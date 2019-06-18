BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
JAREN HOLMES
Riverbend
The North Carolina-bound senior swept Class 6 titles in the long, high and triple jumps and placed fourth in the 110 hurdles.
GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
AALIYAH PYATT
Massaponax
The fleet freshman won the Class 5 state 100 title and was second in the 200 and third in the 400 after sweeping them in district and region meets.
COACH OF THE YEAR
HARRY BOOTH
Colonial Forge
The veteran coach returned from retirement to lead the Eagles to a sweep of the Region 6B team championships.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
LIMIAH COLEMAN
Spotsylvania
The senior was second in the Class 3 state meet in both the high and long jumps after winning both at the Region 3B meet.
SEIFELDIN ELTABLYHI
Colonial Forge
The senior placed sixth in the Class 6 state pole vault (13-6) after winning a Region 6B title in the event,
DILLON FIELDS
Riverbend
The senior posted area-best times in the 1,600 (4:21.38) and 3,200 (9:33.00) and placed third in each in Region 6B.
MICAH HARRIS
Colonial Forge
The senior was nearly unbeatable at 800 meters, claiming Region 6B and state titles and running an area-best 1:52.42.
ISAAC HAYWOOD
Louisa
The senior won his third career state Class 4 triple jump title and was Region 4B champ in the 300 hurdles.
JAMES JOHNSON
Massaponax
The senior posted the area’s best 300-meter hurdles time (38.93) and won a Region 5D title in the event.
ISAIAH RAMADANE
Spotsylvania
The senior was third in the Class 3 state meet in the discus and fourth in the shot put after sweeping them at regionals.
MATTHEW SPICER
Courtland
The fleet sophomore won a Class 4 state 200-meter title and was fourth in the 400. He won a regional title at 400.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
MEKAIYLA BAKER
Courtland
The freshman exploded at the Class 4 state meet with a personal best shot put (39-11) to place second.
VICTORIA BARRETT
North Stafford
Using the leaping ability that makes her a volleyball phenom, she placed third in the Class 5 girls long jump.
GINNY BERINGER
James Monroe
The sophomore was Region 3B and Class 3 state champion at 800 meters, running the area’s best time (2:16.57).
AKEILA EDWARDS
Chancellor
The senior captured a Class 4 state 300 hurdles title after winning the Battlefield District 100-meter dash.
GENNIFER HIRATA
Stafford
Unbeaten all season, she set a state girls’ pole vault record (14 feet) and won her fourth career state title.
ISHA SESAY
Brooke Point
The junior placed sixth in the Class 5 state 100-meter hurdles
MORGAN SNOW
North Stafford
The junior always gave Pyatt a run for her money, placing fifth in the Class 5 state meet at 100 and 200.
JORDAN VENNING
Mountain View
The junior posted the area’s longest triple jump (39-4) in winning a Region 5D title, then placed eighth at state.
McKENZI WATKINS
Colonial Forge
She capped a memorable senior season with regional titles at 1,600 and 3,200 and a fifth-place state showing at 3,200.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Connor Adkins, Chancellor
Elijah Akbar, Eastern View
Michael Arner, Colonial Forge
Taylor Beckford, Mountain View
Jean Benjamin. Stafford
Michael Blevins, Eastern View
Isaiah Blount, Caroline
Jashaad Boatwright, Mountain View
Elisha Brown, North Stafford
Mark Carter, Louisa
Jeremiah Chukwu, Chancellor
Josh Daggett, Riverbend
Jaden Dixon, Mountain View
Mitch Dolby, James Monroe
Ronald Gaymon, Stafford
Jeffrey Gordon, Brooke Point
Robert Gunia, Courtland
Shaun Harris, Colonial Forge
James Hinton, Culpeper
Capone Hoffman, Culpeper
Ashton King, Eastern View
Yoan Kongai, Courtland
Nashawn Leftridge, North Stafford
James McNeill, Washington & Lee
Jordan Miller, Colonial Forge
Chester Monroe, Caroline
Nathan Notgrass, Stafford
Colton Ocetnik, Mountain View
Jordan Osbourne, Stafford
Jaiven Plummer, Massaponax
Jason Reilly, North Stafford
Ian Richardson, Courtland
Ronald Robinson Jr., Mountain View
Aidan Ryan, James Monroe
Dylan Scott, Courtland
Paul Sepulveda, Stafford
Trevor Thomas, Colonial Forge
Gian Torres, Riverbend
Bowen Varney, Louisa
Mike Vinson, Colonial Forge
Jackson Vollbrecht, Courtland
Zachary Wadas, Courtland
Branden Wood, Louisa
Mason Woods, Colonial Forge
Jacob Woodson, Louisa
Thomas Yates, Eastern View
GIRLS
Celia Agee, Louisa
Amber Askelson, Brooke Point
Masen Armel, Culpeper
Elena Beasley, Colonial Forge
Paris Beaver, Culpeper
Zoi Betties, Stafford
Amari Boddie, Caroline
Alexa Boggan, Massaponax
Diymond Brooks, Louisa
Jordan Burzynski, Mountain View
Cierra Caicedo, Louisa
Dezmajia Carter, Louisa
Emily Catlett, Massaponax
DeSante Clark, Orange
Raichelle Cornelius, North Stafford
Tykeia Cottoms, Eastern View
Yasmine Deane, James Monroe
Brianna Denson, James Monroe
Allison Fick, Colonial Forge
Chloe Fritz, Louisa
Lola Garvie, Massaponax
Abigail Howes, Courtland
Savannah Jackson, Colonial Forge
Sophie Karney, Louisa
Makaila Keyes, Courtland
Kayla Loescher, Colonial Forge
Brianna London, Courtland
Jamie Macecevic, North Stafford
Karrington Owens, Mountain View
Micaiah Pearson, Colonial Forge
Dahja Price, Louisa
Makayla Purifoy, Colonial Forge
Alyssa Robson, Culpeper
Stephanie Robson, Culpeper
Dejah Saunders, Brooke Point
Maegan Savoie, Colonial Forge
Sarah Seay, Louisa
Nayome Shipp, Colonial Forge
Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge
Hannah Snodgrass, Orange
Caroline Thomas, Massaponax
Jasmine Tompkins, Orange
Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge
Jordyn Williams, Colonial Forge
Kendra Williams, Mountain View