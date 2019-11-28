VOLLEYBALL
REGION 4B
Player of the year: Alexis McNair (Patrick Henry–Ashland).
Coach of the year: Casey Cornell (Courtland)
FIRST TEAM
Alexis McNair (PH), Emily Flamm (Ct), Melody Washington (Chancellor), Sierra Ellison (Powhatan), Claire Williamson (PH), Alexa Walsh (Ct), Emma Birkitt (King George), Star Bryant (Pow). L—Macy Burnette (Ct) DS—Lauren Wentzel (KG).
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Haynes (Ct), Abbie Clyaton (Monacan), Cate Pendlebury (Lee-Davis), Anna Anderson (Ch), Jordan Green (PH), Megan Andrews (KG), Alison Newton (Spotsylvania), Bryson Amorese (Pow). L—Leslie Anne Curry (Hanover). DS—Paige Dildine (Sp).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.