Player of the year: Alexis McNair (Patrick Henry–Ashland).

Coach of the year: Casey Cornell (Courtland)

Alexis McNair (PH), Emily Flamm (Ct), Melody Washington (Chancellor), Sierra Ellison (Powhatan), Claire Williamson (PH), Alexa Walsh (Ct), Emma Birkitt (King George), Star Bryant (Pow). L—Macy Burnette (Ct) DS—Lauren Wentzel (KG).

Olivia Haynes (Ct), Abbie Clyaton (Monacan), Cate Pendlebury (Lee-Davis), Anna Anderson (Ch), Jordan Green (PH), Megan Andrews (KG), Alison Newton (Spotsylvania), Bryson Amorese (Pow). L—Leslie Anne Curry (Hanover). DS—Paige Dildine (Sp).

