FOOTBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Offensive player of the year: Alex Spangler (Eastern View). Defensive player of the year: Drew Shurina (EV). Coach of the year: Greg Hatfield (EV).
FIRST TEAM
Offense: C—Jason Southern (EV). G—Elijah Hoskin (EV), Mac Bitto (King George). T—Terrell Staton (KG), Dominick Henneberry (Spotsylvania). TE—Mathias Barnwell (Sp). WR—Alex Spangler (EV), Blake Leake (EV), Di’Mario Brooks (James Monroe). QB—Till Butler (EV). RB—Ty-Shaun Colbert (Sp), Javon Campbell (KG), Raq Lawson (EV). AP—Aidan Ryan (JM). K—Garrett Hutchinson (EV). KR/PR—Alex Spangler (EV).
Defense: DE—Jordan Dodson (EV), Andrew Williams (JM). DT—Elijah Hoskin (EV), Samare Daniels (KG), Trey Washington (JM). LB—Drew Shurina (EV), Andrew Monroe (Courtland), Kyle Reviello (KG), Jack Hardy (JM). DB—Alex Spangler (EV), Blake Leake (EV), Aidan Ryan (JM), Tyreese Taylor (Sp). AP—DeAnthony Pendleton (Sp), Chance Graves (EV). P—Trevor Gleason (JM).
SECOND TEAM
Offense: C—Braedon Hannah (KG), C.J. Price (Sp). G—Auston Hall (Chancellor), Kyle Orris (Sp). T—Andrew Nickens (Ch), Andrew Williams (JM). TE—Mikey Keane (EV). WR—Kim Caruthers (Ch), Sean Wray (Ct), Chris Cox (KG). QB—Charles Mutter (KG). RB—Ronta Robinson (EV), Gabe Aley (KG), Juan Fauntleroy (JM), DeAnthony Pendleton (Sp). AP—Jake Naccarato (Sp). K—Tomas Moreno (JM), Baylor Gallagher (Ch). KR—Aidan Ryan (JM). PR—Di’Mario Brooks (JM).
Defense: DE—Adam Smith (Ch), Mac Bitto (KG). DT—Jordan Breckley (EV), Kyle Orris (Sp), Xavier Jones (Ch). LB—Ronta Robinson (EV), Braeden Drugatz (Ch), Jordan Hall (JM), Ty Steinmetz (Sp). DB—Addie Burrow (Ct), Treyvon Brown (Ch), Trevor Gleason (JM), Aidan Ryan (JM). AP—Di’Mario Brooks (JM). P—Garrett Hutchinson (EV).
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense: C—Dylan Powers (Sp), David Brooks (JM), Matthew Minter (Ch). G—Braden Walker (EV), Christian Young (JM). OT—Ricky Robinson (EV), David Jorgensen (EV), Vic Leon (Ct), Dekker Chuska (KG), Jerome Crawford (Ct). TE—Chester Monroe (Caroline), Kyle Reviello (KG). WR—Tyler Whitman (JM), Von Whiting (KG), Chance Graves (EV). RB—Zyshawn Carter (Ch). QB—Trevin Edwards (Ch), Aidan Ryan (JM). AP—Sivon Pleasants (Ca). K—Ryan Kuberek (KG). KR—Von Whiting (KG).
Defense: DE—Kendall Jackson (Ca), C.J. Taylor (EV), Mettreess Murrill (KG), Darren Walker (Sp), Thor Hanlon (Ct). DT—Thomas Williams (JM). LB—Shaun Fortune (Ca), James Sims (Ca), Darrian Hodsen (KG), Mikey Keene (EV), Cameron Hawkins (Ch). DB—Sharham Hamid (Ca), Zyair King (EV), Nick Williams (JM), Di’Mario Brooks (JM).
VOLLEYBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Melody Washington (Chancellor). Coach of the year: Bob Walsh (Chancellor).
FIRST TEAM
Melody Washington (Ch), Emma Birkitt (King George), Emily Flamm (Courtland), Macy Burnette (Ct), Alexa Walsh (Ct), Olivia Haynes (Ct), Paige Didline (Spotsylvania), Megan Andrews (KG), Lauren Wentzel (KG).
SECOND TEAM
Kellie Bentz (KG), Amanda Trapp (Ct), Allison Newton (Sp), Abby Cook (Ch), Anna Anderson (Ch), Lydia Tillapaugh (Caroline), Virginia Howard (James Monroe), Staci Tate (JM), Rachel Mergelos (Ch).
HONORABLE MENTION
Bella Caudill (Ct), Taylor Collins (Ch), Micah Lee (Eastern View), Grace Shannon (Ca), Courtney Mille (KG), Courtney Barnes-Hunter (Sp).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.