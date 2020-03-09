BOYS’ BASKETBALL
REGION 3B
Player of the year: Dominic Strother (Central). Coach of the year: Jeff Whittie (Central).
FIRST TEAM
Dominic Strother (Cen), Kevon Johnson (Armstrong), Ricky Goode-Wright (James Monroe), Logan Barbour (William Monroe), Quincy Snead (Goochland), Mason Schmitz (Skyline), Bobby Asel (George Mason), Jawaun Williams (Arm),
SECOND TEAM
Alex Neff (Cen), Bradley Gagen (Independence), Payton Simmons (Manassas Park), Kameron Holman (Gooch), Gabe Davis (Warren Co.), Jace Garza (MP), Ra’Quan Lee-Bryson (Arm), Kelan Hoover (Cen).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
REGION 3B
Player of the year: Martha Apple (William Monroe). Coach of the year: Chris Carrico (George Mason).
FIRST TEAM
Martha Apple (WM), Zoraida Icabalceta (GM), Alden Yergey (Brentsville), Brianna Hogan (WC), Maria Marston (Cen), Cal Smith (Bren), Hailey Morris (WM), Sarah Larkin (Maggie Walker).
SECOND TEAM
Ella Weaver (WM), Jordan Kenney (Skyline), Elizabeth Creed (GM), Gabby Garrison (Bren), Ge’shanti Atkins (MW), Jamie Kelly (WC), Julia Rosenberger (GM), Cierra Davis (MP).
