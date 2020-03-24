BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

TREVOR THOMAS

Colonial Forge

The senior cleared 6-6 to win the Class 6 state high jump title and also qualified in the long jump and 55 hurdles.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

AALIYAH PYATT

Massaponax

The senior finished a close second in the Class 6 500-meter final and also had the area’s best times at 55 and 300.

COACH OF THE YEAR

VAN GREEN

Colonial Forge

The first-year head coach led the Eagles to a Region 6B girls’ team title and a runner-up finish for the boys.

BOYS TEAM

JAELAN BLACK

Colonial Forge

The senior had the area’s best 55 dash time (6.48) and anchored a regional champion 800 relay team.

JOSH DAGGETT

Riverbend

The junior was fourth in the Class 6 1,600 meters after placing third in the Region 6B meet.

ISAAC HAYWOOD

Louisa

The senior won his fifth career state title in the Class 4 long jump and was third in the triple jump.

COLTON OCETNIK

Mountain View

The junior matched his season best (14-6) to win the Class 5 state pole vault title.

MATT SPICER

Courtland

The junior captured district, regional and Class 4 state championships at 300 meters.

BOWEN VARNEY

Louisa

The senior was regional champion at 1,000 meters and placed fifth in the Class 4 state meet.

JACKSON VOLLBRECHT

Courtland

The junior placed third in the Class 4 state shot put after a third-place finish in the regional meet.

SEAN WRAY

Courtland

The junior was a surprise winner of the state Class 4 triple jump and was also eighth in the long jump.

GIRLS

GINNY BERINGER

James Monroe

The junior won the Class 3 500-meter title for her second career state championship.

CIERA CAICEDO

Louisa

The senior was fifth in the state 3,200 after winning the event and finishing second at 1,600 in Region 4B.

MEGAN HEIDEBRECHT

Culpeper

The senior uncorked the area’s best long jump of the season (17-9) to finish second in Class 4.

JAMIE MACECEVIC

North Stafford

The senior won the Class 5 state pole vault title, continuing the county’s dominance of the event.

DAHJA PRICE

Louisa

The senior was second in the Class 4 55 hurdles and third in the 55-meter dash after winning region titles in both.

MAKALA PURIFOY

Colonial Forge

The senior edged teammate Nayome Shipp to win the Class 6 high jump title (5-6) and also scored in the long and triple jumps.

MORGAN SNOW

North Stafford

The Indiana-bound senior was second in the Class 5 300-meter race and fourth at 55 meters.

PAITYN WALKER

Colonial Forge

The junior posted the area’s best times in the 1,000 and 1,600 and was regional champ at 1,000.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Connor Adkins, Chancellor

Justin Aggrey, Culpeper

Elijah Akbar, Eastern View

Damien Anderson, Colonial Forge

Michael Arner, Colonial Forge

Donovan Bastidas, Caroline

Donald Beaver, Culpeper

Aidan Billings, Mountain View

Isaiah Blount, Caroline

Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge

Jaden Brinson, Colonial Forge

Theodore Brown, Massaponax

Lucas Cash, Louisa

Jon Collins, Spotsylvania

Alexander Dachos, King George

Jaden Dixon, Mountain View

Bryan Dudley, James Monroe

Nicholas Emmert, Louisa

Kyle Enandes, Courtland

Ronald Gaymon, Stafford

Trevor Gleason, James Monroe

Shaun Harris, Colonial Forge

Connor Hatchett, Massaponax

Christian Jackson, Colonial forge

James Johnson, Massaponax

Xavier Jones, Colonial Forge

Ashton King, Eastern View

Jahmeer Lassic, Caroline

Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe

Emile Marsh, Courtland

Jordan Miller, Colonial Forge

Chester Monroe, Caroline

Douglas Newsome, Orange

Nayton Nontong, Brooke Point

Nathan Notgrass, Stafford

Liam O’Gorman, Chancellor

Jordan Osbourne, Stafford

Dashaun Pressley, Eastern View

Elias Richardson, Mountain View

Ian Richardson, Courtland

Aidan Ryan, James Monroe

Isaac Thompson, Brooke Point

Michael Vinson, Colonial Forge

Branden Wood, Louisa

GIRLS

Amber Askelson, Brooke Point

Evelyn Anderson, Orange

Mekaila Baker, Courtland

Victoria Barrett, North Stafford

Amari Boddie, Caroline

Diymond Brooks, Louisa

Alayna Campbell, Louisa

Dezmajia Carter, Louisa

Emily Catlett, Massaponax

Maya Cea-Levin, Chancellor

Tylia Cottoms, Eastern View

Brianna Denson, James Monroe

Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge

Chloe Fritz, Louisa

Lola Garvie, Massaponax

Kyla Gee, Eastern View

Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper

Savannah Jackson, Colonial Forge

Sophie Karney, Louisa

Mikaila Keyes, Courtland

Micah Lee, Eastern View

Briana London, Courtland

Sydney Madison, Louisa

Madelyn Miller, Chancellor

Jalicia Miranda, Eastern View

Karrington Owens, Mountain View

Micaiah Pearson, Colonial Forge

Jana Riley, Colonial Forge

Isha Sesay, Brooke Point

Nayome Shipp, Colonial Forge

Rebekah Simmons, Mountain View

Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge

Kailynn Tyson, Brooke Point

Laneesa Whittaker, North Stafford

Jordan Venning, Mountain View

Lilly Wadas, Courtland

Alicia Woodfolk, Louisa

Emma Wunderly, Mountain View

Sydney Wynn, James Monroe

