WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

BRUNO ALVES

Brooke Point

The Apprentice School-bound senior went 24–1 and captured Region 5D and Class 5 state titles at 120 pounds.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MARK ROBERTS

Riverbend

Despite key injuries and off-the-mat tragedy, he led the Bears to a runner-up finish in the Commonwealth District and a third-place showing in Region 6B.

JUSTIS BELL

Brooke Point

The junior 138-pounder went 34–7, won the Region 5D title and placed third in Class 5 states.

FEMALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

ELIZABETH DOSADO

Caroline

The senior eclipsed 100 career victories and became the first female wrestler in the Fredericksburg area to win a district title.

JAMES DOSADO

Caroline

The Cavaliers’ senior 145-pounder went 39–3 and finished runner-up at Class 4 states.

JOEL GARZA

Mountain View

The senior 170-pounder went 30–5 and notched runner-up finishes in Region 5D and Class 5 tournaments.

CHRIS LEE

Brooke Point

The sophomore lost just one match all season, claiming Commonwealth District, Region 5D and Class 5 state titles at 126 pounds.

JOHNNY LAIRD

Eastern View

The senior 132-pounder posted a 35–3 record and finished runner-up at Class 4 states.

STEPHEN MAINZ

Brooke Point

The sophomore transfer went 37–5 and won a Region 5D title at 113 pounds for the Black-Hawks.

AUSTIN POLLARD

Colonial Forge

The sophomore 106-pounder took third place at the Class 6 state tournament.

CLAY RANKIN

Riverbend

The senior went 39–8 in a tough 126-pound weight class and placed third at the Class 6 tournament.

CRIS REYNOSO

Courtland

The senior won his second straight Class 4 individual state title, posting a 32–2 record at 170 pounds.

DREW SHURINA

Eastern View

The senior capped his decorated career with a pin in the 160-pound Class 4 state final.

STONE SUMMERS

Mountain View

The VMI-bound senior finished with a 43–5 record, placing third at the Class 5 state tournament at 220 pounds.

C.J. TAYLOR

Eastern VIEW

The senior 195-pounder posted a 34–8 record, coming within an ultimate tiebreaker of the Class 4 state title.

PARKER TRAHAN

Brooke Point

The freshman 106-pounder went 40–8, winning the Region 5D title and placing second at Class 5 states.

ELIJAH WHITE

Mountain View

The American University-bound senior dominated 145-pound foes, going 49–1 and capturing district, region and state titles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dalton Arce, Mountain View

Assem Chew, Mountain View

T.J. Harris, Brooke Point

Ethan Heitchew, Mountain View

Bracken Hibbert, Culpeper

Brian Jackson, Massaponax

Chaz Keen, Eastern View

A.J. Marshall, Culpeper

Aidan McCarton, Eastern View

Paul Molina, Stafford

Remus Montalvo, Brooke Point

Mettres Murrill, King George

Tony Nguyen, North Stafford

Brendan Olszta, Brooke Point

Kyle Orris, Spotsylvania

Chris Poole, Caroline

Lennon Soaper, Riverbend

Nate Taylor, Riverbend

Noah Taylor, Riverbend

Gregory Upperman, Riverbend

C.J. VanBuren, North Stafford

Cole Waddy, Spotsylvania

Moses Wilson, Spotsylvania

