After each timeout, coach Joe Cox asks his Massaponax volleyball players what they learned during the preceding action. Early in the fall of 2016, he got an ominous answer.
“The setter on our team, who was a senior at the time, looked at me and said, ‘Coach, that freshman hits the ball so hard.’” Cox recalled with a laugh. “I told my coaches, ‘Maybe we should make an adjustment to protect our back line.’ “
For four seasons, opponents tried everything to mitigate the talents of North Stafford’s Victoria Barrett. The only tactic that worked consistently was grinning and bearing it until she exhausted her eligibility.
In the meantime, Barrett led the Wolverines to consecutive state final matches and earned three straight Free Lance-Star player of the year honors. She also was recognized as Class 5’s top player as a senior and rewrote the state record books—all with a determined smile on her face.
“I’ve never seen a high school player play the way she does,” Cox said. “I can’t imagine any player doing more for her team than Victoria did this season. She’s a one-of-a-kind talent who brought the level of volleyball up in this area.
“If you weren’t focused, you’d get your head knocked off. Then she’d say she was sorry and give you a high five.”
In previous high school seasons, Barrett had the luxury of playing with older teammates who went on to earn Division I scholarships, including Sydney and Gabby Ferguson (Penn State and East Carolina, respectively) and Isis Black (Hampton). Even then, she was the Wolverines’ best player.
This year, Barrett was the unquestioned focal point of opponents’ strategies every time she took the court—even though, at 5-feet-9, she was several inches shorter than the blockers she faced at the net.
“I would often tell my setters, ‘You don’t always have to go to her.’ But when it was crunch time, they’d always find Victoria,” North Stafford coach Nicole Candelora said.
Far more often than not, she delivered. Using the dynamic leaping ability that allowed her to place third in the state long jump final last spring, Barrett broke her own Virginia High School League single-season record with 744 kills and finished her career with 2,031, which when verified will shatter the mark of 1,716 set by Fort Defiance’s Megan Good from 2010-13.
But it wasn’t just her offense that impressed her coach. Candelora praised Barrett’s improved defense, passing and confidence.
“This year, I think I realized I had to play a bigger role when it came to leadership.” Barrett said. “When I realized I was playing with a bunch of younger girls, I tried to be more mature and do the best I could. ... I think the biggest improvement was the mental part of the game, not getting down on myself after making a mistake.”
Those errors were rare. She capped her career with 34 kills, 30 digs, five aces and four blocks in a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss to Frank Cox in last month’s Class 5 state fina.l
Said Cox: “Watching the live stream of the state championship, the announcers were saying, ‘She must be having the game of her life.’ I said, ‘No, that’s just another Tuesday night.’
“She has a knack of finding the ball at the right spot at the right time. I asked my coaches, ‘How does she always do that? It must happen only to us.’ But if you watched her enough times, that’s Victoria being Victoria.”
Candelora and Barrett agreed that her experience with the Fredericksburg Juniors club team (where Candelora coaches the age 16 national team) gave her the confidence to dominate.
“Without my travel team, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” she said. “In tournaments, you play a lot of close games. The pressure you feel in those types of game gets you used to it. In the past, I didn’t know a thing about taking charge or lifting others up.”
Now, a final club season and indoor and outdoor seasons with North Stafford’s track team, it’s off to New Mexico State next fall.
“It’s bittersweet,” Candelora said. “I’m extremely proud of her accomplishments. She was one of the reasons North Stafford became the team everybody wanted to beat.”
That may change next fall. Asked if rival coaches took up a collection to get Barrett a graduation gift, Cox laughed.
But he added: “I will not miss playing against her. The orange and blue definitely won’t seem quite as daunting.”
