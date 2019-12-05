FOOTBALL

REGION 5D

Offensive player of the year: Jamir Boyd (North Stafford). Defensive player of the year: Adin Huntington (Mountain View). Coach of the year:

Neil Sullivan (North Stafford).

FIRST TEAM

Offense: QB—Jamir Boyd (NS). C—Reeves Russell (Patrick Henry-Roanoke). OL—JaeDairen Warren-Binion (Brooke Point), C.J. VanBuren (North Stafford), Javarious Massie (Albemarle), Nashaud Payne (William

Fleming). RB—Mark Shelton (MV), Ike Daniels (MV), Jalen Cook (PH). WR—Holt Egan (NS), Javon Swinton (NS), Jordan Williams (Stafford). TE—Hayden Mesimer (St). AP—Edward

Ware (MV). K—Mateo Peric

(Harrisonburg). KR—Jalen Cook (PH).

Defense: DL—Trayvon Smith (NS), Justin Watson (MV), Nashuad Payne (WF). DE—Adin Huntington (MV), Jaylin Smith (Har). LB—Hayden Mesimer

(St), Dwayne Williams (NS), Jamarreon Jones (PH), Deuce Anderson (WF). DB—Shawn Asbury (NS), James Sullivan (MV), Deaquan Nichols (PH), Devin Lardge (St). AP—Jordan Williams (St). P—Zach Thomas (BP). PR—Shawn Asbury (NS).

SECOND TEAM

Offense: QB—Roy Gunn (PH).

C—Trevor Harris (NS). OL—Rodrick Maurice (PH), Tyriq Poindexter (WF), Jackson Phillips (St), Alex Kemp (MV). RB—Tevin White (NS), Qwentin Smiley (Har), Ebenezer McCarthy (Alb). WR—Trace Pedigo (PH), Torry Green (Alb), Malachi Davis (Har). TE—Robert Jones (Alb). AP—Deqquan Nichols (WF). K—Patrick Carroll (MV). KR—Ike Daniels (MV).

Defense: DL—B.J. Wilson (PH), JaeDairen Warren–Binion (BP), Xavier DiStefano (PH). DE—Kane Wilson (Har), Jamar Frazier (NS). LB—Ayden Cox (MV), Patrick Sullivan (BP), Jake

Rombach (Alb), Nick Johnson (PH). DB—Nolan Pittsenberger (Alb), Sawquan Banister (WF), K.J. Fitzgerald (PH), Jordan Williams (St). AP—Elijah Davis (PH). P—Yougsuf Albury (Alb). PR—Gavin McCormick (PH).

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5D

Player of the year: Victoria Barrett (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Nicole

Candolara (NS).

FIRST TEAM

Victoria Barrett (NS), Adalee Lynch (Albemarle), Maya

Winterhoff (Alb), Daphne Thompson (Patrick Henry–Roanoke), Sophia Kaiser (Brooke Point), Nella Bayard (Mountain View), Gabriella Figueroa (NS), Gabrielle Meador (Stafford).

L—Jordan Fitchett (PH).

DS—Nalani McBride (MV).

SECOND TEAM

Ina Aoelua (St), Aubrey

Lynch (NS), Jadyn Brown (BP), Anna Dandridge (PH), Olivia Turner (Alb), Amelia Mitchell (Harrisonburg), Marella Hudson (PH), Atilia Thomas (Har).

L—Maggie Weber (Alb).

DS—Brenna Futrell (MV).

