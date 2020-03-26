Bruno Alves’ steps about the mat are feathery: like a dancer but with more potential for violence. There’s a good reason Brooke Point’s senior 120-pounder treads so lightly.
As a middle schooler, Alves trained frequently with his brother Rafael and Shane Ice, a two-time state finalist with the Black–Hawks. The younger Alves tended to put too much weight on his front foot, leaving himself exposed to shots. To break the bad habit, Rafael Alves and Ice would take turns slapping the inside of his knee or thigh as they sparred.
The coaching left its mark.
“He eventually got so used to it we weren’t even able to touch his legs,” said Rafael Alves, “but by that point in the practice, his leg was purple.”
These days, it’s Bruno doing the bruising. The Free Lance–Star wrestler of the year lost one match all season en route to repeating as an individual Class 5 state champion. Perhaps more importantly, Alves concludes his high school career with enough state team championship rings to occupy every digit of his hand except his thumb.
Alves placed in states each of the past four years, serving as a cornerstone member of Stafford County’s current wrestling dynasty.
“He leads by example, and these kids are just used to winning,” said Black–Hawks coach Travis Harris, whose team won its fourth consecutive team title in February. “In sports, when you get that winning mentality—even if somebody’s better than you—you find a way to win. He just has that. He’s a winner.”
That wasn’t always the case. In Alves’ first career wrestling match, he competed in the 78-pound (not a misprint) class for Shirley Heim Middle School. He weighed just 64 pounds.
“I remember wrestling a kid who was about a foot taller than me,” he recalled. “It was a crazy match. I ended up losing, but it was a close one.”
From those humble beginnings, Alves followed in the footsteps of Rafael, who qualified for states as a senior at Brooke Point. For the past three years, “Coach Raf,” has worked as a Black–Hawks assistant coach, a position that allowed him to be in the corner for both of Alves’ state finals victories.
“They’re like best friends,” Harris said. “It’s almost like it’s Raf’s son. He wants to do anything he can to make Bruno successful.”
Only within the confines of the wrestling room does a fierce sibling rivalry rear its head.
“I give him everything I got, and if I ever end up taking him down, he’ll come at me 10 times harder,” Alves said. “That definitely made me a 10x better wrestler.”
The duo may not be done making memories on the mat. Bruno Alves plans to wrestle at The Apprentice School while training to become an electrician. At the state tournament, Rafael, 23, spoke with the Newport News-based vocational school’s coaches about joining the wrestling program.
“Both of us going there would be amazing,” Alves said.
