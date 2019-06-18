BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

JAREN HOLMES

Riverbend

The North Carolina-bound senior swept Class 6 titles in the long, high and triple jumps and placed fourth in the 110 hurdles.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

AALIYAH PYATT

Massaponax

The fleet freshman won the Class 5 state 100 title and was second in the 200 and third in the 400 after sweeping them in district and region meets.

COACH OF THE YEAR

HARRY BOOTH

Colonial Forge

The veteran coach returned from retirement to lead the Eagles to a sweep of the Region 6B team championships.

BOYS FIRST TEAM

LIMIAH COLEMAN

Spotsylvania

The senior was second in the Class 3 state meet in both the high and long jumps after winning both at the Region 3B meet.

SEIFELDIN ELTABLYHI

Colonial Forge

The senior placed sixth in the Class 6 state pole vault (13-6) after winning a Region 6B title in the event,

DILLON FIELDS

Riverbend

The senior posted area-best times in the 1,600 (4:21.38) and 3,200 (9:33.00) and placed third in each in Region 6B.

MICAH HARRIS

Colonial Forge

The senior was nearly unbeatable at 800 meters, claiming Region 6B and state titles and running an area-best 1:52.42.

ISAAC HAYWOOD

Louisa

The senior won his third career state Class 4 triple jump title and was Region 4B champ in the 300 hurdles.

JAMES JOHNSON

Massaponax

The senior posted the area’s best 300-meter hurdles time (38.93) and won a Region 5D title in the event.

ISAIAH RAMADANE

Spotsylvania

The senior was third in the Class 3 state meet in the discus and fourth in the shot put after sweeping them at regionals.

MATTHEW SPICER

Courtland

The fleet sophomore won a Class 4 state 200-meter title and was fourth in the 400. He won a regional title at 400.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

MEKAIYLA BAKER

Courtland

The freshman exploded at the Class 4 state meet with a personal best shot put (39-11) to place second.

VICTORIA BARRETT

North Stafford

Using the leaping ability that makes her a volleyball phenom, she placed third in the Class 5 girls long jump.

GINNY BERINGER

James Monroe

The sophomore was Region 3B and Class 3 state champion at 800 meters, running the area’s best time (2:16.57).

AKEILA EDWARDS

Chancellor

The senior captured a Class 4 state 300 hurdles title after winning the Battlefield District 100-meter dash.

GENNIFER HIRATA

Stafford

Unbeaten all season, she set a state girls’ pole vault record (14 feet) and won her fourth career state title.

ISHA SESAY

Brooke Point

The junior placed sixth in the Class 5 state 100-meter hurdles

MORGAN SNOW

North Stafford

The junior always gave Pyatt a run for her money, placing fifth in the Class 5 state meet at 100 and 200.

JORDAN VENNING

Mountain View

The junior posted the area’s longest triple jump (39-4) in winning a Region 5D title, then placed eighth at state.

McKENZI WATKINS

Colonial Forge

She capped a memorable senior season with regional titles at 1,600 and 3,200 and a fifth-place state showing at 3,200.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Connor Adkins, Chancellor

Elijah Akbar, Eastern View

Michael Arner, Colonial Forge

Taylor Beckford, Mountain View

Jean Benjamin. Stafford

Michael Blevins, Eastern View

Isaiah Blount, Caroline

Jashaad Boatwright, Mountain View

Elisha Brown, North Stafford

Mark Carter, Louisa

Jeremiah Chukwu, Chancellor

Josh Daggett, Riverbend

Jaden Dixon, Mountain View

Mitch Dolby, James Monroe

Ronald Gaymon, Stafford

Jeffrey Gordon, Brooke Point

Robert Gunia, Courtland

Shaun Harris, Colonial Forge

James Hinton, Culpeper

Capone Hoffman, Culpeper

Ashton King, Eastern View

Yoan Kongai, Courtland

Nashawn Leftridge, North Stafford

James McNeill, Washington & Lee

Jordan Miller, Colonial Forge

Chester Monroe, Caroline

Nathan Notgrass, Stafford

Colton Ocetnik, Mountain View

Jordan Osbourne, Stafford

Jaiven Plummer, Massaponax

Jason Reilly, North Stafford

Ian Richardson, Courtland

Ronald Robinson Jr., Mountain View

Aidan Ryan, James Monroe

Dylan Scott, Courtland

Paul Sepulveda, Stafford

Trevor Thomas, Colonial Forge

Gian Torres, Riverbend

Bowen Varney, Louisa

Mike Vinson, Colonial Forge

Jackson Vollbrecht, Courtland

Zachary Wadas, Courtland

Branden Wood, Louisa

Mason Woods, Colonial Forge

Jacob Woodson, Louisa

Thomas Yates, Eastern View

GIRLS

Celia Agee, Louisa

Amber Askelson, Brooke Point

Masen Armel, Culpeper

Elena Beasley, Colonial Forge

Paris Beaver, Culpeper

Zoi Betties, Stafford

Amari Boddie, Caroline

Alexa Boggan, Massaponax

Diymond Brooks, Louisa

Jordan Burzynski, Mountain View

Cierra Caicedo, Louisa

Dezmajia Carter, Louisa

Emily Catlett, Massaponax

DeSante Clark, Orange

Raichelle Cornelius, North Stafford

Tykeia Cottoms, Eastern View

Yasmine Deane, James Monroe

Brianna Denson, James Monroe

Allison Fick, Colonial Forge

Chloe Fritz, Louisa

Lola Garvie, Massaponax

Abigail Howes, Courtland

Savannah Jackson, Colonial Forge

Sophie Karney, Louisa

Makaila Keyes, Courtland

Kayla Loescher, Colonial Forge

Brianna London, Courtland

Jamie Macecevic, North Stafford

Karrington Owens, Mountain View

Micaiah Pearson, Colonial Forge

Dahja Price, Louisa

Makayla Purifoy, Colonial Forge

Alyssa Robson, Culpeper

Stephanie Robson, Culpeper

Dejah Saunders, Brooke Point

Maegan Savoie, Colonial Forge

Sarah Seay, Louisa

Nayome Shipp, Colonial Forge

Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge

Hannah Snodgrass, Orange

Caroline Thomas, Massaponax

Jasmine Tompkins, Orange

Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge

Jordyn Williams, Colonial Forge

Kendra Williams, Mountain View

