BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
TREVOR THOMAS
Colonial Forge
The senior cleared 6-6 to win the Class 6 state high jump title and also qualified in the long jump and 55 hurdles.
GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
AALIYAH PYATT
Massaponax
The senior finished a close second in the Class 6 500-meter final and also had the area’s best times at 55 and 300.
COACH OF THE YEAR
VAN GREEN
Colonial Forge
The first-year head coach led the Eagles to a Region 6B girls’ team title and a runner-up finish for the boys.
BOYS TEAM
JAELAN BLACK
Colonial Forge
The senior had the area’s best 55 dash time (6.48) and anchored a regional champion 800 relay team.
JOSH DAGGETT
Riverbend
The junior was fourth in the Class 6 1,600 meters after placing third in the Region 6B meet.
ISAAC HAYWOOD
Louisa
The senior won his fifth career state title in the Class 4 long jump and was third in the triple jump.
COLTON OCETNIK
Mountain View
The junior matched his season best (14-6) to win the Class 5 state pole vault title.
MATT SPICER
Courtland
The junior captured district, regional and Class 4 state championships at 300 meters.
BOWEN VARNEY
Louisa
The senior was regional champion at 1,000 meters and placed fifth in the Class 4 state meet.
JACKSON VOLLBRECHT
Courtland
The junior placed third in the Class 4 state shot put after a third-place finish in the regional meet.
SEAN WRAY
Courtland
The junior was a surprise winner of the state Class 4 triple jump and was also eighth in the long jump.
GIRLS
GINNY BERINGER
James Monroe
The junior won the Class 3 500-meter title for her second career state championship.
CIERA CAICEDO
Louisa
The senior was fifth in the state 3,200 after winning the event and finishing second at 1,600 in Region 4B.
MEGAN HEIDEBRECHT
Culpeper
The senior uncorked the area’s best long jump of the season (17-9) to finish second in Class 4.
JAMIE MACECEVIC
North Stafford
The senior won the Class 5 state pole vault title, continuing the county’s dominance of the event.
DAHJA PRICE
Louisa
The senior was second in the Class 4 55 hurdles and third in the 55-meter dash after winning region titles in both.
MAKALA PURIFOY
Colonial Forge
The senior edged teammate Nayome Shipp to win the Class 6 high jump title (5-6) and also scored in the long and triple jumps.
MORGAN SNOW
North Stafford
The Indiana-bound senior was second in the Class 5 300-meter race and fourth at 55 meters.
PAITYN WALKER
Colonial Forge
The junior posted the area’s best times in the 1,000 and 1,600 and was regional champ at 1,000.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Connor Adkins, Chancellor
Justin Aggrey, Culpeper
Elijah Akbar, Eastern View
Damien Anderson, Colonial Forge
Michael Arner, Colonial Forge
Donovan Bastidas, Caroline
Donald Beaver, Culpeper
Aidan Billings, Mountain View
Isaiah Blount, Caroline
Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge
Jaden Brinson, Colonial Forge
Theodore Brown, Massaponax
Lucas Cash, Louisa
Jon Collins, Spotsylvania
Alexander Dachos, King George
Jaden Dixon, Mountain View
Bryan Dudley, James Monroe
Nicholas Emmert, Louisa
Kyle Enandes, Courtland
Ronald Gaymon, Stafford
Trevor Gleason, James Monroe
Shaun Harris, Colonial Forge
Connor Hatchett, Massaponax
Christian Jackson, Colonial forge
James Johnson, Massaponax
Xavier Jones, Colonial Forge
Ashton King, Eastern View
Jahmeer Lassic, Caroline
Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe
Emile Marsh, Courtland
Jordan Miller, Colonial Forge
Chester Monroe, Caroline
Douglas Newsome, Orange
Nayton Nontong, Brooke Point
Nathan Notgrass, Stafford
Liam O’Gorman, Chancellor
Jordan Osbourne, Stafford
Dashaun Pressley, Eastern View
Elias Richardson, Mountain View
Ian Richardson, Courtland
Aidan Ryan, James Monroe
Isaac Thompson, Brooke Point
Michael Vinson, Colonial Forge
Branden Wood, Louisa
GIRLS
Amber Askelson, Brooke Point
Evelyn Anderson, Orange
Mekaila Baker, Courtland
Victoria Barrett, North Stafford
Amari Boddie, Caroline
Diymond Brooks, Louisa
Alayna Campbell, Louisa
Dezmajia Carter, Louisa
Emily Catlett, Massaponax
Maya Cea-Levin, Chancellor
Tylia Cottoms, Eastern View
Brianna Denson, James Monroe
Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge
Chloe Fritz, Louisa
Lola Garvie, Massaponax
Kyla Gee, Eastern View
Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper
Savannah Jackson, Colonial Forge
Sophie Karney, Louisa
Mikaila Keyes, Courtland
Micah Lee, Eastern View
Briana London, Courtland
Sydney Madison, Louisa
Madelyn Miller, Chancellor
Jalicia Miranda, Eastern View
Karrington Owens, Mountain View
Micaiah Pearson, Colonial Forge
Jana Riley, Colonial Forge
Isha Sesay, Brooke Point
Nayome Shipp, Colonial Forge
Rebekah Simmons, Mountain View
Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge
Kailynn Tyson, Brooke Point
Laneesa Whittaker, North Stafford
Jordan Venning, Mountain View
Lilly Wadas, Courtland
Alicia Woodfolk, Louisa
Emma Wunderly, Mountain View
Sydney Wynn, James Monroe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.