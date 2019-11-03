FIELD HOCKEY

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Player of the year: Madi Hyatt (Mountain View). Coach of the year: Kimmy Sullivan (Mountain View).

FIRST TEAM

F—Alaina McCoy (Stafford), Madison Furrow (St), Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge); Mackenzie Shields (CF), Ellie Helbeling (Riverbend), Gracie Wilkerson (MV). MF—Madi Hyat (MV), Lexi Bove (St), Mackenzie Profitt (MV), Jayden Moon (Rb), Tayrn Saunders (Massaponax). D—Meghan Hyatt (MV), Tristan Craig (Ma), Sydney Duffy (St), Rachel Ivy (Rb), Julia Salinas (CF), Kaitlyn Freeman (Brooke Point), Elissa Bustamante (St). GK—Amy Iglesias–Duenas (North Stafford).

SECOND TEAM

F—Emily Wright (St), Sophia Marquez (MV), Michelle Snow (MV), Grace Pietro (Ma). MF—Leslie Colliver (BP), Alison Alznauer (CF), Jenna Pearson (NS), Mollie McGann (Ma), Lizzie Ranberger (MV), Skylar Duffy (S). D—Zoe Lenzmeier (BP), Kendall Cooke (MV), Mackenzie Rivero (MV), Kylie Fields (CF), Emily Rankin (Rb), Emily Schneider (St), Amanda Doley (Rb). GK—Kierra Byrd (Rb).

HONORABLE MENTION

F—Kelly McHugh (CF), Lisa Sullivan (Rb), Kayleigh Sullivan (Rb). MF—Maggie Hatton (CF), Gabriella Delcoco (Rb), Emily Catlett (Ma), Tami Owolabi (NS), Grace Daley (BP). D—Katherine Druiett (MV), Madison Primo (Rb), Charlotte Vazquez (CF). GK—Faith Julius (BP), Caitlyn Kahn (St).

VOLLEYBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Player of the year: Victoria Barrett (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Nicole Candolera (North Stafford).

FIRST TEAM

Victoria Barrett (N), Paityn Walker (Colonial Forge), Mackenzie Green (Massaponax), Sophia Kaiser (Brooke Point), Nella Bayard (Mountain View), Imani Lewis (Ma), Joselyn Jones (CF), Gabriella Figueroa (NS). L—Nalani McBride (MV). DS—Kimberly Dishman (Ma).

SECOND TEAM

Haley Ann Smalls (CF), Gabby Meader (Stafford), Mya Green (Ma), Kailey Schoolfield (CF), Ina Aoelua (St), Aubrey Lynch (NS), Jadyn Brown (BP), Brenna Futrell (MV). L—Laurren Hymen (CF). DS—Sarah Statler (Riverbend).

HONORABLE MENTION

Cassidy Plucker (Rb), Mallory Burns (Rb), Rachel Unruh (St), Kylee Thomas (St), Addie Harding (St), Loren Bell (CF), Baylie Ostyig (CF), Sarah Eltablyhi (CF), Lucia Harold (CF), Makayla Wonpat (Ma), Isa Diaz (MV), Lauren Nelson (MV), Jianna Bautch (MV), Taiyanna Terrell (BP), Delise Manning (BP), Lilly Howard (BP), Isabelle Allen (NS).

