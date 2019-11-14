FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Player of the year: Lauren Gresham (Patriot). Coach of the year: Amy LaFleur (Massaponax).
FIRST TEAM
F—Lauren Gresham
(Pat), Olivia McCafferty (Colgan), Rebecca Bartheid (Battlefield), Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge). MF—Victoria Kennedy (Col), Jayden Moon (Riverbend), IvyLynn Powell (Osbourn), Sophia Browning (Pat).
D—Tristen Craig (Mas), Rocia Gayoso (Bat), Jacqui Zimmerman (Col), Julia Salinas (CF). AL—Sayda Coleman (John Champe), Abby Ryan (JC), Rachel Ivy (Rb). GK—Autumn Goldsberry (Bat).
SECOND TEAM
F—Ellie Helbeling (Rb), Shawna Hendricks (Osbourn Park), Waxin Chen (Woodbridge), Mackenzie Shields (CF). MF—Taryn Saunders (Ma), Stefanie Goergen (Bat), Gracie Mauro (JC), Emma Bernbaun (Wbg). D—Georgia Murphy (Wbg), Michelle Cabrera–Lemus (Stonewall Jackson), Paige Boland (Forest Park). AL—Lillu Stohlman (OP), Taylor Widmayer (Wbg), Isabella Passos (Wbg). GK—Dania Torres (Potomac).
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Player of the year: Juliana Quintera (Battlefield). Coach of the year: Amy Mills (Battlefield).
FIRST TEAM
Juliana Quintera (Bat), Paityn Walker (Colonial Forge), Emma Morris (Bat), Hillarie Adams (Bat), Joselyn Jones (CF), Ashley Casey (Patriot), Kayla Conners (Woodbridge), Mackenzie Green (Massaponax). L—Natalia Guetierrez Del Arroyo (Forest Park). DS—Vanessa Thompson (Colgan).
SECOND TEAM
Kaitlin Boho (John Champe), Imani Lewis (Ma), Jayden Wyatt (Col), Kristin Lough (Col), Blaire Fleming (JC), Kat Jenks (Bat), Nicole Epstein (Pat), Kailin Flanagan (Col). L—Maggie Tebell
(Osbourn Park). DS—
Kimberly Dishman (Ma).
