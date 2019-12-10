FOOTBALL

REGION 1A

Offensive player of the year: K.J. Gaines (Rappahannock). Defensive player of the year: Keyshan Holmes (Essex). Coach of the year: Todd Jones (Essex).

FIRST TEAM

Offense: OL—Omarion Johnson (Colonial Beach), Noah Acree (essex), Marveon Newton (Rap), Delonta Butler (Rap). C—Charles Jackson (Essex). TE—Garrett Mothershead (CB). WR—Takeyo Day (Essex), Tyler West (Rap), D’Andre Hill (King & Queen). RB—Tahraun Hammond (Essex), James Kelly (Washington & Lee), Zach Gonzalez (West Point). QB—K.J. Gaines (Rap). AP—Corvion Davis (CB). K—Edward Headley (Rap). KR—Craig Shepherd (W&L).

Defense: DL—Omarion Johnson (CB), Keyshan Holmes (Essex), Damondre Roane (Essex), Delonta Butler (Rap). DE—Jayson Kelly (Essex), Brayden Sheffer (WP). LB—Trey Allison (CB), Tahraun Hammond (Essex), Kae’naan Ball (Essex), Quentin Churchill (Rap). DB—Randall Annino (CB), Avante Banks (Essex), Isiah Clark (Essex), Jordan Saunders (W&L). AP-Corvion Davis (CB). P—Tyler West (Rap). PR—Takeyo Day (Essex).

SECOND TEAM

Offense: OL—Gavin Brittingham (Northampton), Crescenzio Suga (NH), Xavon Montgomery (K&Q), Eli Brockwell (WP), C—Robert Grimes (W&L). TE—Landon Custis (NH). WR—Avante Banks (Essex), Randall Annino (CB), Shane McNeill (W&L). RB—Trey Allison (CB), Dustin Splawn (NH), Charles Mills (K&Q). QB—Ashton Ashlock (Essex). AP—Takeyo Day (Essex). K—Aaron Simmons (WP). KR—Steven Whittaker (WP).

Defense: DE—George Paulette (K&Q), Eli Brockwell (WP), Crescenzio Suga (NH), Tyler Wilson (Rap). DE—Xavon Montgomery (K&Q), Landen Sayers (NH). LB—Dre Berry (K&Q), Gavin Brittingham (NH), Dustin Splawn (NH), Kentay Jones (W&L). DB—D’Andre Hill (K&Q), Steven Whittaker (WP), Liam Flynn (NH), Tyler West (Rap). AP—Ah-Kaliq Martin (Essex). P—Aaron Simmons (WP). PR—Craig Shepherd (W&L).

