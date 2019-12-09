FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 3
Player of the year: Zoe Tierney (James Monroe). Coach of the year: Erin Cunningham (JM).
FIRST TEAM
F-Gracie Roberts (Tabb), Winny Hall (JM), Samantha Johnson (Poquoson), Carly VanBenton (Independence). MF-Zoe Tierney (JM), Skyler Brown (Poq), Ella Crangle (Ind), Brianna Balser (York). D-Samantha Grimes (Poq), Kate Feist (Tabb), Maddie Tierney (JM), Grace Gorham (Ind). AL-Abby Barefoot (Poq), Lauren Holbrook (Tabb), Maddie Duncan (Poq), GK-Bella Klekar (Tabb).
SECOND TEAM
F-Libbie Harper (Poq), Olivia Danley (Ind), Ginny Beringer (JM), Avery Jackson (Poq). MF-Jane Servine (Western Albemarle), Maya Block (Charlottesville), Haylie Bayens (New Kent). D-Bella Focht (NK), Mary Moffett (WA), Elise Reichle (York), Ashlyen Cherrix (Cville), Caroline Teague (WA). AL-Erica Repich (WA), Elle Patterson (Ind), Julia Skinner (York). GK-Maggie Didona (Ind).
CLASS 5
Player of the year: Zoe Campisi (Frank Cox). Coach of the year: Taylor Rountree (Cox).
FIRST TEAM
F-Stevie Drum (Cox), Gurnoor Dhaliwal (Riverside), Hannah Hamay (Gloucester), Alaina McCoy (Stafford), MF-Zoe Campisi (Cox), Sarah Spear (Cox), Madi Hyatt (Mountain View), H.P. Johnson (Glou). D-Allison Goodwin (Glou), Kylie Levine (Cox), Amelia Fieser (Riv), Meghan Hyatt (MV). AL-Gracie Wilkerson (MV), Mackenzie Proffitt (MV), Kellen Richbourg (Riv). GK-Maddie George (First Colonial).
SECOND TEAM
F-Lydia Oldknow (Riv), Maddie Furrow (Staf), Taylor Bates (Atlee), Hanna Pawela (Deep Run). MF-Eve Yacura (Riv), Kate Miller (Atlee), Lexi Bove (Staf), Cameron Evans (Maury). D-Brooke Bilhimer (Glou), Sydney Duffy (Staf), Elissa Bustamante (Staf), Carlin Thomoson (Atlee). AL-Lizzie Ranberger (MV), Deepti Narayanan (Briar Woods), Mackenzie Rivero (MV). GK-Caitlyn Kahn (Staf).
FOOTBALL
REGION 4B
Offensive player of the year: Robert Barlow (Dinwiddie). Defensive player of the year: Alex Sikkar (Patrick Henry-Ashland). Coach of the year: Ken Wakefield (Patrick Henry).
FIRST TEAM
Offense: QB-Til Butler (Eastern View). C-Griff Hollins (Louisa). OL-Garrison Wheatley (Monacan), Cedric Carter (PH), Elijah Hoskin (EV), Terrell Staton (King George). RB-Robert Barlow (Din), Jarett Hunter (Lou), Jaylen Alexander (Orange). WR-Alex Spangler (EV), Cedric Drumgoole (Din), Noah Robinson (Lou). TE-Micah Holt (Powhatan). AP-Alex Sikkar (PH). K-Garrett Hutchinson (EV). KR-Alex Spangler (EV).
Defense: DL-Kevin Gholson (PH), Cornell Lucess (Din), Adrian Williams (Lou). DE-Aaron Aponte (Lou), D’Anta Johnson (Din). LB-James Epps (PH), Jovante Hobbs (Din), Drew Shurina (EV), Austin Sims (Lou). DB-Alex Washington (Lou), Robert Barlow (Din), Alex Sikkar (PH), Alex Spangler (EV). AP-Shayne Parham (Din). P-Garrett Hutchinson (EV). PR-Alex Spangler (EV).
SECOND TEAM
Offense: QB-Alex Sikkar (PH). C-Joey Meadows (Din). OL-Colby McGhee (Org), Kevin Gholson (PH), David Munoz (Lou), Dean Baugus (Din). RB-Robert Morgan (Lou), Josiah Nelson (Mon), Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania). WR-Jireek Washington (Org), Manquelle Ross (Huguenot), Blake Leake (EV). TE-Kahalil Hazelwood (Din), Mathias Barnwell (Sp). AP-Jarett Hunter (Lou), Sivon Pleasants (Caroline). K-Will Dorsey (PH). KR-Kevin Gayles (Hug).
