lauren Michaud, Courtland
Grace Nelson, Brooke Point
Caroline Patton, Colonial Forge
Greta Robertson, Spotsylvania
Sydney Selby, Stafford
Katherine Sullivan, Massaponax
Lauren Wentzel, King George
Corinne Wong, Riverbend