GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the year: Megan Watts (Mountain View). Coach of the year: Fernando Ramos (MV).
FIRST TEAM
F—Megan Watts (MV), Alexa Stohr (Massaponax), Kora Jillions (Albemarle), Madeline St. Amand (Alb), Kaitlyn Venzen (Ma). MF—Brooke Burzynski (MV), Kristina Venzen (Ma), Mikaela O’Fallon (Harrisonburg), Savannah Alexander (Alb), Morgan Dugan (MV). D—Carly Lane (MV), Sara Frensley (Ma), Megan Schantz (Alb), Camryn Koviak (Patrick Henry-Roanoke), Ruby Darling (MV). GK—Jaya Daniel (Alb).
SECOND TEAM
F—Olivia King (Har), Mandy Lewis (Halifax), Ashley Iscoa (Har), Ava Baugh (North Stafford), Hailey Smith (NS). MF—Jenni Pugh (Orange), Louisa Prillaman (PH), Izzy Roche (Hal), Bailey Weathersby (Brooke Point), Cassidy Butler (MV). D—Kate Yow (Alb), Sophia Sallah (Har), Amira Lucas (Har), Kelly Calderon (Stafford), Aliyah Hunter (NS). GK—Alexis Gress (NS).
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the year: Tareq Al-Jumali (Massaponax). Coach of the year: Max Watson (Mountain View)
FIRST TEAM
F—Tareq Al-Jumali (Massaponax), Daniel Starr (Albemarle), Anthony Lopez (Harrisonburg), Gabe Bailey (Massaponax), Kalefa Boyar (Patrick Henry-Roanoke). MF—Ndayizeye Bonere (PH), Gadsoni Abel (Ma), Marco Gonzalez (MV), Erick Kilosho (PH), Kevin Blanco (MV). D—Micah Yutzy (Har), Chris Gonzalez (MV), Matt Goldberg (Ma), Aidan Shell (Alb), Ian Yeatom (PH). GK—Colin Weinberger (MV).
SECOND TEAM
F—Steven Gunn (Brooke Point), Rafe Croce (MV), Ryan Smith (North Stafford), Josh Maloney (BP), Brandon Mahon (Alb). MF—Sedrick Klosho (PH), Eric Ramirez (Har), Jireek Washington (Orange), Ben Little (Stafford), Roshan George (Alb. D—Trevor Foster (Org), Ethan Tribastone (Alb), Bryce Graf (BP), Sam Wiler (NS), Christian Toliver (MV). GK—Tobias Abramenko (Alb).
BASEBALL
Player of the year: Drew Harlow (Halifax).
FIRST TEAM
P—Drew Harlow (Hal), Mike Tolson (Stafford), Brody Mack (Potomac). C—Braden Mack (Pot). 1B—Shaun Perkins (Hal). 2B—Dylan Clark (Hal). 3B—Jack Burns (Albemarle). SS—Carter Plunkett (Patrick Henry-Roanoke). OF—Caleb McAlister (Stafford), Elijah Lambros (Stafford), Ben Thomas (Potomac), Will Wallace (Hal). DH—Mike Shanahan (Massaponax). U—Braden Mack (Pot).
SECOND TEAM
P—Andrew Neff (Mountain View), Canon Davies (Orange), Chris Cook (Alb). C—Keenan Williams (Org). 1B—Elvin Figueroa (North Stafford). 2B—Jose Cumba (Pot). 3B—Cody Carter (NS). SS—Tucker Sullivan (St). OF—Brody Mack (Pot), Owen Stewart (Harrisonburg), Eric Mendelowitz (PH), Tucker Hensley (Org). DH—Jack Kelly (Alb). U—Brett Jennings (Org).
SOFTBALL
Player of the year: Jessie Kantor (Mountain View). Coach of the year: Brianna Worley (MV).
FIRST TEAM
P—Jessie Kantor (MV), Hannah Meadows (Orange), Lauren Chappell (Halifax). C—Katie Cole (Hal). 1B—Savannah Stone (Stafford). 2B—Karina Velasquez (Hal). 3B—Ashley Elliott (St). SS—Sabrina Shisbey (Albemarle). OF—Trinity Martin (Hal), Caroline Adams (St), Sam Ferguson (Org), Alison Carter (North Stafford). DP—Kayla Gayle (MV). U—Madison Barnes (Hal).
SECOND TEAM
P—Kyleigh Richardson (NS), Madison Barnes (Hal), Payton Kilmer (Massaponax). C—Alyssa Bosket (St). 1B—Asia Fitzgerald (William Fleming). 2B—Jessica Underwood (Ma). 3B—Lynia Reed (Hal). SS—Brooke Shelton (Brooke Point). OF—Jaydah Clary (WF), Jeri-Lynn Tyler (Hal), Angela Harris (BP), Emily Sowa (Ma). DP—Logan Friesen (Albemarle). U—Brenna Morefield (Ma).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Player of the year: Mary D’Lugos (Mountain View). Coach of the year: Kate Sphyhalski (Patrick Henry-Roanoke).
FIRST TEAM
A—Mary D’Lugos (MV), Kelsie Taylor (Potomac), Kelsie Myers (Albemarle), Elizabeth Butler (Massaponax), Hannah Navarro (MV). MF—Savanna Derey (Patrick Henry–Roanoke), Gracie Kahoun (PH), Kinsley Greenlaw (Stafford), Lizzie Ranberger (MV), Grace Pietro (Ma). D—Elena Tippett (Ma), Bridget Pinnata (Alb), Megan Pace (Pot), Alyssa Vasquez (PH), Megan McGinnis (PH). GK—Neala Loynab (Pot).
SECOND TEAM
A—Lizzie Kate Stuhr (PH), Annika Benson (North Stafford), Payton Neville (NS), Kaia McGee (NS), Ayanna Alston (MV). MF—Leigh Young (Alb), Emma Stalteri (MV), Sydney Ulmer (Stafford), Mackenzie Proffitt (MV), Amelia Gilley (Brooke Point). D—Jordan Solak (Alb), Tyarra Sisson (MV), Liz Britten (MV), Gracie Skeen (PH), Makenzie Torres (NS). GK—Mackenzie Schaeffer (MV).
BOYSLACROSSE
Player of the year: Andrew Scanlon (Albemarle). Coach of the year: David King (Alb).
FIRST TEAM
A—Andrew Scanlon (Alb), Kenyon John (Patrick Henry-Roanoke), Timmy Myers (Alb), Tyler Ferron (Mountain View), Jacob Brown (North Stafford). MF—Tanner Van Liew (MV), Jamie Smith (PH), Dixon Harris (PH), Cooper Cramer (Alb), James Mooney (MV). D—Max Wooten (Alb), Zach Fernow (MV), Tim Lindenbaum (Alb), Nick Woodard (NS), Reese Lane (Stafford). GK—Matt Willis (Alb).
SECOND TEAM
A—Cade Smith (PH), Leif Ericson (Potomac), Alec Kelly (Alb), Lee Whaley (NS), Christian Leap (Brooke Point). MF—Trace Pedigo (PH), Ivan Torres (MV), Forrest Warner (Alb), Joseph Lower (NS), Kuan Vila (BP). D—Clarence Hogan (MV), Jack Ericsson (PH), Landon Downer (Alb), Dylan Allen (Massaponax), Chase McGawn (NS). GK—Ty Whitlow (PH).
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Hook (MV), Andrew Sammel (BP), Turner Camp (St), Nathan Turner (BP), Cole Jasso (BP), Blair Scott (St), Garrett Cunningham (MV), Luke Mehr (MV), Kellan Egan (NS), Matthew Stoecker (BP).