Defense: DL-Wyatt Lowe (Pow), Lloyd Williams (Mon), Elijah Hoskin (EV). DE-Cedric Carter (PH), Antonio Tucker (Din). LB-Austin Monroe (Courtland), Tyler Bartholomew (Mon), Keino Johnson (Mon), Chris Parham (Din), Kyle Reviello (KG). DB-Kevin Gayes (Hug), Xavien Hunter (Lou), Kyjuan Pettus (Mon), Blake Leake (EV). AP-Alex Washington (Lou). P-Mason Pinnell (Pow). PR-Robert Barlow (Din).
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense: QB-Brenton Hilton (Din), Charles Mutter (KG). OL-Jason Southern (EV), Bradey Lindhjem (Pow), Cameron Boykins (Hug), Derrick Starks (Hug), Dominick Henneberry (Sp), Dekker Chuska (KG). RB-Hosea Coefield (Hug), raq Lawson (EV), Javon Campbell (KG). WR-Kyjuan Pettus (Mon), Collis Pride (Din), Zeik Williams (PH), Xavien Hunter (Lou). TE-Owen Arruza (PH). AP-Kevin Gayles (Hug), Lavell Williams (Lee-Davis), Josiah Nelson (Mon), DeAnthony Pendleton (Sp). KR-Robert Barlow (Din), Alex Sikkar (PH).
Defense: DL-Titus Jefferies (Hug), Hunter Robbins (Hanover), Derek Barbour (Lou), Kyle Orris (Sp), Adam Smith (Chancellor). DE-Mac Bitto (KG). LB-Noah Carey (Org), T.J. Gates (Pow), Chase Gayness (Pow), Mehki Bridges (Hug), Micah Rice (LD), Zach Weaver (Din), Owen Arruza (PH). DB-Hylton Hale (Org), JaySun Carroll (Pow), Osmand Harris (Hug), Coleton Payne (LD), Robert Morgan (Lou), Jordan Allen (PH), Nick Sikkar (PH). AP-Kevin Gales (Hug), DeAnthony Pendleton (Sp), Nick Sikkar (PH), Chance Graves (EV).
REGION 3B
Offensive player of the year: Dupree Rucker (William Monroe). Defensive player of the year: Devin McCray (Goochland). Coach of the year: Alex Fruth (Goochland).
FIRST TEAM
Offense: QB-C.J. Towles (Gooch). C-David Brooks-McCallister (James Monroe). OL-Connor Duncan (Gooch), Andrew Williams (JM), Dathen Montoya (Skyline), Le’Shon Washington (Gooch). RB-Dupree Rucker (WM), Quincy Snead (Gooch), Connor Plaks (George Mason). WR-Marion Haley (Sky), Dimario Brooks (JM), Kameron Holman (Gooch). TE-Enzo Paradiso (GM). AP-Brian Courtney (Independence). K-Keegan Shackford (Ind). KR-Devin McCray (Gooch).
Defense: DL-Will Wolfe (Sky), Khalil Holman (Gooch), Treyven Washington (JM). DE-De’Andre Robinson (Gooch), David Mack (WM). LB-Will Stratton (Gooch), Jordan Hall (JM), Xzabia Kolpack (WM), Jack Hardy (JM). DB-Devin McCray (Gooch), Adian Ryan (JM), Kaiden Pritchett (WM), George Papadopoulos (GM). AP-Kindrick Braxton (Gooch). P-Keegan Shackford (Ind). PR-Dimario Brooks (JM).
SECOND TEAM
Offense: QB-Bryce Post (Warren County). C-Ayden Doczi (Gooch). OL-Zack Schwarz (Brentsville), Ryan Cunningham (Ind), Michael Turner (GM), Jack Gareis (WM). RB-Jawaun Fauntleroy (JM), Darion Santucci (Sky), Dakhari Burgess (Gooch). WR-Josh Hand (Ind), Logan Dehaven (WC), Logan Barbour (WM). TE-Griffin Patterson (Ind). AP-Guy Hayes (Bren). K-Doug Cummings (Sky). KR-Guy Hayes (Bren).
Defense: DL-Matthew Basala (Bren), Dylan Mullins (Central-Woodstock), Jamaree Moyer (Armstrong). DE-Andrew Williams (JM), Ethan Gue (Sky). LB-Anthony Holland (Gooch), Jake Johnson (Bren), David Carter (Sky), Gaerson Sorto Lopez (Cen). DB-Kameron Holman (Gooch), Drew Durante (Ind), Trevor Gleason (JM), Landon Shockey (Cen). AP-Yuri Smaltz (Bren). P-Will Auer (WM). PR-Kameron Holman (Gooch).
