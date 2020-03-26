WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
BRUNO ALVES
Brooke Point
The Apprentice School-bound senior went 24–1 and captured Region 5D and Class 5 state titles at 120 pounds.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MARK ROBERTS
Riverbend
Despite key injuries and off-the-mat tragedy, he led the Bears to a runner-up finish in the Commonwealth District and a third-place showing in Region 6B.
JUSTIS BELL
Brooke Point
The junior 138-pounder went 34–7, won the Region 5D title and placed third in Class 5 states.
FEMALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
ELIZABETH DOSADO
Caroline
The senior eclipsed 100 career victories and became the first female wrestler in the Fredericksburg area to win a district title.
JAMES DOSADO
Caroline
The Cavaliers’ senior 145-pounder went 39–3 and finished runner-up at Class 4 states.
JOEL GARZA
Mountain View
The senior 170-pounder went 30–5 and notched runner-up finishes in Region 5D and Class 5 tournaments.
CHRIS LEE
Brooke Point
The sophomore lost just one match all season, claiming Commonwealth District, Region 5D and Class 5 state titles at 126 pounds.
JOHNNY LAIRD
Eastern View
The senior 132-pounder posted a 35–3 record and finished runner-up at Class 4 states.
STEPHEN MAINZ
Brooke Point
The sophomore transfer went 37–5 and won a Region 5D title at 113 pounds for the Black-Hawks.
AUSTIN POLLARD
Colonial Forge
The sophomore 106-pounder took third place at the Class 6 state tournament.
CLAY RANKIN
Riverbend
The senior went 39–8 in a tough 126-pound weight class and placed third at the Class 6 tournament.
CRIS REYNOSO
Courtland
The senior won his second straight Class 4 individual state title, posting a 32–2 record at 170 pounds.
DREW SHURINA
Eastern View
The senior capped his decorated career with a pin in the 160-pound Class 4 state final.
STONE SUMMERS
Mountain View
The VMI-bound senior finished with a 43–5 record, placing third at the Class 5 state tournament at 220 pounds.
C.J. TAYLOR
Eastern VIEW
The senior 195-pounder posted a 34–8 record, coming within an ultimate tiebreaker of the Class 4 state title.
PARKER TRAHAN
Brooke Point
The freshman 106-pounder went 40–8, winning the Region 5D title and placing second at Class 5 states.
ELIJAH WHITE
Mountain View
The American University-bound senior dominated 145-pound foes, going 49–1 and capturing district, region and state titles.
HONORABLE MENTION
Dalton Arce, Mountain View
Assem Chew, Mountain View
T.J. Harris, Brooke Point
Ethan Heitchew, Mountain View
Bracken Hibbert, Culpeper
Brian Jackson, Massaponax
Chaz Keen, Eastern View
A.J. Marshall, Culpeper
Aidan McCarton, Eastern View
Paul Molina, Stafford
Remus Montalvo, Brooke Point
Mettres Murrill, King George
Tony Nguyen, North Stafford
Brendan Olszta, Brooke Point
Kyle Orris, Spotsylvania
Chris Poole, Caroline
Lennon Soaper, Riverbend
Nate Taylor, Riverbend
Noah Taylor, Riverbend
Gregory Upperman, Riverbend
C.J. VanBuren, North Stafford
Cole Waddy, Spotsylvania
Moses Wilson, Spotsylvania
