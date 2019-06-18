Anthony Wallace was approached by Jaren Holmes’ parents several years ago to work with their then-10-year-old son.
Wallace had been a track and field star at Courtland High School and James Madison University and was himself receiving professional training from Stafford County native Skeeter Jackson, a former Olympic Trials competitor.
After witnessing Holmes take a few leaps in the long jump, Wallace believed he was unfit to serve as the youth’s coach.
“The distance he jumped as a fifth- or sixth-grader I did in seventh going into eighth grade,” Wallace said. “It was like 17 feet … When I saw him compete I’m so glad I wasn’t arrogant because I suggested he just go train with Skeeter at that point.”
Holmes was in elementary school when he joined Wallace and Olympians Samyr Laine (Haiti) and Ayanna Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago) under Jackson’s tutelage.
He had a growth spurt that hindered him from reaching his potential early in his high school years at Riverbend, but he has since blossomed.
He captured Class 6 state championships in the long jump, triple jump, high jump and was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles earlier this month.That performance propelled Holmes to Free Lance-Star boys track and field athlete of the year honors.
Massaponax junior Aaliyah Pyatt earned the honor on the girls side after sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the Commonwealth District and Region 5D meets. At the Class 5 state meet Pyatt finished first in the 100, second in the 200 and third in the 400.
Wallace believes Spotsylvania County has two potential Olympians in Holmes and Pyatt.
“There are a lot of kids that could’ve, should’ve, would’ve,” Wallace said. “But if you manage that type of talent properly, anything is possible.”
Pyatt doesn’t plan to waste much time in chasing her Olympic dreams. She’s aiming to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 400.
Pyatt’s best time in a competition is 53.94 seconds. The U.S. Trials qualifying standard in 2016 was 52.20. Pyatt said she’s run that time in practice, but is waiting for it to translate to race day.
Massaponax track and field coach Maurice Hutton said Pyatt is just starting to realize how good she can be. The Panthers have intensified their weight training program under former Brooke Point sprints coach Lynee Pina, and it’s paying off.
“I believe I can run a 50 by my junior year [in college],” Pyatt said. “That would qualify me for the Trials. It would mean a lot to me and I would be so thankful and happy that I made it to the Olympic Trials.”
Holmes is aiming for the 2024 Trials. He set personal bests in the long jump (24–1 ½), triple jump (50–1 ½) and high jump (6–8) at the state meet. The 2016 Trials qualifying marks in the long and triple jumps were 26–5 and 54–8, respectively.
Jackson said the Trials are eventually “a good possibility” for Holmes.
Hutton said Pyatt is on the fast track to reach the Trials, so that she can get to experience competing against some of the top runners in the world.
“She is no Sydney McLaughlin by any means but we’re trying to walk the same path of a Sydney McLaughlin or an Allyson Felix,” Hutton said of the U.S.’s top current female 400-meter runners. “Let’s go to the Trials, get the experience and see how it turns out. However it shakes out, it shakes out.”
As a freshman, Pyatt ran strong times for her age. But this season she turned it up a notch.
Her personal best of 23.11 in the 200 would leave her as one of the top college runners on many teams in the nation and an all-conference performer. Her times in the 200 and 100 (11.60) are tops in Virginia this spring, regardless of classification.
“I think she’s gotten significantly stronger and a lot more track-savvy,” Hutton said. “She’s come into her own as far as she’s now embracing her talents and abilities. I think her freshman year, she kind of shied away from it a little bit. But I think now she’s embracing the spotlight and what her God-given abilities are.”
Holmes has embraced his abilities, as well. He’s bound for the University of North Carolina and is expected to compete in the horizontal jumps, hurdles and perhaps the relays.
He started his high school career standing 5-foot-10 but is now 6-foot-4. Wallace said the taller hurdles at the college level (they’ll increase from 39 inches to 42) should help him excel in that event because of his height.
Holmes is finally accustomed to his newfound lengthy frame. Wallace noted that four years ago, Holmes was “pedestrian,” triple-jumping about 40 feet. However, in his junior year, he returned to the form that allowed him to train with Wallace, Laine and Alexander while in elementary school.
“It was just so hard because I was still growing so I wasn’t used to my body yet,” Holmes said. “I was trying my best but it really wasn’t that good. I just had to keep working hard, not give up and stay persistent. I knew I would eventually get used to my body and I would start to excel.”