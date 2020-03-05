BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 5D

Player of the year: Javon Swinton (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Jack Esworthy (Patrick Henry–Roanoke).

FIRST TEAM

Javon Swinton (North Stafford), Jamontae Smith (PH), Jacob Duniver (Stafford), Donovan S. Juste (William Fleming), Josh Morse (Albemarle), Xavier Purnell (Brooke Point), Jalen Crump (PH), Dashaun Grogan (WF)

SECOND TEAM

Justin Murkey (Alb), Dasaun Taylor (Alb), Claudeson Tacy (Harrisonburg), Andrew Pitts (Mountain View), Jack Harter (MV), Donovan Arnason (Staf), Holt Egan (NS), Elisha Brown (NS).

