FOOTBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Offensive player of the year: Luke Morley (Massaponax). Defensive player of the year: Adin Huntington (Mountain View). Coach of the year: John Brown (Colonial Forge).

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB-Luke Morley (Ma), Jamir Boyd (North Stafford). C-Alex Laboy (CF). OL-Mason Rega (CF), Jacob Carmichael (Ma), Skyler Grant (Riverbend), Chase Harley (CF). RB-Mark Shelton (MV), Jacob Romero (Ma), Elijah Christopher (Ma). WR-Holt Egan (NS), Elijah Sarratt (CF), Jordan Williams (Stafford). TE-Hayden Mesimer (St). AP-Edward Ware (MV). K-Jack Hudson (Ma), Patrick Carroll (MV). KR-Elijah Sarratt (CF).

Defense

DL-Chase Harley (CF), Mason Rega (CF), Skyler Grant (Rb). DE-Adin Huntington (MV), Lanxton Athy (Ma). LB-Max Kauthen (CF), Hayden Mesimer (St), Elijah Christopher (Ma), Josh Johnson (CF). DB-Avery Johnson-Edmonds (CF), Elijah Sarratt (CF), James Sullivan (MV), Devin Lardge (St). AP-Tony Skinner (Rb). P-Zack Thomas (Brooke Point). PR-Elijah Sarratt (CF).

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB-Madden Lowe (CF). C-Darion Moore (Ma). OL-JaeDairen Warren-Binion (BP), Jayden Woods (Ma), C.J. Van Buren (NS), Jackson Philips (St). RB-Max Kauthen (CF), Jamal Thomas (CF), Ike Daniels (MV). WR-Tony Skinner (Rb), Javon Swinton (NS), Avery Johnson-Edmonds (CF), Akil Thomas (MV). TE-Michael Vinson (CF), AP-Tony Skinner (Rb). K-Madden Lowe (CF). KR-Ike Daniels (MV).

Defense

DL-Trayvon Smith (NS), Justin Watson (MV), JaeDairen Warren-Binion (BP). DE-Jamar Frazier (NS), Bryan Brown (St). LB-Dwayne Williams (NS), Aiden Fisher (Rb), Jordan Savoy (CF), Jacob Carmichael (Ma). DB-Isaiah Dowell (Ma), Tony Skinner (Rb), Jordan Williams (St), Shawn Asbury (NS). AP-Jordan Barnett (CF). P-Alex Solorzano (MV). PR-Shawn Asbury (NS).

Tags

